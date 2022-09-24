ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Just the facts! Florida A&M vs. Alabama A&M gameday preview

By Gerald Thomas III, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago

Game Information

Who : Florida A&M (1-2, 0-1 SWAC) vs. Alabama A&M (0-3)

When : Saturday, at 6 p.m.

Where : Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

Broadcast/Radio : ESPN+, Rattler Sports Network

The basics

Florida A&M (1-2, 0-1 SWAC) is looking for its first SWAC win of the season when Alabama A&M visits Bragg Memorial Stadium tonight.

The Rattlers feel recharged after a break in action last Saturday as they enjoyed their first of two bye weeks this season.

Attempting to extend its home winning streak to 12, tonight will be FAMU's first game since defeating Albany State , 23-13 in Week 2.

Alabama A&M remained winless after falling to Austin Peay, 28-3 in its Week 3 matchup.

"(Alabama A&M) has a lot of new faces. There's nine guys that wasn't with the program last year that's starting on defense," FAMU coach Willie Simmons said.

"We're trying to get a good feel for who guys are. Schematically, they're different since they have a new defensive coordinator (Kienus Boulware)."

FAMU forced two interceptions by defensive back Timothy Williams, Jr. and defensive lineman Kamari Stephens against Albany State.

Two-time Black College Football Player of the Year, quarterback Aqeel Glass, played his final collegiate season with Alabama A&M in 2021. The Bulldogs are looking for an engine to run their offense, averaging 6.7 points per game with first-year starting quarterback Xavier Lankford taking snaps.

"Fundamentally, they're a different football team that they were at this time last year," Simmons said. "Offensively, they don't have a full glass. They're looking for somebody else to be that guy.

"We've created a reputation of playing dominant football here at Bragg — particularly defensively. Hopefully, we can have another strong defensive performance."

FAMU leads the series over Alabama A&M at 14-2.

The Rattlers defeated the Bulldogs last season in a comeback 35-31 victory. Alabama A&M last beat FAMU in 1979, 19-14.

MORE RATTLERNEWS COVERAGE

► Alive and Kicking : FAMU football punter Chris Faddoul reflects on injury a year later

► Do this, and win! 3 keys to victory for FAMU football to get its first SWAC victory of season against Alabama A&M

► Early Analysis: FAMU football may have its way with Alabama A&M, what happened during Rattlers' bye week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Njhm_0i8ex1Vn00

Staying clean and executing

Yet to score on its first drive or end a game turnover-free, a lot is riding on quarterback Jeremy Moussa 's judgement.

He is second in SWAC passing yards with 611 in his first season as a starter. He also has three touchdown passes, three interceptions and a 59-percent completion rate.

"We got to put up a better offensive performance than we did against Albany State," Moussa said. "I can feel myself pressing sometimes. I know what I'm supposed to do — I just got to go out there and do it.

"When I'm playing loose and having fun, that's when I'm at my best."

In last season's FAMU-Alabama A&M game, penalties and turnovers slowed the Rattlers. They trailed by 18 points in the third quarter before storming back and securing a 35-31 victory .

FAMU was penalized 11 times for 183 yards and its two turnovers led to points for the Bulldogs.

"There's conventional wisdom that football games are more often lost than they are won," Simmons said. "When you watch the film, there's more times that a team does things to hurt themselves than the other way around.

"We want to make sure we're not a team that beat ourselves."

► All eyes on them! Five fun and intriguing FAMU football players to watch in 2022 season

► FAMU Football Predictions : 3 reasons to worry, 3 reasons to hope in 2022 season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQvvG_0i8ex1Vn00

Who wins? Why?

Don't be surprised if FAMU dominates Alabama A&M.

With a new-look roster, the Bulldogs are clearly experiencing growing pains

FAMU's Dark Cloud Defense will be on the prowl to pressure Lankford as the offense has struggled to reach the end zone so far.

An offensive clinic is brewing.

Running backs A.J. Davis (high ankle sprain) and DeAndre Francis (upper body) are inactive with injuries, so FAMU may run a power-style rushing attack with Terrell Jennings and Jaylen McCloud. Alabama A&M allowed 215 yards on the ground against Austin Peay last week.

Simmons said freshman running back Cameron Sigur will also see action.

Alabama A&M allows the fourth-most passing yards in the SWAC at 270.3 per game. FAMU passed for 230 yards against Albany State, led by Xavier Smith 's eight catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

"We know that our offense can move the ball downfield and you can see that we're picking it up," Smith said.

"We're watching film on (Alabama A&M) and got a gist of what they do. They're great team and we just got to play our brand of football.

"Our motto is 'get first downs' and as long we do that, it'll result in touchdowns."

Final Score : FAMU 38, Alabama A&M 7

► The ULTIMATE victory: FAMU faith tested, but football player baptisms at Bethel turn 'despair into destiny'

► Wild Card : Six FAMU football players to watch for a breakout season

Gerald Thomas III covers FAMU athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

Follow the Tallahassee Democrat on social media at Tallahassee Democrat (Facebook), TallahasseeDemocrat (Instagram), and @TDOnline (Twitter)

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Just the facts! Florida A&M vs. Alabama A&M gameday preview

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seminoles.com

Sunshine Showdown Sold Out

Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
birminghamtimes.com

After Losing His Vision During Football Game, Former Alabama A&M Head Coach ‘Thankful’ for Support

Florida A&M football has been without a key piece to its coaching staff since the Rattlers’ season-opener at North Carolina last month. James Spady — FAMU’s associate head coach/tight ends coach and former Alabama A&M head coach — has been away from the team since suffering an undisclosed medical emergency that caused him to lose his vision during the Rattlers’ Week 1 game at UNC on Aug. 27.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Huntsville, AL
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Huntsville, AL
College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Huntsville, AL
Football
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
Huntsville, AL
Sports
WCTV

FAMU announces closures ahead of Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, Florida A&M University has canceled classes at the Tallahassee campus from Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Sept. 30. Campus operations will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday but closed on Thursday and Friday. The Quincy facility and the Viticulture Center will follow the Tallahassee campus schedule.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Kickoff time and television for FSU vs. Wake Forest announced

Florida State will host Wake Forest on Saturday, October 1st. The game between the Seminoles and Demon Deacons will begin at 3:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The crucial Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division game will be broadcast by ABC. FSU defeated Boston College, 44-14, on Saturday...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
Person
Willie Simmons
Essence

Florida A&M Students Sue State, Alleging Decades Of Underfunding And Discrimination

According to the class action lawsuit, state leaders have created a $1.3 billion funding gap between FAMU and predominately white schools in Florida over the last 30 years. Students at Florida A&M University (FAMU) are suing the state’s university system, alleging that the public Historically Black University is underfunded and subject to discriminatory practices.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday through Friday, according to a FSU release. FSU said out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Hurricane Ian causes closures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Florida A M#College Football#American Football#Florida Broadcast Radio#Espn#Swac#Rattlers#Famu#Bulldogs
Action News Jax

Lawsuit: Florida A&M students sue state for discrimination

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state’s university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
thefamuanonline.com

Beautification projects underway near campus

Tallahassee residents should expect to see new renovations and business ventures moving to the Railroad Square Art District and Railroad Crossings area. Two mainstays, Happy Motoring, which lasted five years on South Adams Street, and Railroad Square Craft House, which has been open four years — are closing. Both cited common issues including liquor and labor shortages, lack of foot traffic and the demand it puts on those left to pick up the slack.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

New Black-owned eatery opens in mall

Food choices have often been challenging in Tallahassee. But if you are visiting the mall, the options have just expanded in a way students at Florida A&M might enjoy. SugarCane & Spices is a new Black-owned restaurant that was originally created in 2015 as a food truck by Kae Smith. Relocating to the mall has brought SugarCane & Spices more diverse customers, which Smith says is beneficial to her brand and what she stands for. While she faced hardships with the food truck, that did not stop her from staying the course.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy