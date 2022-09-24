Just the facts! Florida A&M vs. Alabama A&M gameday preview

Game Information

Who : Florida A&M (1-2, 0-1 SWAC) vs. Alabama A&M (0-3)

When : Saturday, at 6 p.m.

Where : Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

Broadcast/Radio : ESPN+, Rattler Sports Network

The basics

Florida A&M (1-2, 0-1 SWAC) is looking for its first SWAC win of the season when Alabama A&M visits Bragg Memorial Stadium tonight.

The Rattlers feel recharged after a break in action last Saturday as they enjoyed their first of two bye weeks this season.

Attempting to extend its home winning streak to 12, tonight will be FAMU's first game since defeating Albany State , 23-13 in Week 2.

Alabama A&M remained winless after falling to Austin Peay, 28-3 in its Week 3 matchup.

"(Alabama A&M) has a lot of new faces. There's nine guys that wasn't with the program last year that's starting on defense," FAMU coach Willie Simmons said.

"We're trying to get a good feel for who guys are. Schematically, they're different since they have a new defensive coordinator (Kienus Boulware)."

FAMU forced two interceptions by defensive back Timothy Williams, Jr. and defensive lineman Kamari Stephens against Albany State.

Two-time Black College Football Player of the Year, quarterback Aqeel Glass, played his final collegiate season with Alabama A&M in 2021. The Bulldogs are looking for an engine to run their offense, averaging 6.7 points per game with first-year starting quarterback Xavier Lankford taking snaps.

"Fundamentally, they're a different football team that they were at this time last year," Simmons said. "Offensively, they don't have a full glass. They're looking for somebody else to be that guy.

"We've created a reputation of playing dominant football here at Bragg — particularly defensively. Hopefully, we can have another strong defensive performance."

FAMU leads the series over Alabama A&M at 14-2.

The Rattlers defeated the Bulldogs last season in a comeback 35-31 victory. Alabama A&M last beat FAMU in 1979, 19-14.

MORE RATTLERNEWS COVERAGE

► Alive and Kicking : FAMU football punter Chris Faddoul reflects on injury a year later

► Do this, and win! 3 keys to victory for FAMU football to get its first SWAC victory of season against Alabama A&M

► Early Analysis: FAMU football may have its way with Alabama A&M, what happened during Rattlers' bye week

Staying clean and executing

Yet to score on its first drive or end a game turnover-free, a lot is riding on quarterback Jeremy Moussa 's judgement.

He is second in SWAC passing yards with 611 in his first season as a starter. He also has three touchdown passes, three interceptions and a 59-percent completion rate.

"We got to put up a better offensive performance than we did against Albany State," Moussa said. "I can feel myself pressing sometimes. I know what I'm supposed to do — I just got to go out there and do it.

"When I'm playing loose and having fun, that's when I'm at my best."

In last season's FAMU-Alabama A&M game, penalties and turnovers slowed the Rattlers. They trailed by 18 points in the third quarter before storming back and securing a 35-31 victory .

FAMU was penalized 11 times for 183 yards and its two turnovers led to points for the Bulldogs.

"There's conventional wisdom that football games are more often lost than they are won," Simmons said. "When you watch the film, there's more times that a team does things to hurt themselves than the other way around.

"We want to make sure we're not a team that beat ourselves."

► All eyes on them! Five fun and intriguing FAMU football players to watch in 2022 season

► FAMU Football Predictions : 3 reasons to worry, 3 reasons to hope in 2022 season

Who wins? Why?

Don't be surprised if FAMU dominates Alabama A&M.

With a new-look roster, the Bulldogs are clearly experiencing growing pains

FAMU's Dark Cloud Defense will be on the prowl to pressure Lankford as the offense has struggled to reach the end zone so far.

An offensive clinic is brewing.

Running backs A.J. Davis (high ankle sprain) and DeAndre Francis (upper body) are inactive with injuries, so FAMU may run a power-style rushing attack with Terrell Jennings and Jaylen McCloud. Alabama A&M allowed 215 yards on the ground against Austin Peay last week.

Simmons said freshman running back Cameron Sigur will also see action.

Alabama A&M allows the fourth-most passing yards in the SWAC at 270.3 per game. FAMU passed for 230 yards against Albany State, led by Xavier Smith 's eight catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

"We know that our offense can move the ball downfield and you can see that we're picking it up," Smith said.

"We're watching film on (Alabama A&M) and got a gist of what they do. They're great team and we just got to play our brand of football.

"Our motto is 'get first downs' and as long we do that, it'll result in touchdowns."

Final Score : FAMU 38, Alabama A&M 7

► The ULTIMATE victory: FAMU faith tested, but football player baptisms at Bethel turn 'despair into destiny'

► Wild Card : Six FAMU football players to watch for a breakout season

Gerald Thomas III covers FAMU athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

Follow the Tallahassee Democrat on social media at Tallahassee Democrat (Facebook), TallahasseeDemocrat (Instagram), and @TDOnline (Twitter)

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Just the facts! Florida A&M vs. Alabama A&M gameday preview