rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee’s Florida Recap Video Will Give You Chills
Saturday was one of the most exciting days that Rocky Top has seen in some time. College GameDay was set up outside Ayers Hall, the game in Neyland was sold-out and checkerboarded in the crowd, and Vol baseball head coach Tony Vitello didn’t get arrested. All in all, it...
wvlt.tv
Vols win, so do Knoxville churches
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Excitement from Tennessee’s win over Florida on Saturday was felt all throughout East Tennessee, but it didn’t stop once the clock struck midnight. On Sunday, multiple pastors in the Knoxville area reported seeing bigger crowds and bigger offerings when collections were taken. “Sometimes, there’s...
wvlt.tv
Roane Home School DARE program
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 58 minutes ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
wvlt.tv
2023 Tennessee football season tickets on sale now
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coming off of Tennessee’s win over Florida, Vol football fans can now buy 2023 season tickets on allvols.com. Lower level tickets start at $600 and are the only way fans can secure a spot in Neyland’s new lower level. Those interested in renewing season tickets can do so as well before Feb. 24, 2023. Renewers can also use a six-month payment plan to purchase their tickets.
Look: Rece Davis Uses 1 Word To Describe Tennessee's Crowd
Tennessee fans flocked to Neyland Stadium last weekend to see their Vols beat rival Florida for the first time in six years. ESPN's College GameDay was in attendance, and host Rece Davis was clearly impressed by what he deemed an "electric" atmosphere. "It was electric,” Davis said on “SEC This...
Latest Visit With Vols 'Pushed Them Up' for Top In-State ATH Boo Carter
Chattanooga Christian School (Tenn.) standout athlete Boo Carter attended Tennessee's top-20 showdown on Saturday against Florida, and following the conclusion of the visit, the state's top prospect in 2024 discussed the visit and more with Volunteer Country. It was great," Carter said of the ...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville churches see more offerings after big Vols win
Silver Alert: Elderly woman with dementia disappears from New Market home. Tennessee Highway Patrol launched a helicopter to help search for Sharon Looney. Burned body found on Watauga Avenue identified, Knoxville police investigating. Updated: 6 hours ago. The death of Brandy Geisler is still considered suspicious, according to the Knoxville...
earnthenecklace.com
Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?
Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee breaks into top 10 of AP Poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following a huge win over Florida, Tennessee has jumped three spots and broke into the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll. Tennessee moved up to No. 8, which is its best ranking since 2006 and its first top-10 appearance since a few weeks at ninth in the first half of 2016, according to AP.
wvlt.tv
‘Coach Heupel’s got juice’ | Kicker Chase McGrath speaks to UT’s chemistry
wvlt.tv
Gypsy Circus Cider Company nominated for Best Cidery by USA Today
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another Tennessee company has received national recognition. After Barstool Sports gave a raving review of Cruze Farms, the Gypsy Circus Cider Company has been nominated for USA Today’s 2022 Readers’ Choice award for Best Cidery. “We are honored to be nominated for this recognition....
Private garden on the Tennessee River open for tours for 1 day
The garden of Sharon J. and Joe Pryse, the founders of The Trust Company of Tennessee, will be open for tours as a part of The Garden Conservancy’s “Open Days” initiative across the country. This is the chance for gardeners throughout Knoxville and Tennessee is see a garden designed by the late Ryan Gainey.
East Tennessee community comes together to build blind woman a ramp to her home
Nearly 40 volunteers can together to help an East Tennessee woman who is blind safely get in and out of her house by constructing a ramp and remodeling her porch.
wvlt.tv
Roane Co. home school first in state to participate in D.A.R.E.
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in Tennessee, a home school program in Roane County is able to be a part of D.A.R.E., the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. The program takes place at the Harriman Library since these young minds are home-schooled. “We’re excited about being able...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating Alcoa Highway shooting
wvlt.tv
Fright Nights are back at Ripley’s Haunted Adventure
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 24th season of Fright Nights are back back at Ripley’s Haunted Adventure in Gatlinburg. This years theme is “Backwoods Terror 3: Family Reunion,” bringing back all the mountain mutants from the first “Backwoods Terror” show in 2011. Ripley’s Haunted Adventure...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee
If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
wvlt.tv
Anderson Co. paramedics travel to Florida to aid in disaster response
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennesseans are already making efforts to help people in Florida as hurricane Ian nears landfall. Anderson County Paramedics Scott Thomas and Bobbi Jo Henderson drove to the sunshine state on Monday, ready to aid in disaster response. “We’re not really sure what this is going...
23-Year-Old Man Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported in downtown Knoxville on Sunday morning. The officials reported that a 23-year-old man was [..]
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Rural Metro Fire crews, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday in Knoxville. The officials reported that a car crashed into a building on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
