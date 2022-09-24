ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee’s Florida Recap Video Will Give You Chills

Saturday was one of the most exciting days that Rocky Top has seen in some time. College GameDay was set up outside Ayers Hall, the game in Neyland was sold-out and checkerboarded in the crowd, and Vol baseball head coach Tony Vitello didn’t get arrested. All in all, it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Vols win, so do Knoxville churches

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Excitement from Tennessee’s win over Florida on Saturday was felt all throughout East Tennessee, but it didn’t stop once the clock struck midnight. On Sunday, multiple pastors in the Knoxville area reported seeing bigger crowds and bigger offerings when collections were taken. “Sometimes, there’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Roane Home School DARE program

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

2023 Tennessee football season tickets on sale now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coming off of Tennessee’s win over Florida, Vol football fans can now buy 2023 season tickets on allvols.com. Lower level tickets start at $600 and are the only way fans can secure a spot in Neyland’s new lower level. Those interested in renewing season tickets can do so as well before Feb. 24, 2023. Renewers can also use a six-month payment plan to purchase their tickets.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Rece Davis Uses 1 Word To Describe Tennessee's Crowd

Tennessee fans flocked to Neyland Stadium last weekend to see their Vols beat rival Florida for the first time in six years. ESPN's College GameDay was in attendance, and host Rece Davis was clearly impressed by what he deemed an "electric" atmosphere. "It was electric,” Davis said on “SEC This...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville churches see more offerings after big Vols win

Silver Alert: Elderly woman with dementia disappears from New Market home. Tennessee Highway Patrol launched a helicopter to help search for Sharon Looney. Burned body found on Watauga Avenue identified, Knoxville police investigating. The death of Brandy Geisler is still considered suspicious, according to the Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?

Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee breaks into top 10 of AP Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following a huge win over Florida, Tennessee has jumped three spots and broke into the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll. Tennessee moved up to No. 8, which is its best ranking since 2006 and its first top-10 appearance since a few weeks at ninth in the first half of 2016, according to AP.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Gypsy Circus Cider Company nominated for Best Cidery by USA Today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another Tennessee company has received national recognition. After Barstool Sports gave a raving review of Cruze Farms, the Gypsy Circus Cider Company has been nominated for USA Today’s 2022 Readers’ Choice award for Best Cidery. “We are honored to be nominated for this recognition....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Private garden on the Tennessee River open for tours for 1 day

The garden of Sharon J. and Joe Pryse, the founders of The Trust Company of Tennessee, will be open for tours as a part of The Garden Conservancy’s “Open Days” initiative across the country. This is the chance for gardeners throughout Knoxville and Tennessee is see a garden designed by the late Ryan Gainey.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Roane Co. home school first in state to participate in D.A.R.E.

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in Tennessee, a home school program in Roane County is able to be a part of D.A.R.E., the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. The program takes place at the Harriman Library since these young minds are home-schooled. “We’re excited about being able...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating Alcoa Highway shooting

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fright Nights are back at Ripley’s Haunted Adventure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 24th season of Fright Nights are back back at Ripley’s Haunted Adventure in Gatlinburg. This years theme is “Backwoods Terror 3: Family Reunion,” bringing back all the mountain mutants from the first “Backwoods Terror” show in 2011. Ripley’s Haunted Adventure...
GATLINBURG, TN
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee

If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE

