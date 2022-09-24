10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $30 Echo Show 5, $90 Chromebook, pet supply sale, more

This has been a wild week when it comes to daily deals. And things definitely are continuing to heat up on Saturday, September 24.

Highlights today include $69 off AirPods Pro and the first-ever discount on Apple AirPods Pro 2 , another first-ever discount on the new Apple Watch Series 8, a one-day sale on pet supplies, a top-selling TV soundbar for only $39.95, a $260 HP 11.6″ Chromebook for just $89.99, and more.

On top of that, it’s not too late to get an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with this epic Echo Dot deal! Or, you can get a FREE Echo Dot with the purchase of one of these discounted Fire TV devices. Just add both to your cart and use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout.

🚨 ONE DAY ONLY : Best-selling pet supplies have deep discounts for one day only!

: Best-selling pet supplies have deep discounts for one day only! AirPods Pro are on sale for just $179.98, which is a huge $69 discount

BONUS DEAL: AirPods Pro 2 were JUST released and they’re already discounted at Amazon

BONUS DEALS: AirPods 3 are down to $169, AirPods 2 are discounted to $119, and AirPods Max have a massive $120 discount

The Echo Show 5 is down to an all-time low price of $29.99 with coupon code SHOWBED30 — it normally costs $85 so this is a crazy deal!

— it normally costs $85 so this is a crazy deal! Get best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant for just $4.69 each when you buy a 4-pack

Luxurious Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets are only $19.99 right now

BONUS DEAL: Also, HC Collection bed sheets are on sale starting at $13.97

Get a best-selling $260 HP 11.6″ Chromebook for only $89.99 in this awesome Best Buy sale

BONUS DEALS: Visit our earlier coverage to see more of the best laptop deals online

BONUS DEAL: You can also get a FREE Echo Dot with the purchase of one of these discounted Fire TV devices (use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout)

On top of all that, there are a bunch of offers right now that get you FREE MONEY from Amazon! Read through our roundup of Amazon gift card deals to see how you can get in on the action.

