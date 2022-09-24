ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $30 Echo Show 5, $90 Chromebook, pet supply sale, more

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago

This has been a wild week when it comes to daily deals. And things definitely are continuing to heat up on Saturday, September 24.

In this roundup, we’ve chosen 10 particularly impressive deals to share with our readers. Plus, we’ve included a bunch of bonus deals for you to check out, too!

Featured deals in this roundup:

Highlights today include $69 off AirPods Pro and the first-ever discount on Apple AirPods Pro 2 , another first-ever discount on the new Apple Watch Series 8, a one-day sale on pet supplies, a top-selling TV soundbar for only $39.95, a $260 HP 11.6″ Chromebook for just $89.99, and more.

On top of that, it’s not too late to get an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with this epic Echo Dot deal! Or, you can get a FREE Echo Dot with the purchase of one of these discounted Fire TV devices. Just add both to your cart and use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout.

Scroll through all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Plus, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!

Today’s best deals

  • 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Best-selling pet supplies have deep discounts for one day only!
  • AirPods Pro are on sale for just $179.98, which is a huge $69 discount
  • BONUS DEAL: AirPods Pro 2 were JUST released and they’re already discounted at Amazon
  • BONUS DEALS: AirPods 3 are down to $169, AirPods 2 are discounted to $119, and AirPods Max have a massive $120 discount

On top of all that, there are a bunch of offers right now that get you FREE MONEY from Amazon! Read through our roundup of Amazon gift card deals to see how you can get in on the action.

Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Amazon announces Prime Early Access Sale: 15 best deals to shop now

Remember all those rumors about Amazon getting ready to host a Prime Day 2 event in October? Well, they’re not rumors anymore. Amazon on Monday announced a brand new shopping event that’s available exclusively for Prime members. It’s called the Prime Early Access Sale and it takes place on October 11 through October 12.
INTERNET
BGR.com

Today’s deals: $30 Echo Show 5, $150 off MacBook Air, NFL apparel, $199 Apple Watch SE, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Today is only the first day of autumn… but it seems like Black Friday is already here! There are so many outstanding daily deals available on Thursday, September 22, you’ll think it’s a major holiday. And we’re going to showcase all of our favorite sales right here in this big roundup.
NFL
BGR.com

Today’s deals: Free Echo Dot, first AirPods Pro 2 deal, $30 Echo Show 5, pet stain removers, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Fall has begun and the weather outside is already getting cooler across parts of the country. But when it comes to deals, things are really heating up! In this big roundup, we’ll show you all the best deals of the day on Friday, September 23.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chromebook#Airpods#Amazon Music#Electronics Deals#Apple Watch Series#Fire Tv#Ftvedot22#Amazon Bonus
BGR.com

These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now

We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

The iPhone 14 Pro is a better upgrade than I initially gave it credit for

When Apple releases a brand new iPhone Pro model, upgrading is typically a no-brainer. The somewhat incremental improvements offered up by the iPhone 14 Pro, however, are giving some users pause. Sure, the Dynamic Island is enticing and quintessentially Apple. And sure, the new camera scheme on the iPhone 14 Pro is quite compelling. But all the same, if you’re already using an iPhone 13 Pro, upgrading to an iPhone 14 Pro may be hard to justify.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

Apple Watch Ultra is quite durable, but it’ll be a pain to repair

The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple’s most rugged wearable made to date. The device is a bigger variant of the Apple Watch Series 8, featuring a brand new design and various new capabilities catered to specific use cases. The durability improvements are certainly the kind of Apple Watch Ultra feature that most people will appreciate, even if they’re not extreme sports enthusiasts. And we do have durability tests featuring the rugged wearable.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

This hidden iOS 16 lock screen feature is a game-changer for your iPhone

One of the most significant iOS 16 features is the new iPhone Lock Screen design that users more freedom than ever to customize the appearance and functionality of the Lock Screen. You can set any image as your Lock Screen wallpaper, configure as many screens as you want, and connect them with Focus modes. And you can add various iOS 16 widgets to offer you information at a glance.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to enable iPhone 14 Pro’s secret black-and-white always-on display mode

The new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the first iPhones with always-on displays. This was one of the features that Apple highlighted during its September event, but now that consumers are starting to get their hands on the new iPhones, not everyone is thrilled about it. Unlike on other phones, Apple’s always-on mode shows the entire lock screen, complete with the wallpaper, widgets, and notifications. It’s just slightly dimmer.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Why Spotify’s launch of audiobooks is such a big deal

As a fan of HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, I’m going to be spending a lot more time inside my Spotify app, oddly enough, in the wake of a potentially game-changing announcement from the Swedish audio giant on Wednesday. Namely, it’s that Spotify audiobooks are now a thing, which means I can split my downtime, between new episodes of HOTD, by streaming the official HBO show podcast (from inside Spotify) and listening to the audiobook version of Fire & Blood.
ENTERTAINMENT
BGR.com

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) review: Improved in almost every way

The AirPods Pro have long been hailed as some of the best true wireless earbuds out there, and frankly, there’s no better option for Apple users who want to be able to easily switch between devices and avoid third-party apps. Apple, however, is making the best wireless earbud option even better — and has launched a second generation of AirPods Pro that build on the originals in some meaningful ways, while keeping what users loved.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

One simple trick to get more informative Google Search results

I’m sure this has happened to you countless times. You open Google, type a query into the Google Search box, and are then served up an ad-laden page of links. The page is usually also cluttered with sponsored posts and all kinds of other garbage that makes finding the information you’re after a bit like hunting for the needle in the proverbial haystack.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iOS 16.0.2 out now with fix for iPhone 14 Pro camera shake bug

Not long after the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro launched last Friday, early adopters began complaining about a strange bug. For some reason, the camera was shaking when owners with Pro models tried to take pictures. Apple said that it was aware of the issue and that a software update would resolve it. That update is now here in the form of iOS 16.0.2.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

7 hidden iPhone 14 Pro tips and tricks to boost battery life

The results of iPhone 14 battery life tests are already in. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best, although it can’t quite surpass its predecessor. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 also offer excellent battery life that should satisfy most people’s needs. The iPhone 14 Plus is not out yet, but it should also provide spectacular battery life.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to enable 48-megapixel photos on the iPhone 14 Pro camera

The iPhone 14 series brings the most significant camera upgrade in years. But that brand new 48-megapixel camera sensor is only available on the pricier iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The regular iPhone 14 and Plus variants received camera upgrades of their own, but they still pack a 12-megapixel sensor like the previous models.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple Watch Ultra has a new Action button: Here’s what it can do

You’ve just received your Apple Watch Ultra, which you bought, not knowing whether you’ll keep or return it. After all, the rugged wearable is significantly larger and thicker than the Apple Watch Series 8. But you’ll want to test it thoroughly before deciding whether to use it rather than return it. You’ll also want to learn how to use the new Action button on the Apple Watch Ultra.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

BGR.com

342K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy