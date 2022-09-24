ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change

Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Raises a Key Price (Royal Caribbean Hasn't)

The cruise industry tends to move in lockstep with each other. That's because if one cruise line makes a move that's going to be unpopular with passengers (like raising mandatory daily gratuity rates) that opens the door for others to do the same. The same thing applies when one company adds a new innovation or makes a change customers will like, every other player in the industry has to follow.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Cruise#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Royal Caribbean Stock
msn.com

American cruise ship passenger killed by shark in Bahamas

A guest on a Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas cruise was killed while on an excursion in the Bahamas Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the company. According to NBC News, Royal Bahamas police said the guest was a 58-year-old Pennsylvania woman that had gone snorkeling with friends when a bull shark attacked her at about 2 p.m. at Green Cay.
ACCIDENTS
cntraveler.com

These Cruise Lines Are Ending Vaccine Requirements

While much of the travel industry has returned to a pre-pandemic state, cruising has been slower to rebound from some of the tightest restrictions over the last two and a half years. But now cruise lines are starting to drop those vaccine and testing requirements, making it easier for cruise-goers to sail the seas.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock That Turned $50,000 Into $1 Million in Less Than 10 Years

Tesla’s share price has skyrocketed by more than 2,100% since September 2013. Tesla enacted a 3-for-1 stock split in August 2022, hot on the heels of a 5-for-1 stock split enacted in August 2020. Tesla achieved an industry-leading operating margin over the past year, and the company has outlined...
STOCKS
CNN

The airports that travelers dread

A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
TRAVEL
Motley Fool

2 Reasons Ferrari Is Expensive and Still a Stock to Buy

Ferrari's adventure into selling SUVs could prove lucrative. Its competitive advantages aren't easily replicated by competitors. The stock is expensive because investors are getting a company with great margins. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Gives Passengers a Big Gift

Most airlines treat passengers as baggage, Yes, the plane has to be full in order for the company to make money, but aside from making sure you get onboard, everything else is pretty irrelevant. The big airlines, of course, don't ever say this -- just like your cable company won't...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy