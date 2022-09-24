Daily deals Sept. 24: $129 off Apple Watch Series 7, $180 LG 29-inch UltraWide monitor, $69 Apple Pencil, more

Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
Apple iPad is on sale now for $280, the lowest price we've ever seen
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been shopping for a new Apple iPad tablet for school, work or to gift during the holidays, now's...
moneytalksnews.com
Samsung TVs at Best Buy: Up to $700 off
Save on over 20 models from 40" to 85". Shop Now at Best Buy Tips Pictured is the Samsung Neo QN95B QN65QN95BAFXZA 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $2,699.99 ($600 off).
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
Apple’s new iPhone 15 Ultra details may have just leaked
Three iPhone 14 models were released this past Friday, with a fourth (the Plus) will hit store shelves in a few days. Therefore, it might be too early to get excited about the iPhone 15 series. However, we already have major iPhone 15 rumors that detail some of the features of Apple’s 2023 series. One of the most interesting ones claims the “iPhone 15 Ultra” will replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max next year.
Digital Trends
HP flash sale: Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop just got a $130 price cut
2-in-1 laptop deals don’t get much more appealing than the deal we’ve spotted as part of the HP flash sale right now. You can buy the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop for $650 saving you $130 off the usual price of $780. A great price for a remarkably powerful productivity device that also includes a touchscreen interface, this is sure to help anyone looking to work on the move from people working from home to students at college. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Dell XPS 13 is $550 off in Dell’s monster clearance sale
One of the best laptop deals today is on one of our very favorite laptops right now. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop for $900 saving you a huge $550 off the usual price of $1,450. It’s a fantastic laptop so if you’re in the market for one of the best, hit the button below to buy it. Or read on to see why you need it in your life. Remember — this deal won’t stick around forever.
ETOnline.com
Best Samsung Galaxy Smartphone Deals: Save Up to $1,000 on The Galaxy S22 Series, Z Fold 4 and More
The start of fall is proving to be a great time to update your essential tech for less. If your smartphone could use an upgrade, Samsung is offering massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones, the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Even though the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 went on sale on August 26, you can also save on the latest smartphones with eligible trade-ins and bundles.
9to5Mac
iPhone 12 sees $329 discount in Wednesday’s best deals, Apple Pencil hits $70, more
All of Wednesday’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by one of the best prices yet on iPhone 12 for those who aren’t sold on the new 14 series handsets at $470. That’s joined by a rare chance to save on the original Apple Pencil for the latest 10.2-inch iPad, as well as Apple’s new MagSafe 3 Mac charger returning to its $45 all-time low. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
PC Magazine
Daily Deals: $30 Off Apple Pencil, Up to 43% Off Beats Flex Headphones
Amazon, Best Buy, and Woot have a number of tech deals today, particularly for those who create; whether your medium is drawing, animating, singing, or making videos. Samsung's portable projector will make your house the place to be on movie night, and there are a few headphone options for those who need a private listening experience. There are also deals on home tech like smart dimmer switches and security cameras. Check them out:
ETOnline.com
The Best Amazon Deals on Apple AirTags for Fall and Holiday Travel: Shop Holders and Accessories
If you're planning travel anytime this fall or the upcoming holiday season, Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier. The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker that you can attach to keychains, purses, backpacks and more. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, luggage, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal.
Engadget
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 falls to a new low of $250
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you have...
Digital Trends
Flash deal drops this 15-inch Dell laptop to just $250
If you’re looking for one of the cheapest laptop deals around, you’re going to love the offer we’ve just spotted on this Dell Inspiron 15 laptop at Dell. Normally priced at $300, it’s down to just $250 for a limited time only. Already a great value, bringing it down to $250 has made it even more appealing. This is the kind of price you’d normally pay for a Chromebook so snapping up a Windows 11 system for this much is great. Let’s take a deeper look at why you need the Dell Inspiron 15.
laptopmag.com
Amazon Prime Day 2: Everything you need to know
Prime Day used to be a once-a-year shopping extravaganza, but speculation is growing around an Amazon Prime Day 2 (opens in new tab) coming later this year - potentially named the "Prime Early Access Sale." Exclusive to Prime members, Prime Day offers a smorgasbord of Black Friday-like deals on just...
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Which one is right for you?
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 are incredibly similar on the surface, so which one is actually right for you? We'll help you figure that out.
IGN
Daily Deals: 42" LG C2 OLED 4K Gaming TV, WD SN850 PS5 SSD, Apple AirPods Pro 2 Preorder, and More
Check out the new hot daily deals for today, including the lowest price ever on a 2022 42" LG C2 4K OLED gaming TV, new AirPods Pro 2nd gen preorder, WD SN850 PS5-compatible SSD, Acer Predator RTX 3070 gaming PC, a crazy good Humble 2K Megahits PC game bundle, 20% off a Plex Lifetime subscription, and more.
HGTV
The Best Outdoor Security Cameras for Every Budget
Best Doorbell Camera: SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Pro. Best Portable Camera: VOSKER V150 Solar-Powered Outdoor Camera. Even if you're not ready to install a full home security system, an outdoor camera can be incredibly handy for monitoring package deliveries, pets playing in the backyard or the unexpected. Whether you're looking for additional nighttime security or need to monitor your front door for porch pirates, an outdoor security camera serves a lot of needs. And many are available without a contract or monthly subscription service. We've rounded up the best outdoor security cameras below based on top reviews for image quality, battery life and easiness of installation. Take a look at our picks, and see which one meets your home's needs.
How many Amazon Echoes do you need for your home?
Depending on the size of your home and where you feel you could use some Alexa assistance, you really don't need to spend more than $300 to fill your home with Echo speakers.
hypebeast.com
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Will Reportedly Replace Next Year's Pro Max Model
Following news that Apple‘s Dynamic Island will be expanding to the entire iPhone 15 family, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman now reports that the company may be rebranding its largest and most expensive phone to iPhone 15 Ultra, departing from the previous Pro Max designation. Since 2019, Apple has used...
