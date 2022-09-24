If you have money in a mutual fund or are covered by a pension, the odds are overwhelmingly high that you have a stake in Apple. The innovation leader of the technology age is nearly a must own stock for institutional investors and a staple of index funds. When Apple makes a big business decision, it has impact for tens of millions of investors and even more consumers. Read more Blade editorials Thus, Apple’s announcement that the new iPhone 14 will be assembled at a Foxconn plant in India is a very big development.

BUSINESS ・ 37 MINUTES AGO