Game Primer: How To Watch, Things to Know for Duke at Kansas

By Andy Mitts
 3 days ago

The Jayhawks are still undefeated and looking to extend the run that has brought national attention. Here's everything you need to know about today's game against the Blue Devils

The Kansas Jayhawks begin a three-game homestand with a game against the fellow surprise undefeated Duke Blue Devils. David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium will be sold out for only the second time in 13 years which the home team hopes will give them a big boost. But Duke is trying to continue their surprising start under first-year head coach Mike Elko.

Today is the 4th meeting between the Jayhawks and the Blue Devils. Kansas is 1-2 against Duke, including a 1-0 record in Lawrence. The last meeting between these two teams was a 52-33 Duke win on September 25th, 2021 in Durham.

Here are the essentials:

How to Watch

Saturday, September 24th, 11:00 a.m. CST

Lawrence, KS: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (47,233)

TV: FS1

- Eric Collins (Play-by-Play), Devin Gardner (Analyst)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), David Lawrence (Analyst), Brandon McAnderson (Sideline)

SIRIUS: Channel 109/200, 954 (SXM App)

Live Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

The Numbers

Kansas: 3-0

Duke: 3-0

Line: KU -7.0

O/U: 63

Odds via SI Sportsbook

Game Coverage

Wednesday Walkthrough: Press conference summary and looking ahead to Duke

Expected Depth Chart

Three keys against Duke

Duke Preview

Game Predictions from the Blue Wings Rising staff

Listen to the preview episode of the Rock Chalk Podcast with the Josh Cox of the Section 17 Podcast.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Follow along during the game with live updates and analysis from both the Blue Wings Rising and Rock Chalk Podcast Twitter accounts.

Come join the conversation in the Blue Wings Rising Discord Server .

Fun Facts

The Jayhawks have 13 rushing touchdowns on the season, good for fourth in the nation. That is only two less rushing touchdowns than they had all of last season.

Kansas is fifth in scoring offense at 51.0 points per game (but third in total scoring at 53.0 points per game) and second in yards per carry at 7.13.

Under Lance Leipold, the Jayhawks are 3-3 when scoring first and just 2-7 when the opponent scores first, with both wins coming in the last two games.

The Jayhawks have an interception in six straight games, including games from last season. This year, Eriq Gilyard, Cobee Bryant and Kenny Logan all have recorded an interception.

