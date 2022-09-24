ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school football: Takeaways from Gainesville High at Santa Fe matchup

By Scott LaPeer
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago
ALACHUA — Santa Fe High did all its scoring in the first half, then hung on to outlast Gainesville, 14-7 on Friday night, halting a 16-game losing streak dating all the way back to October 2020.

Both the Raiders and Hurricanes came into Friday night 0-4. One school was picking up a first win and a shot of life as it hit the midway point of the schedule.

Santa Fe got first-half touchdowns from Blake McCoy and KJ Johnson to take a 14-0 lead at the break. The Raiders then dug in late in the fourth quarter when Gainesville surged to hold off the ‘Canes. Gainesville had a fourth-and-goal on the Raiders five-yard line with :07 left in the game, but Mason Zwilling’s pass to Matthew Williams in the back of the end zone fell incomplete.

“Our kids needed a win,” said Santa Fe coach Joe Szymanski. “It’s been 16 regular season games since they’ve won a ball game. We’ve been telling them, ‘It’s coming. We’re going to get it.’ "

Here are takeaways from the game.

Turnover ‘Trell: Dontrell Jenkins steps up

In this low-scoring contest, the player of the game was Santa Fe senior defensive back Dontrell Jenkins. It’s often said that whichever team wins the turnover battle wins the game. Jenkins single-handedly won the turnover battle.

In approximately eight minutes of game time, Jenkins forced three turnovers (two interceptions and a fumble recovery). His interception with :20 remaining in the first half allowed the Raiders to throw a 65-yard quick strike on the ensuing play for a 14-0 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Jenkins scooped up a fumble in Santa Fe’s own end of the field to kill a GHS drive. Three plays into the Hurricanes’ next possession, Jenkins snuffed it out again with his second pick.

“I listen to my coaches,” Jenkins said. “I let them tell me how to play that position. Cornerback is a hard position to play. They’re teaching me well.”

“He brings a spark no matter where he plays,” Szymanski added. “His athleticism can just take over a game.”

Going back to go forward

The Raiders’ first win of the season is also the first of the Joe Szymanski era. Szymanski, a former head coach at Interlachen, and most recently offensive coordinator at 1A power Union County, returned home at the first offer to coach his alma mater.

In doing so, Szymanski, who played for Santa Fe’s 1994 state championship team, lured coach Jay Godwin to his staff from Buchholz, where Godwin had coached or been athletic director for many years. In 1994, Godwin was defensive coordinator at Santa Fe when the Raiders won state. Szymanski also added Alex Deleon (formerly head coach at Eastside) Bo Mashburn (from Buchholz), and offensive coordinator Ryan Hockman.

“I’ve coached with all of these guys somewhere before,” Szymanski said. “I learned a long time ago, you’re only as good as the coaches you’ve got with you, so I’m going to bring the best coaches we can get here.”

Hurricanes surge late

Gainesville struggled through three quarters before finding some juice. GHS came up just five yards short of overtime, or perhaps even a win. Penalties and poor execution plagued the Hurricanes’ first half.

However, a 12-play drive that spanned eight minutes of game clock ended with a Caleb Young touchdown run with 6:00 left to play. GHS fought back hard to be within one play of a potential victory.

“It was our first half,” explained GHS coach Dock Pollard. “Offsides, penalties. It’s missed opportunities. If we played the first half how we played in the second, I don’t know if we don’t win it.”

'Tough times' right now

An extremely young Gainesville team is now 0-5 this year, Pollard’s second in charge. Last year, the Hurricanes went 8-3. Roughly 70 percent of the ‘Canes roster is freshmen and sophomores.

Pollard says he was encouraged by the drastically cleaned-up second half GHS played compared to its first, and the contributions of some key players, Zwilling, Williams, Donteau Jenkins and Derrick Bloodsworth.

“These are tough times for Gainesville football right now,” Pollard said. “It’s a coming-of-age story for our guys. We’re going to take our lumps. We’ve got to put our seatbelts on and go along for the ride and, hopefully, before too long, we’ll reach our destination.”

