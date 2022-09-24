Texas Panhandle high school football standings following Week 5
STANDINGS
DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION I
TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT
Caprock 4-1 1-0
Tascosa 4-1 1-0
Abilene High 2-3 1-0
Lubbock Cooper 3-1 0-0
Amarillo High 2-3 0-1
Lubbock Coronado 1-4 0-1
Lubbock Monterey 0-5 0-1
This week's results: Caprock 40, Lubbock Coronado 24; Tascosa 45, Amarillo High 10; Abilene High 37, Lubbock Monterey 7
DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION II
TEAM OVERALL
Wichita Falls Rider 3-2
Abilene Wylie 2-3
Lubbock High 2-3
Abilene Cooper 2-3
Plainview 2-3
Palo Duro 1-4
This week's results: Stephenville 43, Wichita Falls Rider 42; San Angelo Central 63, Abilene Wylie 61; Andrews 64, Lubbock High 14; Odessa Permian 56, Abilene Cooper 28; Plainview 35, Hereford 32; Randall 24, Palo Duro 17
DISTRICT 3-4A DIVISION I
TEAM OVERALL
Canyon 5-0
Randall 4-1
Dumas 3-2
Pampa 3-2
Hereford 0-5
This week's results: Canyon 21, Midland Greenwood 14; Randall 24, Palo Duro 17; Bushland 38, Dumas 20; Pampa 28, Perryton 21; Plainview 35, Hereford 32
DISTRICT 2-4A DIVISION II
TEAM OVERALL
Seminole 4-1
Borger 2-3
West Plains 2-3
Perryton 1-4
Levelland 1-4
This week's results: Seminole 69, Pecos 20; Dalhart 35, Borger 27; Pampa 28, Perryton 21; West Plains 35, Lubbock Estacado 14; Levelland 17, San Angelo Lake View 0
DISTRICT 2-3A DIVISION I
TEAM OVERALL
Bushland 5-0
Shallowater 4-1
Muleshoe 4-1
Dalhart 2-2
River Road 2-3
This week's results: Bushland 38, Dumas 20; Shallowater 15, Idalou 8; Muleshoe 27, Abernathy 20; Dalhart 34, Borger 27; River Road 24, Sanford-Fritch 0
DISTRICT 3-3A DIVISION II
TEAM OVERALL
Canadian 2-2
Tulia 2-3
Childress 2-3
Friona 1-3
Spearman 1-4
Dimmitt 0-5
This week's results: Clarendon 41, Tulia 28; Childress 49, Bowie 22; Gruver 24, Spearman 20; Farwell 30, Friona 6; Highland Park 37, Dimmitt 33
DISTRICT 1-2A DIVISION I
TEAM OVERALL
Farwell 5-0
Stratford 4-0
Panhandle 4-1
West Texas High 3-2
Highland Park 1-4
Sanford-Fritch 0-5
This week's results: Farwell 30, Friona 6; Wellington 26, Panhandle 13; West Texas High 12, Lockney 6; Highland Park 37, Dimmitt 33; River Road 24, Sanford-Fritch 0
DISTRICT 1-2A DIVISION II
TEAM OVERALL
Gruver 4-1
Sunray 4-1
Booker 3-1
Boys Ranch 3-2
Vega 1-4
This week's results: Memphis 22, Boys Ranch 8; Gruver 24, Spearman 20; Sunray 77, Crosbyton 20; New Deal 27, Vega 12
DISTRICT 2-2A DIVISION II
TEAM OVERALL
Wellington 4-1
Shamrock 4-1
Memphis 3-2
Clarendon 3-2
Wheeler 1-3
Quanah 1-4
This week's results: Wellington 26, Panhandle 13; Shamrock 44, Bovina 0; Memphis 22, Boys Ranch 8; Clarendon 41, Tulia 28; Hamlin 14, Quanah 12;
DISTRICT 3-2A DIVISION II
TEAM OVERALL
Ralls 4-1
Sudan 4-1
Hale Center 2-3
Bovina 1-4
Crosbyton 1-4
Lockney 1-4
This week's results: Ralls 27, Seagraves 18; Sudan 56, Plains 12; Shamrock 44, Bovina 0; Hale Center 13, Floydada 7; Sunray 77, Crosbyton 20; West Texas High 12, Lockney 6
DISTRICT 1-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
TEAM OVERALL
McLean 5-0
White Deer 4-1
Miami 4-1
Follett 4-1
This week's results: McLean 62, Groom 42; Springlake-Earth 50, White Deer 22; Miami 64, Lubbock Christ The King 7; Follett 46, Darrouzett 0
DISTRICT 2-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
TEAM OVERALL
Nazareth 5-0
Happy 4-1
Claude 3-2
Wildorado 1-4
This week's results: Nazareth 45, O'Donnell 0; Claude 50, Meadow 48; Happy 56, Lubbock Titans 4; Whiteface 74, Wildorado 8
DISTRICT 3-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
TEAM OVERALL
Kress 3-2
Petersburg 2-3
Springlake-Earth 2-3
Lorenzo 1-2
Anton 1-4
This week's results: Kress 84, Motley County 52; Valley 78, Petersburg 33; Spur 76, Anton 27; Springlake-Earth 50, White Deer 22
DISTRICT 4-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
TEAM OVERALL
Knox City 3-2
Spur 3-2
Vernon Northside 2-3
Valley 2-3
This week's results: Knox City 48, Crowell 30; Spur 76, Anton 27; Newcastle 67, Vernon Nortside 22; Valley 78, Petersburg 33
DISTRICT 1-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
TEAM OVERALL
Silverton 3-2
Hedley 2-3
Darrouzett 1-4
Groom 1-4
Lefors 0-4
This week's results: Jayton 34, Silverton 27; Follett 46, Darrouzett 0; McLean 62, Groom 42; Paducah 41, Hedley 20;
DISTRICT 2-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
TEAM OVERALL
Whitharral 4-1
Amherst 3-1
Hart 2-2
Lazbuddie 2-2
Cotton Center 2-3
This week's results: Whitharral 102, Throckmorton 52; Amherst 48, Southland 0; Loop 56, Cotton Center 9; Lazbuddie 49, Patton Springs 45
Comments / 0