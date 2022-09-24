ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Panhandle high school football standings following Week 5

By By Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
STANDINGS

DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION I

TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT

Caprock 4-1 1-0

Tascosa 4-1 1-0

Abilene High 2-3 1-0

Lubbock Cooper 3-1 0-0

Amarillo High 2-3 0-1

Lubbock Coronado 1-4 0-1

Lubbock Monterey 0-5 0-1

This week's results: Caprock 40, Lubbock Coronado 24; Tascosa 45, Amarillo High 10; Abilene High 37, Lubbock Monterey 7

DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION II

TEAM OVERALL

Wichita Falls Rider 3-2

Abilene Wylie 2-3

Lubbock High 2-3

Abilene Cooper 2-3

Plainview 2-3

Palo Duro 1-4

This week's results: Stephenville 43, Wichita Falls Rider 42; San Angelo Central 63, Abilene Wylie 61; Andrews 64, Lubbock High 14; Odessa Permian 56, Abilene Cooper 28; Plainview 35, Hereford 32; Randall 24, Palo Duro 17

DISTRICT 3-4A DIVISION I

TEAM OVERALL

Canyon 5-0

Randall 4-1

Dumas 3-2

Pampa 3-2

Hereford 0-5

This week's results: Canyon 21, Midland Greenwood 14; Randall 24, Palo Duro 17; Bushland 38, Dumas 20; Pampa 28, Perryton 21; Plainview 35, Hereford 32

DISTRICT 2-4A DIVISION II

TEAM OVERALL

Seminole 4-1

Borger 2-3

West Plains 2-3

Perryton 1-4

Levelland 1-4

This week's results: Seminole 69, Pecos 20; Dalhart 35, Borger 27; Pampa 28, Perryton 21; West Plains 35, Lubbock Estacado 14; Levelland 17, San Angelo Lake View 0

DISTRICT 2-3A DIVISION I

TEAM OVERALL

Bushland 5-0

Shallowater 4-1

Muleshoe 4-1

Dalhart 2-2

River Road 2-3

This week's results: Bushland 38, Dumas 20; Shallowater 15, Idalou 8; Muleshoe 27, Abernathy 20; Dalhart 34, Borger 27; River Road 24, Sanford-Fritch 0

DISTRICT 3-3A DIVISION II

TEAM OVERALL

Canadian 2-2

Tulia 2-3

Childress 2-3

Friona 1-3

Spearman 1-4

Dimmitt 0-5

This week's results: Clarendon 41, Tulia 28; Childress 49, Bowie 22; Gruver 24, Spearman 20; Farwell 30, Friona 6; Highland Park 37, Dimmitt 33

DISTRICT 1-2A DIVISION I

TEAM OVERALL

Farwell 5-0

Stratford 4-0

Panhandle 4-1

West Texas High 3-2

Highland Park 1-4

Sanford-Fritch 0-5

This week's results: Farwell 30, Friona 6; Wellington 26, Panhandle 13; West Texas High 12, Lockney 6; Highland Park 37, Dimmitt 33; River Road 24, Sanford-Fritch 0

DISTRICT 1-2A DIVISION II

TEAM OVERALL

Gruver 4-1

Sunray 4-1

Booker 3-1

Boys Ranch 3-2

Vega 1-4

This week's results: Memphis 22, Boys Ranch 8; Gruver 24, Spearman 20; Sunray 77, Crosbyton 20; New Deal 27, Vega 12

DISTRICT 2-2A DIVISION II

TEAM OVERALL

Wellington 4-1

Shamrock 4-1

Memphis 3-2

Clarendon 3-2

Wheeler 1-3

Quanah 1-4

This week's results: Wellington 26, Panhandle 13; Shamrock 44, Bovina 0; Memphis 22, Boys Ranch 8; Clarendon 41, Tulia 28; Hamlin 14, Quanah 12;

DISTRICT 3-2A DIVISION II

TEAM OVERALL

Ralls 4-1

Sudan 4-1

Hale Center 2-3

Bovina 1-4

Crosbyton 1-4

Lockney 1-4

This week's results: Ralls 27, Seagraves 18; Sudan 56, Plains 12; Shamrock 44, Bovina 0; Hale Center 13, Floydada 7; Sunray 77, Crosbyton 20; West Texas High 12, Lockney 6

DISTRICT 1-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

TEAM OVERALL

McLean 5-0

White Deer 4-1

Miami 4-1

Follett 4-1

This week's results: McLean 62, Groom 42; Springlake-Earth 50, White Deer 22; Miami 64, Lubbock Christ The King 7; Follett 46, Darrouzett 0

DISTRICT 2-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

TEAM OVERALL

Nazareth 5-0

Happy 4-1

Claude 3-2

Wildorado 1-4

This week's results: Nazareth 45, O'Donnell 0; Claude 50, Meadow 48; Happy 56, Lubbock Titans 4; Whiteface 74, Wildorado 8

DISTRICT 3-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

TEAM OVERALL

Kress 3-2

Petersburg 2-3

Springlake-Earth 2-3

Lorenzo 1-2

Anton 1-4

This week's results: Kress 84, Motley County 52; Valley 78, Petersburg 33; Spur 76, Anton 27; Springlake-Earth 50, White Deer 22

DISTRICT 4-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

TEAM OVERALL

Knox City 3-2

Spur 3-2

Vernon Northside 2-3

Valley 2-3

This week's results: Knox City 48, Crowell 30; Spur 76, Anton 27; Newcastle 67, Vernon Nortside 22; Valley 78, Petersburg 33

DISTRICT 1-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

TEAM OVERALL

Silverton 3-2

Hedley 2-3

Darrouzett 1-4

Groom 1-4

Lefors 0-4

This week's results: Jayton 34, Silverton 27; Follett 46, Darrouzett 0; McLean 62, Groom 42; Paducah 41, Hedley 20;

DISTRICT 2-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

TEAM OVERALL

Whitharral 4-1

Amherst 3-1

Hart 2-2

Lazbuddie 2-2

Cotton Center 2-3

This week's results: Whitharral 102, Throckmorton 52; Amherst 48, Southland 0; Loop 56, Cotton Center 9; Lazbuddie 49, Patton Springs 45

IN THIS ARTICLE
