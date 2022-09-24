Read full article on original website
Big Eyes, Elrond, And Decentraland – Crypto Projects Worth Your Investment In 2022 With Their Spectacular Use Cases
Blockchain technology has experienced immense growth since the creation of the first cryptocurrency years ago. Today, blockchain technology is pioneering the advancements of the metaverse with virtual reality spaces like Decentraland (MANA) and consolidating the features of decentralized finance with platforms like Elrond (EGLD). Big Eyes (BIG) is the meme coin amassing wealth for its users through Defi and saving the world’s biggest ecosystem.
Shiba Inu Rises Despite The Imminent Update
The SHIB (Shiba Inu) token is the offspring of the Ethereum network – an alternative to DOGE (Dogecoin). SHIB is more or less the opposite of Bitcoin in terms of availability. While BTC intends to make it scarce on the crypto market, the SHIB token flows in abundance. This...
These Are Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Potentially Make You Rich – BNB Chain, Moshnake And Ripple
Many new cryptocurrencies emerge daily making it hard for future token holders to make a decision on what they want to invest in. Here are three coins you want to look into before your next investment. Will Moshnake Bring Back One Of The Most Iconic Games?. Are you looking to...
How Does Adirize Dao Intend To Compete With Other Crypto Projects Like Dash And Pax Gold?
Ultimately, decentralized finance has outshone the traditional finance industry by eliminating third-party influences from financial processes. Built to operate under the principles of DeFi, the Adirize DAO has developed completely decentralized services for its users. The DAO accomplishes this using Decentralized Applications (DApps) to assist users with finance activities like...
Solana Clears 100 Billion Transaction Count As NFTs Gain Prominence
The Solana network had been one of the winners of 2021 after gaining widespread popularity among crypto users. Its incredibly fast transaction times had been one of the pulls, as well as the ability for developers to create decentralized applications (DApps) on the network. Since the beginning of 2022, the network has been racing toward an important milestone, which it has now successfully broken through.
5 Tips for First-Time Cryptocurrency Entrepreneurs
Despite the bear dominance, global cryptocurrency adoption remains on the rise. This growth fuels the influx of new entrepreneurs coming to the crypto industry and looking for opportunities to launch their own innovative product. We asked those who already succeeded in the cryptocurrency-related businesses what newbies in the crypto market should keep in mind when starting their entrepreneurial path in this fast-evolving world.
Why Bitcoin Bulls Might Be Ready To Breach $20,000 Into The Monthly Close
Stuck right below its 2017 all-time high, Bitcoin is moving sideways with low volatility over the past few days. The crypto market is preparing to close another monthly candle in the coming days. This event is set to move BTC and other cryptocurrencies, but in what direction?. At the time...
XDC Network To Integrate Groundbreaking DeFi & Compliance Technology From Securrency
Securrency, a leading blockchain-based financial markets infrastructure and products company, announced today that it will deploy its proprietary Digital Asset Composer on the XDC Network, a state-of-the-art blockchain with a mature ecosystem and a particular focus on real-world applications in global trade and finance. Digital Asset Composer is a unique...
Is Runfy Proof That Crypto Is The Future? How Bitcoin Paved The Way
Runfy (RUNF) is a new crypto project to enter the market and has a unique take on crypto from what we’ve seen before. Acting as more than a currency or way to make money, Runfy tackles real-life issues by helping individuals worldwide lose weight and keep their fitness up. This is different from any other crypto project seen before, and while many individuals may be thinking about how fitness and crypto go hand in hand, Runfy has all the answers you need. So, let’s get into how Runfy could lead crypto to a new path and how Bitcoin (BTC) paved the way for this.
Big Eyes Coin, Takes Meme-Ing Against Tamadoge To The Next Level
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin in the crypto market following the success of one of its predecessor meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE). Meme coins are cryptocurrencies based on internet jokes known as ‘memes’, often using a mascot for their memes. These tokens usually run on either Bitcoin or Ethereum blockchain. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and the Tamadoge (TAMA) coin run on the Ethereum blockchain. Big Eyes is a meme coin on a mission to create a community-based cryptocurrency whilst also living up to its ‘meme’ name on Twitter.
Don’t Be Left Out – Crypto Newbies are Buying Moshnake, Binance Coin, and Kusama
The crypto world can feel overwhelming at times. New cryptocurrencies, like Moshnake (MSH), appear almost daily in the cryptocurrency market, and this sometimes makes it difficult for crypto enthusiasts, especially newbies, to decide which ones to buy or ignore. Fortunately, some standout winners are Binance Coin (BNB) and Kusama (KUS)....
Moshnake – NFT Project With Rewards Unavailable on The Avalanche and FTX Platforms
Do you recount childhood experiences with a mixture of joy and sadness? If you do, you are not alone. Many people describe their childhood activities with joy because of the innocence and fun characterized by them. Others lament the sudden disappearance of such fun because of the ever-busy schedule of...
Game On: 10 GameFi DAOs You Need to Know About in 2022
Players have always been the lifeblood of games, whether we’re talking about the retro arcade titles of the 1980s or immersive modern metaverses like Alien Worlds and Decentraland. And yet, until recently, players lacked organizational strength and clout: gamers were seen as the grunts on the ground who kept the enterprise moving, yet had little influence when it came to decision-making. With the advance of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations – DAOs – that is finally starting to change.
Top 9 NFT and Crypto Airdrops For September 2022
Airdrops are one of the best marketing methods for cryptocurrency startups to promote their projects. There are different ways to do it, but it essentially involves sending free tokens to crypto users’ wallets in exchange for promotional work. One of the most successful airdrops in crypto history was DFINITY,...
Strong Rally For Bitcoin And Crypto As Wall Street Melts Down
There’s a correlation between macroeconomic factors and crypto assets like Bitcoin. Harsh and stricter factors increase the volatility of virtual tokens negatively. This is also the case for equity stocks and their markets. The past week brought a downtrend to the primary cryptocurrency. Bitcoin was seen going toward the...
FTX Wins Auction For Voyager Digital Assets, Valued Over $1B
Voyager Digital has officially completed it’s auction for acquisition, with powerhouse exchange FTX securing the winning bid, according to emerging reports (and confirmed via press release) in recent hours. Reports in recent weeks had stated that the flagship exchange was in the bidding mix with competitors Binance and CrossTower, with all three supposedly in the final running for Voyager’s assets – and each of which were supposedly offering unique packages in the bidding process.
Litecoin Price Watch: Why Only 15% of LTC Holders Are Making Profit
Litecoin has made it to the list of the best altcoins to buy in 2022. But for the past 24 hours, the crypto has fallen prey to the volatility that is currently wrecking havoc in crypto space. As of this writing, Litecoin (LTC) is trading at $52.43, down nearly 1.1...
Bitcoin Bulls And Bears Tussle Price, Where Will Price End Up?
BTC price ranges below 50 and 200 EMA on the daily timeframe. Price continues to range in an asymmetric triangle during the four-hourly timeframe. BTC price closes the week bearish for two weeks as the price gets stuck between bulls and bears. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has seen more...
ETH Struggles To Break Past $1,300 Resistance – Back To $1K?
ETH, post-merge, has taken traders and investors on a thrilling adventure. The value of Ethereum has decreased by a stunning 26.36 percent since the much-hyped Merge. The token’s recovery from June to August was fully erased by this decrease and the market catastrophe on September 13. Fears of a...
TA: Bitcoin Price Holds Ground, Why Close above $20K Is The Key
Bitcoin is holding the key $18,500 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC must settle above the $20,000 resistance zone to move into a positive zone. Bitcoin is struggling to gain momentum above the $19,500 resistance zone. The price is trading below $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
