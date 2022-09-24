Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Tamadoge Debut Exchange Listing is Slated for Sept 27th on OKX
Meme coin sensation Tamadoge will begin its exchange listing with OKX, one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges. TAMA token will be available for trading on OKX from Tuesday, 27th September, at 11:00 UTC. If you’re unable to access the OKX centralized exchange due to regulatory reasons, you can instead trade TAMA on OKX DEX, from 17:00 UTC on the same day.
NEWSBTC
LUNC Price Increases as Binance Decides To Burn Trading Fees
In response to proposals from the LUNC community, Binance has decided to burn all fees on LUNC spot and margin trading pairs. Binance said it would send the trading fees and margin trading pairs to LUNC burn addresses. The announcement was made via a blog post on Binance’s official website....
NEWSBTC
Easyfi launches new product “Electric” to bring Permissionless Margin Trading capabilities to DeFi using its lending protocol
Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have been able to clinch a large market share from centralized exchanges (CEXs), especially with the creation of more than 20,000 tokens, all with varying degrees of liquidity. However, one area where DEXs is still lacking is in the margin trading domain. Where centralized exchanges command more than $200 billion in margin trading volume daily, DEXs fall short with only a tiny fraction of this volume.
NEWSBTC
FTX Wins Auction For Voyager Digital Assets, Valued Over $1B
Voyager Digital has officially completed it’s auction for acquisition, with powerhouse exchange FTX securing the winning bid, according to emerging reports (and confirmed via press release) in recent hours. Reports in recent weeks had stated that the flagship exchange was in the bidding mix with competitors Binance and CrossTower, with all three supposedly in the final running for Voyager’s assets – and each of which were supposedly offering unique packages in the bidding process.
NEWSBTC
Forward The Foundation: XT.COM Celebrates 4th Founding Anniversary
XT.COM, the world’s first social-infused trading platform, is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Company’s 4th Anniversary Celebration. A series of events and initiatives will be held until mid-October. The central theme of the celebrations this year is “Forward Foundation”, which represents the dedication to exploring...
Putin feared to have SABOTAGED Nord Stream pipelines as the sea bubbles from huge leak sending gas prices soaring
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to have sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines - sending gas prices soaring further in Europe today. Huge bubbles erupted on the sea surface following reports of explosions as seismologists detected mini earthquakes near the Danish island of Bornholm. Ukraine accused Russia of a "terror attack" after...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Rises Despite The Imminent Update
The SHIB (Shiba Inu) token is the offspring of the Ethereum network – an alternative to DOGE (Dogecoin). SHIB is more or less the opposite of Bitcoin in terms of availability. While BTC intends to make it scarce on the crypto market, the SHIB token flows in abundance. This...
NEWSBTC
These Are Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Potentially Make You Rich – BNB Chain, Moshnake And Ripple
Many new cryptocurrencies emerge daily making it hard for future token holders to make a decision on what they want to invest in. Here are three coins you want to look into before your next investment. Will Moshnake Bring Back One Of The Most Iconic Games?. Are you looking to...
NEWSBTC
How Does Adirize Dao Intend To Compete With Other Crypto Projects Like Dash And Pax Gold?
Ultimately, decentralized finance has outshone the traditional finance industry by eliminating third-party influences from financial processes. Built to operate under the principles of DeFi, the Adirize DAO has developed completely decentralized services for its users. The DAO accomplishes this using Decentralized Applications (DApps) to assist users with finance activities like...
NEWSBTC
ETH Struggles To Break Past $1,300 Resistance – Back To $1K?
ETH, post-merge, has taken traders and investors on a thrilling adventure. The value of Ethereum has decreased by a stunning 26.36 percent since the much-hyped Merge. The token’s recovery from June to August was fully erased by this decrease and the market catastrophe on September 13. Fears of a...
NEWSBTC
Why Bitcoin Bulls Might Be Ready To Breach $20,000 Into The Monthly Close
Stuck right below its 2017 all-time high, Bitcoin is moving sideways with low volatility over the past few days. The crypto market is preparing to close another monthly candle in the coming days. This event is set to move BTC and other cryptocurrencies, but in what direction?. At the time...
NEWSBTC
Strong Rally For Bitcoin And Crypto As Wall Street Melts Down
There’s a correlation between macroeconomic factors and crypto assets like Bitcoin. Harsh and stricter factors increase the volatility of virtual tokens negatively. This is also the case for equity stocks and their markets. The past week brought a downtrend to the primary cryptocurrency. Bitcoin was seen going toward the...
NEWSBTC
Is Runfy Proof That Crypto Is The Future? How Bitcoin Paved The Way
Runfy (RUNF) is a new crypto project to enter the market and has a unique take on crypto from what we’ve seen before. Acting as more than a currency or way to make money, Runfy tackles real-life issues by helping individuals worldwide lose weight and keep their fitness up. This is different from any other crypto project seen before, and while many individuals may be thinking about how fitness and crypto go hand in hand, Runfy has all the answers you need. So, let’s get into how Runfy could lead crypto to a new path and how Bitcoin (BTC) paved the way for this.
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin (BNB), Algorand (ALGO) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) – Three Must-Haves for every Investor in the Ongoing Bear Market
Crypto investing is becoming increasingly popular around the world. This is a result of the global population’s realisation of the potential of crypto for financial and economic growth. As a result, the sector is witnessing an increase in interested parties such as investors and traders. There is currently an...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Broke Out Of Descending Channel, What’s Next?
Ethereum price has been trading within a descending trendline, which is a sign of bearishness. Over the last 24 hours, the Ethereum price has been different as the coin registered a 6% appreciation. As the coin appreciated, it broke outside of the descending channel. Over the last week, the Ethereum...
NEWSBTC
XDC Network To Integrate Groundbreaking DeFi & Compliance Technology From Securrency
Securrency, a leading blockchain-based financial markets infrastructure and products company, announced today that it will deploy its proprietary Digital Asset Composer on the XDC Network, a state-of-the-art blockchain with a mature ecosystem and a particular focus on real-world applications in global trade and finance. Digital Asset Composer is a unique...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin, Takes Meme-Ing Against Tamadoge To The Next Level
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin in the crypto market following the success of one of its predecessor meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE). Meme coins are cryptocurrencies based on internet jokes known as ‘memes’, often using a mascot for their memes. These tokens usually run on either Bitcoin or Ethereum blockchain. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and the Tamadoge (TAMA) coin run on the Ethereum blockchain. Big Eyes is a meme coin on a mission to create a community-based cryptocurrency whilst also living up to its ‘meme’ name on Twitter.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Relief Rally In This Making? BTC Could Target $26,000
The Bitcoin price continues to trade in a tight range between the mid area around $18,000 and $19,500. The cryptocurrency has been moving sideways after a rejection from the $20,000 level which has led to a spike in fear and uncertainty across the nascent sector. At the time of writing,...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Price Watch: Why Only 15% of LTC Holders Are Making Profit
Litecoin has made it to the list of the best altcoins to buy in 2022. But for the past 24 hours, the crypto has fallen prey to the volatility that is currently wrecking havoc in crypto space. As of this writing, Litecoin (LTC) is trading at $52.43, down nearly 1.1...
NEWSBTC
BTC Reclaims Its 20K Spot After A Couple Of Bloody Weeks
After plummeting to significant lows in July, bitcoin has been locked in a sideways trading action angling towards higher prices. Still, investors are anxious to see what’s going to happen next. Last week, the Federal Reserve’s decision to squeeze more US Dollars out of circulation with another interest rate...
