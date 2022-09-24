ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

GPD: Man hit by arrow outside Greeneville bar

By Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NFX54_0i8eupVp00

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was standing outside a Greeneville bar early Saturday morning when he was suddenly hit in the knee by an arrow, according to police.

According to a police report, Chuck Swatzell said he was standing outside the Watering Trough when he felt a pain in his knee and realized that he had been hit by an arrow. Luckily, the arrow did not penetrate the skin but it did cause a circular abrasion and produce a small amount of blood.

Forensic pathologist testifies Evelyn Boswell died by asphyxiation

Authorities have not yet been able to make a suspect, however, two witnesses say they believe the arrow came from the Banks Street area but were also not sure if it had come from a car driving by.

Swatzell told police that earlier in the night there was an altercation where two females drove by him in the parking lot and he heard one female say “shoot the big ——-.” The victim was unable to identify the females or the vehicle.

The arrow has been submitted as evidence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 6

Edward Durham
3d ago

Gotta love the NEW Big City Greenville! Looking more and more like Atlanta, Chicago, and NYC with each new day. Heavy traffic on poorly maintained roads, skyrocketing levels of crime and violence, and a bumbling disinterested poorly trained police force practicing their Good Old Boy version of selective law enforcement. A great recipe for the ultimate liberal Utopia. Welcome to Greenville!

Reply(1)
6
Related
WJHL

THP: Crash on Chuckey Pike kills 1, injures another

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A two-vehicle crash Monday night killed a Chuckey man and injured another, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). Police say a Nissan Frontier and Chevy Spark had been traveling in opposite directions near the 1500 block of Chuckey Pike when the Chevy crossed the center lane while […]
CHUCKEY, TN
WJHL

SCSO: Armed man & body found inside Sullivan County home

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police are investigating after a body was found in a Kingsport residence last week, and officials say an armed man was found inside with the remains. According to Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Captain Andy Seabolt, deputies were dispatched to a house on Horseshoe Drive on Sept. 19 in reference […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Police: Tree falls on Jeep, killing Kingsport woman

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A tree knocked over during Sunday night’s storm hit a vehicle traveling on Shady View Road, killing a woman. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the driver, identified as Laura Castle, 51, of Kingsport, had been traveling near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in a 2005 Jeep […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Kingsport PD: Man injured in I-81 crash dies of injuries

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man previously injured in a crash on Interstate 81 on Sept. 10 has died due to his injuries. According to an updated release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), Jonathan Alexander Merritt, 29, of Salisbury, Maryland, was injured in the crash involving four vehicles near Exit 63. Merritt died while […]
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greeneville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Greeneville, TN
wvlt.tv

I-40 W closed in Cocke County due to overturned RV

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning, a release from the department stated. Man charged after exposing himself to children at playground, report says. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Knoxville man was arrested Saturday after exposing himself to children...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Woman indicted in 2020 fatal crash on Chapman Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville woman who authorities say lied about her role in a fatal 2020 crash on Chapman Highway faces a vehicular homicide charge. A Knox County grand jury indicted Heather Hembree, 42, on Thursday. She's accused of killing Steven Michael Stolte, 48, of Sevierville. Hembree has...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WJHL

2 transported to hospital after Johnson City crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to a hospital after a crash on North State of Franklin Road Monday. According to responders at the scene, the two people were taken to the hospital in separate ambulances. The crash occurred Monday shortly before noon at the intersection of North State of Franklin Road […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrow#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
supertalk929.com

Greeneville Police Investigation Continues After Man Shot With Arrow

Greeneville Police continue searching for clues after a man was shot with an arrow while standing outside a Greeneville bar over the weekend. According to a police report, the man was standing outside the Watering Trough when he said he felt pain in his knee and then realized he had been shot with an arrow. The arrow did not penetrate the skin, but caused a circular abrasion and produced a small amount of blood. Witnesses say there was an altercation earlier in the night and believe the arrow came from the Banks Street area but were unsure if it came from a vehicle driving by with two females, one who was heard to say “shoot the Big____”. The arrow is being submitted as evidence.
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Alleged rape at Monarch Apartments leads to Johnson City man’s arrest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man is behind bars Monday morning following a reported rape at Monarch Apartments on University Parkway. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged Deaundre J. Cole with two counts of rape and for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Details surrounding Cole’s conviction were not readily […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WHNT-TV

TBI agent describes finding Evelyn Boswell’s body

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Friday described events leading up to his discovery of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell’s body on a family member’s property. Agent Brian Fraley took the stand at the Sept. 23 hearing to discuss the...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

Santa Train returns for 80th run

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Following two years of drive-thru events, the Santa Train returns to the track on Saturday, Nov. 19 for its 80th year. The holiday tradition sees that children across Appalachia experience the magic brought on by the holiday season with toys and goodies. The 2022 event originally was going to follow drive-thru […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. Detention Center receives new admin

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Detention Center will receive new leadership, according to county officials. Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt announced the appointment of Captain John Key to the jail’s top position in a press release Monday. According to the release, Key has spent the last 33 years with the department. “I have […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Former police officer dies in Bell County

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky police department lost a former member of their family this weekend. On Saturday, officials with the Pineville Police Department announced the death of Kenny Shaw. In a Facebook post, we’re told Shaw was with the department for 6 years and was not only...
BELL COUNTY, KY
WJHL

VSP: Motorcycle crash kills 76-year-old Blountville man

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Blountville motorcyclist involved in a single-vehicle crash on Route 58 spent nearly two weeks in the hospital before dying of his injuries. Virginia State Police (VSP) announced on Monday that the driver, identified as Carl W. Marco, 76, had been traveling eastbound on the highway near Route 758 on […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Judge rules on trial use of photos in case of Sullivan County toddler Evelyn Boswell

After weeks of wild goose chases in the 2020 search for missing Sullivan County toddler Evelyn Boswell, authorities finally had a solid lead. It came on March 6, 2020, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Agent Brian Fraley testified Friday at a hearing in Sullivan County Criminal Court, from Evelyn’s grandfather, Tommy Boswell Sr. “We received a […] The post Judge rules on trial use of photos in case of Sullivan County toddler Evelyn Boswell appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

New boat ramp coming to Johnson County

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new boat ramp will be built in Johnson County. The new ramp will be located at Sink Mountain, according to Mayor Larry Potter, who met with state forestry and wildlife officials last week to view the future boat ramp site and plans. The facility will include 16 parking spaces […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

VSP: Blountville motorcycle rider dies from injuries in Lee County crash

Injuries sustained by a motorcycle rider in Southwest Virginia this month have caused the death of a Sullivan County, Tennessee resident. The Virginia State Police reported the death of Carl W. Marco, 76, who was transported to a Johnson City hospital following the Sept. 10th crash. Marco was reportedly riding...
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WJHL

38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy