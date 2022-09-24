GPD: Man hit by arrow outside Greeneville bar

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was standing outside a Greeneville bar early Saturday morning when he was suddenly hit in the knee by an arrow, according to police.

According to a police report, Chuck Swatzell said he was standing outside the Watering Trough when he felt a pain in his knee and realized that he had been hit by an arrow. Luckily, the arrow did not penetrate the skin but it did cause a circular abrasion and produce a small amount of blood.

Authorities have not yet been able to make a suspect, however, two witnesses say they believe the arrow came from the Banks Street area but were also not sure if it had come from a car driving by.

Swatzell told police that earlier in the night there was an altercation where two females drove by him in the parking lot and he heard one female say “shoot the big ——-.” The victim was unable to identify the females or the vehicle.

The arrow has been submitted as evidence.

