NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Rises Despite The Imminent Update
The SHIB (Shiba Inu) token is the offspring of the Ethereum network – an alternative to DOGE (Dogecoin). SHIB is more or less the opposite of Bitcoin in terms of availability. While BTC intends to make it scarce on the crypto market, the SHIB token flows in abundance. This...
NEWSBTC
Tamadoge Debut Exchange Listing is Slated for Sept 27th on OKX
Meme coin sensation Tamadoge will begin its exchange listing with OKX, one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges. TAMA token will be available for trading on OKX from Tuesday, 27th September, at 11:00 UTC. If you’re unable to access the OKX centralized exchange due to regulatory reasons, you can instead trade TAMA on OKX DEX, from 17:00 UTC on the same day.
NEWSBTC
LUNC Price Increases as Binance Decides To Burn Trading Fees
In response to proposals from the LUNC community, Binance has decided to burn all fees on LUNC spot and margin trading pairs. Binance said it would send the trading fees and margin trading pairs to LUNC burn addresses. The announcement was made via a blog post on Binance’s official website....
NEWSBTC
BTC Reclaims Its 20K Spot After A Couple Of Bloody Weeks
After plummeting to significant lows in July, bitcoin has been locked in a sideways trading action angling towards higher prices. Still, investors are anxious to see what’s going to happen next. Last week, the Federal Reserve’s decision to squeeze more US Dollars out of circulation with another interest rate...
NEWSBTC
BingX`s New Copy-trading Subsidy Vouchers Will Allow Users To Recover Losses
BingX, the most popular social cryptocurrency exchange, has set a record by becoming the first cryptocurrency exchange to integrate copy trade subsidy vouchers. These are intended to reimburse consumers for any losses they may sustain. Less competent traders can use copy trading to automatically replicate positions created and maintained by more active investors.
NEWSBTC
How Does Adirize Dao Intend To Compete With Other Crypto Projects Like Dash And Pax Gold?
Ultimately, decentralized finance has outshone the traditional finance industry by eliminating third-party influences from financial processes. Built to operate under the principles of DeFi, the Adirize DAO has developed completely decentralized services for its users. The DAO accomplishes this using Decentralized Applications (DApps) to assist users with finance activities like...
NEWSBTC
Don’t Be Left Out – Crypto Newbies are Buying Moshnake, Binance Coin, and Kusama
The crypto world can feel overwhelming at times. New cryptocurrencies, like Moshnake (MSH), appear almost daily in the cryptocurrency market, and this sometimes makes it difficult for crypto enthusiasts, especially newbies, to decide which ones to buy or ignore. Fortunately, some standout winners are Binance Coin (BNB) and Kusama (KUS)....
NEWSBTC
Why Bitcoin Bulls Might Be Ready To Breach $20,000 Into The Monthly Close
Stuck right below its 2017 all-time high, Bitcoin is moving sideways with low volatility over the past few days. The crypto market is preparing to close another monthly candle in the coming days. This event is set to move BTC and other cryptocurrencies, but in what direction?. At the time...
NEWSBTC
Easyfi launches new product “Electric” to bring Permissionless Margin Trading capabilities to DeFi using its lending protocol
Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have been able to clinch a large market share from centralized exchanges (CEXs), especially with the creation of more than 20,000 tokens, all with varying degrees of liquidity. However, one area where DEXs is still lacking is in the margin trading domain. Where centralized exchanges command more than $200 billion in margin trading volume daily, DEXs fall short with only a tiny fraction of this volume.
NEWSBTC
FTX Wins Auction For Voyager Digital Assets, Valued Over $1B
Voyager Digital has officially completed it’s auction for acquisition, with powerhouse exchange FTX securing the winning bid, according to emerging reports (and confirmed via press release) in recent hours. Reports in recent weeks had stated that the flagship exchange was in the bidding mix with competitors Binance and CrossTower, with all three supposedly in the final running for Voyager’s assets – and each of which were supposedly offering unique packages in the bidding process.
NEWSBTC
XDC Network To Integrate Groundbreaking DeFi & Compliance Technology From Securrency
Securrency, a leading blockchain-based financial markets infrastructure and products company, announced today that it will deploy its proprietary Digital Asset Composer on the XDC Network, a state-of-the-art blockchain with a mature ecosystem and a particular focus on real-world applications in global trade and finance. Digital Asset Composer is a unique...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Broke Out Of Descending Channel, What’s Next?
Ethereum price has been trading within a descending trendline, which is a sign of bearishness. Over the last 24 hours, the Ethereum price has been different as the coin registered a 6% appreciation. As the coin appreciated, it broke outside of the descending channel. Over the last week, the Ethereum...
NEWSBTC
The Most Long-Awaited Presale of This Year Has Started! Token With the Potential of X50
In September, the most long-awaited presale of this year started. While the world of cryptocurrencies is going through the winter, experts have great expectations for the Girles Metaverse project. According to cryptocurrency analysts, this project has the potential of X50 already in the first months of its existence. We recommend...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Active Addresses Stay Low, A Hint That Demand Isn’t There Yet
On-chain data shows the number of active Bitcoin addresses have remained at a low value for a while now, suggesting there isn’t much demand for the crypto currently. Bitcoin Active Addresses Have Continued To Move Sideways Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC...
NEWSBTC
Strong Rally For Bitcoin And Crypto As Wall Street Melts Down
There’s a correlation between macroeconomic factors and crypto assets like Bitcoin. Harsh and stricter factors increase the volatility of virtual tokens negatively. This is also the case for equity stocks and their markets. The past week brought a downtrend to the primary cryptocurrency. Bitcoin was seen going toward the...
NEWSBTC
ETH Struggles To Break Past $1,300 Resistance – Back To $1K?
ETH, post-merge, has taken traders and investors on a thrilling adventure. The value of Ethereum has decreased by a stunning 26.36 percent since the much-hyped Merge. The token’s recovery from June to August was fully erased by this decrease and the market catastrophe on September 13. Fears of a...
NEWSBTC
Polkadot Price Watch: What A Drop In This Key Area Can Mean For DOT?
Polkadot (DOT) – which is seen to be on a winning streak in terms of social media metrics and development activity – has been on a retreat recently. Polkadot’s decline in developer activity could leave a bad taste in the mouth of investors. DOT’s NFT volume off...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin & The Hunt For A Green October | BTCUSD September 27, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine the reason for today’s volatility and rally rejection. We also look ahead at the factors that could give Bitcoin price a green October. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 27,...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Price Watch: Why Only 15% of LTC Holders Are Making Profit
Litecoin has made it to the list of the best altcoins to buy in 2022. But for the past 24 hours, the crypto has fallen prey to the volatility that is currently wrecking havoc in crypto space. As of this writing, Litecoin (LTC) is trading at $52.43, down nearly 1.1...
