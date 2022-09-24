Read full article on original website
Where to watch: Ghosts’ football takes on first-place Neenah
NEENAH — The Kaukauna Ghosts football team faces its toughest test yet of the season when they travel to Neenah to take on the Rockets, currently tied for first place in the Fox Valley Association. The game will stream live, Sept. 30, 2023, on The Score/WHBY (Stream) WATCH. Kaukauna...
Ghosts soccer game supports Kaukauna man battling return of cancer
KAUKAUNA — A Kaukauna man who is now battling colon cancer not long after recovering from brain cancer is being supported at Tuesday’s Kaukauna Stomp out Cancer soccer game. The game between Kaukauna and Neenah is sponsored by the Ghosts’ boys’ soccer team and soccer booster club....
‘Hats off’: Iconic Arby’s sign in Green Bay comes down
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists driving down West Mason Street in Green Bay may have to do a double take as Arby’s iconic cowboy hat sign is no longer standing. On September 26, construction workers were seen taking apart the cowboy hat sign at the Arby’s location on West Mason. Arby’s built a new location across the street.
Green Bay police: officer violated policy in Dillon incident
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis says one of his officers violated department policy in an incident involving Packers star AJ Dillon at this summer’s soccer match at Lambeau Field. The officer was caught on video physically restraining Dillon on the field as the...
Gas prices soar in Northeast Wisconsin
CHICAGO — After several weeks of decline, gas prices increase significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.68 per gallon. That’s up 43 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average rose 42 cents to $3.74 a gallon. The national...
Weekly food and drink specials from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – Who says weekdays can’t be fun? From Sunday Funday to Thirsty Thursday, Parker John’s has specials that will have you looking forward to each day. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a run down of what to expect so you can start planning your weekday visits.
Two-day closure for Green Bay intersection begins this week
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced a two-day closure of a Green Bay intersection later this week. The two-day closure will take place at the intersection of East Walnut Street and Roosevelt Street, and officials say that it is closed due to sewer work.
Seth’s Coffee expands to third location in the Fox Valley
(WFRV) – Your morning is about to get a lot easier because a local coffee shop is expanding!. Seth Lenz visited Local 5 Live with details on the newest location for Seth’s Coffee, plus a look at some of the delicious food options available in addition to coffee.
Body found in Fond du Lac River, PD gives latest details
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue recovered a body from a local river Tuesday morning. According to a post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s Facebook page, crews received a report of a body found near the 500 block of Water Street on Sept. 27 around 8:50 a.m.
Severe storms uproot trees and down power lines across southeastern Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE – Severe thunderstorms rolled across southeastern Wisconsin on Sunday evening, bringing high wind speeds which toppled trees and downed power lines. At one point, WE Energies reported around 20,000 customers being without power, many in and around Waukesha. Nearly 2000 customers were without power west of Kenosha as...
News briefs: Settlement Bar to close; Green Bay revaluations cause sticker shock
GREEN BAY – After more than 44 years serving old-fashioned fried food and cold drinks to locals, tourists and travelers along Hwy. 57, The Settlement Bar, 3254 Bay Settlement Road, announced this week it will close its doors on Oct. 1. The turn-of-the-last-century building was listed for sale Monday...
Regular unleaded jumps 54-cents a gallon overnight in Washington Co., WI
September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists were a bit gobsmacked at the pump on Saturday as a gallon of regular unleaded jumped overnight from $3.45 to $3.99. The clerk at the counter said, “I don’t buy my gas in West Bend.”. Washington County...
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
Last day for Bay Beach Amusement Park in '22
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - It's the last day of the season for the Bay Beach Amusement Park. Depending on the weather, the park is scheduled to be open until 7 p.m. The park is expected to get a new ride, the NebulaZ, in 2023. The city has been re-assessing plans...
Glow Walk to end suicide set for Friday in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna’s Center for Suicide Awareness is hosting its annual walk Friday as part of Suicide Prevention Month. The Taking Strides to End Suicide Glow in the Dark 5k Walk begins at 6;30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at Kaukauna’s Riverside Park. The walk is to...
Man sentenced in Neenah armed robbery
OSHKOSH, Wis. — An Oshkosh man will spend four years in prison for his role in an armed robbery. Javontae Mabry is also sentenced in Winnebago County Court to five years on extended supervision. Mabry and Tyrell Anderson robbed a man and shot him in the legs along Primrose...
DWD Praises Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry for Work Done with Fast Forward Grant
The Department of Workforce Development is praising Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc for the work they did with the Fast Forward Grant. DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek met with WAF CEO, Sachin Shivaram, to tour the facility and a new training center made possible through a Wisconsin Fast Forward grant of nearly $194,000.
Hwy 33 motorcycle vs SUV crash with injuries | By Sgt. Brad Rodich
September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – On September 23, 2022, at 6:52 p.m., the Washington County Communication Center received multiple phone calls regarding a motorcycle vs SUV crash on Hwy 33 at I41 in Allenton, WI. The callers stated that the motorcycle was occupied by two...
Overnight shooting in Green Bay has police searching for suspects
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on the 1400 Block of Chicago Street, leaving one person with non-life-threatening injuries. According to a release, officers were dispatched around 1:15 a.m. on Friday for a report of a gunshot wound victim who...
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: Packers to bump Holiday Parade; city responds to poll worker shortage; DEI panel, council to meet
Welcome to the Sept. 26 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 36th issue of 2022. The city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee has invited Common Council members to its monthly meeting Monday. DEI...
