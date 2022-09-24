ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Where to watch: Ghosts’ football takes on first-place Neenah

NEENAH — The Kaukauna Ghosts football team faces its toughest test yet of the season when they travel to Neenah to take on the Rockets, currently tied for first place in the Fox Valley Association. The game will stream live, Sept. 30, 2023, on The Score/WHBY (Stream) WATCH. Kaukauna...
KAUKAUNA, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Ghosts soccer game supports Kaukauna man battling return of cancer

KAUKAUNA — A Kaukauna man who is now battling colon cancer not long after recovering from brain cancer is being supported at Tuesday’s Kaukauna Stomp out Cancer soccer game. The game between Kaukauna and Neenah is sponsored by the Ghosts’ boys’ soccer team and soccer booster club....
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Hats off’: Iconic Arby’s sign in Green Bay comes down

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists driving down West Mason Street in Green Bay may have to do a double take as Arby’s iconic cowboy hat sign is no longer standing. On September 26, construction workers were seen taking apart the cowboy hat sign at the Arby’s location on West Mason. Arby’s built a new location across the street.
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Green Bay police: officer violated policy in Dillon incident

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis says one of his officers violated department policy in an incident involving Packers star AJ Dillon at this summer’s soccer match at Lambeau Field. The officer was caught on video physically restraining Dillon on the field as the...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Gas prices soar in Northeast Wisconsin

CHICAGO — After several weeks of decline, gas prices increase significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.68 per gallon. That’s up 43 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average rose 42 cents to $3.74 a gallon. The national...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Weekly food and drink specials from Parker John’s

(WFRV) – Who says weekdays can’t be fun? From Sunday Funday to Thirsty Thursday, Parker John’s has specials that will have you looking forward to each day. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a run down of what to expect so you can start planning your weekday visits.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two-day closure for Green Bay intersection begins this week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced a two-day closure of a Green Bay intersection later this week. The two-day closure will take place at the intersection of East Walnut Street and Roosevelt Street, and officials say that it is closed due to sewer work.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Seth’s Coffee expands to third location in the Fox Valley

(WFRV) – Your morning is about to get a lot easier because a local coffee shop is expanding!. Seth Lenz visited Local 5 Live with details on the newest location for Seth’s Coffee, plus a look at some of the delicious food options available in addition to coffee.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Body found in Fond du Lac River, PD gives latest details

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue recovered a body from a local river Tuesday morning. According to a post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s Facebook page, crews received a report of a body found near the 500 block of Water Street on Sept. 27 around 8:50 a.m.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Last day for Bay Beach Amusement Park in '22

GREEN BAY (WLUK) - It's the last day of the season for the Bay Beach Amusement Park. Depending on the weather, the park is scheduled to be open until 7 p.m. The park is expected to get a new ride, the NebulaZ, in 2023. The city has been re-assessing plans...
GREEN BAY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Glow Walk to end suicide set for Friday in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna’s Center for Suicide Awareness is hosting its annual walk Friday as part of Suicide Prevention Month. The Taking Strides to End Suicide Glow in the Dark 5k Walk begins at 6;30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at Kaukauna’s Riverside Park. The walk is to...
KAUKAUNA, WI
whby.com

Man sentenced in Neenah armed robbery

OSHKOSH, Wis. — An Oshkosh man will spend four years in prison for his role in an armed robbery. Javontae Mabry is also sentenced in Winnebago County Court to five years on extended supervision. Mabry and Tyrell Anderson robbed a man and shot him in the legs along Primrose...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

DWD Praises Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry for Work Done with Fast Forward Grant

The Department of Workforce Development is praising Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc for the work they did with the Fast Forward Grant. DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek met with WAF CEO, Sachin Shivaram, to tour the facility and a new training center made possible through a Wisconsin Fast Forward grant of nearly $194,000.
MANITOWOC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Hwy 33 motorcycle vs SUV crash with injuries | By Sgt. Brad Rodich

September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – On September 23, 2022, at 6:52 p.m., the Washington County Communication Center received multiple phone calls regarding a motorcycle vs SUV crash on Hwy 33 at I41 in Allenton, WI. The callers stated that the motorcycle was occupied by two...
ALLENTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Overnight shooting in Green Bay has police searching for suspects

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on the 1400 Block of Chicago Street, leaving one person with non-life-threatening injuries. According to a release, officers were dispatched around 1:15 a.m. on Friday for a report of a gunshot wound victim who...
GREEN BAY, WI

