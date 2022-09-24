ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Arnold Senior Expo grand prize is luxury getaway

Those who attend the Arnold Senior Expo, set for Wednesday, Oct. 5, will have the opportunity to enter a drawing for a getaway close to home. One expo attendee’s name will be drawn at random for the grand prize package which includes a two-night stay for two at the luxury French-inspired Tiny Homes at Baetje Farms in Ste Genevieve County.
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto Fall Festival enjoys good weather, steady crowds

The coming and going was brisk at the 31st annual De Soto Fall Festival, held Sept. 17 along Main Street between Fletcher and Pratt streets. “We had really perfect weather, and there were steady crowds all day,” said Sarah Greenlee, office coordinator for the De Soto Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the event.
DE SOTO, MO
stljewishlight.org

Lost Tables: Remembering Port St. Louis

Wade DeWoskin belonged to a large Jewish family that included St. Louis Jewish Light Editor-in-Emeritus, Bob Cohn. DeWoskin opened Port St. Louis in Gaslight Square in October of 1960. There is an amazing website called Lost Tables, dedicated to celebrating the restaurants of our past. We are partnering with the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Taste of St. Louis returns Downtown

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Saturday was the second day of Taste of St. Louis. Dozens of local restaurants have booths at Ballpark Village, giving people a chance to try some of their signature dishes. Not only is there food, but there’s live entertainment with musical performances and DJs all day...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

James E. McGraw, 84, Crystal City

James E. McGraw, 84, of Crystal City died Sept. 25, 2022, at his home. Mr. McGraw was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and spent more than 20 years as a supervisor at USS Steel/LaRoche Industries south of Festus. Born Jan. 18, 1938, in Crystal City, he was the son of the late Evelyn Mae (Carr) and Denzil V. McGraw Sr.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Tower Grove Pride Is One Huge Party in 2022 [PHOTOS]

Tower Grove Pride used to be held during pride month in June. But after a pandemic-related rescheduling last year, it was decided that everybody much preferred a Pride party during September when it wasn't so dang hot outside. So this year St. Louis is celebrating community and queer culture in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Keith Lawrence Ruess, 58, Barnhart

Keith Lawrence Ruess, 58, of Barnhart died Sept. 21, 2022, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur. Mr. Ruess was a police officer for 27 years, working in law enforcement for the cities of Herculaneum and Pevely. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and doing activities with his friends and his dogs. Born April 21, 1964, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Rose (Rogan) and William Ruess.
BARNHART, MO
mymoinfo.com

New Location For Farmington Food Pantry Now Open

Paper Shopping Bag with Groceries Isolated on White Background. (Farmington) The Farmington Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and Thrift Store officially opened it’s doors at it’s new location this week. Nancy Faulkner is the director of the pantry. She says there first day was Monday for the food pantry.
FARMINGTON, MO
advantagenews.com

Cruise ship visits show economic promise, downtown hotel discussed

Cruise ships will continue to dock in Alton for the foreseeable future, and the head of the local tourism bureau says there is plenty of potential for these cruises to generate more money for the city. Viking Cruises are the newest player on the Alton riverfront, and a recent conversation with its management brought back to light the desire for lodging close to the river.
ALTON, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Nancy Ann Wideman, 73, De Soto

Nancy Ann Wideman, 73, of De Soto died Sept. 20, 2022, at. SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton. Ms. Wideman worked in banking as a branch manager. Born May 30, 1949, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Audrey (Boyer) and Robert Wiegand. She was preceded in death by her husband.
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Robert M. Potts Jr., 58, St. Louis

Robert M. Potts Jr., 58, of St. Louis died Sept. 14, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Potts, who was a Catholic and a creative self-taught artist, graduated from Fox High School in 1982 and worked as a machinist most of his life. Due to physical limitations, he then switched to bartending and found a new passion in offering a sympathetic ear and making forever friendships, forming his “bar family.” He loved to talk to his family, and oftentimes struggled with saying goodbye. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, his compassion and kindness and his willingness to help anyone in need. Born January 21, 1964, in St. Louis, he was the son of Mary (Venverloh) Potts of Imperial and the late Robert M. Potts Sr.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Kid-Friendly St. Louis Restaurants That Don’t Suck [PHOTOS]

Not all restaurants are for kids. And the restaurants that kids love are not always so great for parents, either. But these St. Louis restaurants hit both requirements: They have options kids dig and parents love them, too. Sugarwitch. (7726 Virginia Avenue, SugarwitchIC.com) Gooseberries. (2754 Chippewa Street, GooseberriesSTL.com) Burger 809...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Billy G. Gosnell, 88, Pevely

Billy G. Gosnell, 88, of Pevely died Sept. 23, 2022, at his home. Mr. Gosnell was born Jan. 15, 1934, in Parma, the son of the late Aileen (Givens) and Thomas L. Gosnell. He was preceded in death by his wife: Almarie (Burgess) Gosnell. He is survived by three children:...
PEVELY, MO
townandtourist.com

25 Best Brunches in St. Louis (More Than Just Eggs Benedict!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. St. Louis is a great city for brunch if you’re visiting or passing through. The city is home to some pretty unique establishments that serve up tasty brunch selections.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

