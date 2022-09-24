Robert M. Potts Jr., 58, of St. Louis died Sept. 14, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Potts, who was a Catholic and a creative self-taught artist, graduated from Fox High School in 1982 and worked as a machinist most of his life. Due to physical limitations, he then switched to bartending and found a new passion in offering a sympathetic ear and making forever friendships, forming his “bar family.” He loved to talk to his family, and oftentimes struggled with saying goodbye. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, his compassion and kindness and his willingness to help anyone in need. Born January 21, 1964, in St. Louis, he was the son of Mary (Venverloh) Potts of Imperial and the late Robert M. Potts Sr.

