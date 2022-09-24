ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Two San Diegans recall missing the doomed PSA Flight 182

By Diane Bell
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LfYKx_0i8euHwT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2XHF_0i8euHwT00
Rubble from a dozen homes and wreckage from PSA Flight 182 on Dwight Street after it and a Cessna collided on Sept. 25, 1978. (Joe Holly/San Diego Union-Tribune file photo)

Tomorrow marks the 44th year since the tragic collision of PSA Flight 182 with a single-engine Cessna over North Park that took the lives of 144 people and devastated hundreds more.

On each Sept. 25 anniversary, mourners gather to place 144 flowers and write the names of the victims in chalk along the sidewalk by a bronze memorial bearing their names at Dwight and Nile streets.

Among the visitors are two who bear a different burden. They lived. By some quirk of fate, or divine intervention, each missed his ticketed flight that day.

James "Himi" Newman, was a junior at San Diego State University majoring in marketing. He had made a quick trip home to Los Angeles to attend a family picnic that weekend and was slated to return on the ill-fated PSA Flight 182 Monday morning.

His dad, who managed travel agencies, dropped him at the airport that morning, but traffic was heavy. By the time Newman made it to the gate, airline personnel were closing the passenger door and refused to let him board. He was told to take the next flight.

Newman had no idea until much later that his parents thought he had gone down with the plane and were frantically making phone calls to the airline and to his friends for information. He had locked his car key in his vehicle at the airport and hitchhiked to a bus stop to get to his apartment in Mission Beach.

Enroute home he spied a column of smoke in the distance, and someone told him they had heard a PSA plane crashed. But it wasn't until he got home and phoned a friend that he learned his parents were frantically trying to track him down.

"I called my parents, and they were crying. They assumed I was on the flight and had perished," he recalls.

San Diego State's "Daily Aztec" newspaper included a front-page story on Sept. 26, 1978, headlined, "Missed Flight by Minutes," about Newman having had the good fortune of being delayed by L.A. traffic congestion that day.

Newman, who lives in Point Loma, says his close call with death affects him more today than it did back then. "I knew it was one of my nine lives," he says. "I was grateful but not afraid to fly."

Now, however, like Jimmy Stewart in "It's a Wonderful Life," he thinks of what he would have missed had he died. He never would have married his wife, Joanne, a watercolor artist. And he looks at his two adult children, both married, and his preschooler grandchild, who wouldn't be alive if he had made the flight that day. He reminded them just the other day about the intervention of fate.

Newman still has a PSA schedule listing Flight 182, and he occasionally wears the PSA T-shirt (he calls it his memorial shirt) that he bought during the 40th anniversary observance at the North Park crash site.

Perhaps it was the shirt, or perhaps it was a PSA coffee mug sitting on the desk of his dentist's Kensington office manager, Aaron Valencia, that got them talking about the demise of PSA Flight 182 one day.

Valencia shared that he, too, missed that flight. He was boarding in Sacramento with an airline ticket the Navy had issued to him. He had just finished a month-long break following boot camp at Naval Training Center San Diego and was heading back to San Diego to start training as a Navy dental technician.

As he waited to board, a buddy from boot camp walked by. Valencia's friend had a three-hour wait before his plane left for Florida, so he urged Valencia to get on a later flight so they could chat.

Valencia did just that. He asked the ticket counter attendant if he could exchange his ticket for one on the next PSA flight to San Diego. He remembers getting a $15 refund because it was cheaper.

A while later, he spied news reporters converging on the PSA counter and learned that Flight 182 had crashed. He dashed to a phone booth to call home. "It's me," he said when his sister answered. She screamed for her mother and dropped the phone.

"Mom, I didn't get on the flight. I hung out with a friend," he told her.

Valencia, who lives in Chula Vista, has no idea where his boot camp buddy, Robert Mitchell, who was headed to a training school in Florida, is today, but he is forever grateful for the chance encounter.

"His walking by when I was supposed to board was a miracle. I'll never forget him. He saved my life. He's my angel."

When Valencia goes to the informal memorials at Dwight and Nile streets in North Park, he always takes a photo of the plaque bearing victims' names in alphabetical order, focusing on the place where "Aaron Valencia" would have appeared. "I'm so thankful my name is not there."

"Back then," he adds, "I was 18, and I was invincible. It didn't faze me."

But now, like Newman, he reflects on his good fortune. He cherishes his son, an Army major based in Hawaii, and his daughter living in Texas, and his four grandchildren.

Had he not turned in his airline ticket that fateful day, he says: "I would never have my children, my wife, my family."

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 6

s
3d ago

I was just a kid- I was 7 years old to be exact. PSA pilot Rich Conway was a great friend to our neighborhood adults & to the kids on our cul de sac, he was the coolest! When he wasn't working he would open his big garage door and let us all come over. My parents along with everyone else would chuckle when we'd share the stories Mr. Conway would tell. In between those stories he would say 'okay 13×3!' or 'who can spell..' whatever word depending on which kids & their grade level could spell it the fastest. He would give the winner a fifty cent piece or a two dollar bill. He would tell us all how important it was to know how to think, and read & write. We didn't know that those days on his driveway or in the garage would be so short. The cul de sac was devastated when he didn't come home after that PSA disaster. Rich Conway was a great guy to his friends and even the (then) 7 year olds. We will all remember him fondly. Rest in Peace!

Reply
5
Guest
3d ago

I also remember that day, I had did school that day and it crashed a couple a blocks away from my school, God bless your friend that stopped you that day at the airport, God bless the traffic that we so hate to sit in during the week going to work, you truly have a guardian angel watching over you, may you continue to have a blessed life

Reply(1)
3
Related
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Groundbreaking held for I-805 in San Diego

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line. Click to find out how we can help your business keep its promises. On September 25, 1967 (55 years ago yesterday), a groundbreaking ceremony was held at El Cajon Boulevard and Boundary Street in San Diego for Interstate 805 (I-805). Planning for the highway dated to 1956, the same year the Interstate Highway System (IHS) was first funded and construction began.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
Florida State
City
Sacramento, CA
State
Texas State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Chula Vista, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
CBS 8

First-ever San Diego Fire-Rescue pilot becomes US Citizen

SAN DIEGO — The first-ever pilot hired by San Diego Fire-Rescue in 2005 is now a US Citizen after a naturalization ceremony. Chris Hartnell, Fire-Rescue Helicopter Pilot for San Diego Fire-Rescue, became a naturalized US citizen after serving more than 20 years in the SDFD Air Operations Division as a Canadian citizen, according to SDFD officials.
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

30 Best Hikes in San Diego County

Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psa Flight 182#Flight Training#North Park#Traffic Accident#San Diegans#Cessna
San Diego weekly Reader

Kayakers lifted out of La Jolla Cove

On September 24, before 2 pm, Erica was eating lunch at Eddie Vs on Prospect Street in La Jolla; she noticed a fire truck crane extended over La Jolla Cove across the street. So she pulled out her phone camera and started filming. "Two kayakers seemed to have gotten stuck and had to be lifted out," she said to me on September 26.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
cohaitungchi.com

The Top Kid-Friendly Beaches In San Diego

Whether you’re there on a romantic getaway or for an unforgettable family vacation, San Diego is a warm, welcoming destination of choice. But if you do have children with you, finding a fun, safe, family-friendly beach will be a top priority. And while you certainly won’t find any beaches in the county that forbid children, these San Diego County beaches happen to be especially family-friendly.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

NASA crashes spacecraft into asteroid in DART mission

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:14 p.m. NASA made history by deliberately crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid in humanity’s first attempt at redirecting a celestial body. The spacecraft is roughly the size of a school bus and has been titled DART, or NASA’s Double...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Naval Base San Diego celebrates 100 years

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Naval Base San Diego celebrated its centennial by opening its gates to the public. It is the first time that the base has held an open house for the public since Sep. 11, 2001. From kid games to active combat ship tours, it's just a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
parkerliveonline.com

Boating collision leaves San Diego County man dead

A San Diego County man is dead after a nighttime collision on his personal watercraft on the Parker Strip. He was not discovered until the morning after the incident is thought to have occurred. On Monday morning at around 7 am, deputies with the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Epic Riverwalk Project Kicks Off in Mission Valley

A massive $3 billion project that will reshape a large swath of the western portion of Mission Valley is starting construction. When completed, the Riverwalk project will include a new trolley stop and town square, bike and walking paths, 4,300 homes, 152,000 square feet of retail space, one million square feet of offices, and 100 acres of parks including a 60-acre regional park.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

New Carlsbad development forces Mas Fina Cantina to close

CARLSBAD, Calif. — This week the Carlsbad community is saying goodbyes to a popular bar in the area. "No one leaves, no one quits, it's just a magical place," said employee Richard VanDyke. Mas Fina Cantina has been open in Carlsbad Village for more than 20 years. This week...
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
54K+
Followers
93K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy