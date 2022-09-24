Read full article on original website
Hoosier Huddle Podcast: Indiana at Nebraska Preview
Co-hosts Sammy Jacobs and T.J. Inman preview Indiana's upcoming game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. They talk about what IU needs to get fixed, keys to the game, matchups to watch and give their predictions.
'Negative Plays' Hinders the Indiana Offense as they Travel to Nebraska
The Indiana offense had their first road test of the season Saturday as they traveled to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats. The offense struggled mightily on the road and wasn’t able to get much going during the first half as they scored 10 points. “Negative plays, lack of...
Game Wrap and Reaction: Cincinnati 45 Indiana 24
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Why They Played: The Hoosiers and Bearcats played as the back end of a home-and-home series. What The Game Meant: This game was a chance for the Hoosiers to grab their fourth win of the season. Being 3-0 coming in took off some of the pressure to make this a must win though.
What Worked and What Didn't in Indiana's 45-24 Loss at Cincinnati
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) The Indiana Hoosiers suffered their first loss of the 2022 season with a 45-24 defeat against Cincinnati. While many Hoosier fans are freaking out, we are going to take a deeper look into the loss at what worked and what didn’t. What Worked. Cam...
Hard Lessons to be Learned After 45-24 Loss at Cincinnati
Saturday was a deflating loss for the Hoosiers program and its fans. The Hoosiers have tempted fate more than a few times this season with late-game heroics, but on Saturday they learned a hard lesson. In order to beat good teams, and yes Gregg Doyle Cincinnati is a good team, IU has to play consistently well. On Saturday, they did not.
Notes and Quotes From Tom Allen's Media Monday (Nebraska)
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Indiana head coach Tom Allen took to the podium for Media Monday to discuss the team’s 45-24 loss at Cincinnati and the upcoming trip to Nebraska. Notes:. o Players of the Week: Scout Team: Will Jontz, Luke Wiginton and Mitchell Evans. Injuries. WR D.J....
