Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
South Carolina likely won't make abortion rules stricter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Conservatives in the South Carolina House have rejected what they contend is a watered-down abortion measure, meaning the state likely will maintain its ban on the procedure at six weeks. House members on Tuesday - including many who favor a blanket ban on abortion - voted down the Senate’s attempt to reduce the amount of time that victims of rape or incest could obtain the procedure from 20 weeks after conception to 12 weeks. Conservatives in the Republican-dominated General Assembly have been working to end abortion for decades and had called a special session earlier this year that they hoped would lead to a total ban.
wcn247.com
Funds to fix Jackson's water crisis held up as governor rose
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Years before he became Mississippi governor, Tate Reeves served as the state's treasurer and had a hand in delaying funds for water system repairs in the capital city of Jackson. He also claimed to have blocked funds. The Republican was part of the state Bond Commission, which in 2010 delayed voting on issuing bonds for the city to make repairs after a breakdown despite state legislators authorizing the debt. Reeves ultimately voted to approve the bonds. But as he faced attacks from a primary opponent questioning his fiscal conservatism, he said the commission refused to vote on bonds for Jackson's water system. Jackson continues to have water system problems. Residents were recently left without running water for days.
wcn247.com
Puerto Rico seeks U.S. waiver as diesel dwindles after storm
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor requested that the U.S. government waive a federal law to allow for more fuel shipments to the island amid concerns over a dwindling supply of diesel in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi warned Tuesday that a shortage of fuel would affect public health, security and government functions in the U.S. territory. He said diesel shortages have been reported. The law that Pierluisi references is the Merchant Marine Act of 1920. It requires that all goods transported to Puerto Rico be aboard a ship built in the U.S., owned and crewed by U.S. citizens and flying the U.S. flag.
wcn247.com
Capitol rioter a ‘one man wrecking ball,' gets 7 year term
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man who admitted to taking part in the assault of a police officer as part of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday after the judge called him one of the most serious offenders on that day. Judge Amy Berman Jackson called Kyle Young a “one man wrecking ball" as she sentenced him to prison. She gave him credit for the 17 months he’s been held since his arrest, meaning he likely will serve nearly six years in prison. Young cried as he apologized to D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone and said he wished he could take back his actions of that day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcn247.com
Wolf takes lawsuit on constitutional changes to lower court
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is taking another shot at a lawsuit that argues Republican lawmakers improperly bundled together five proposed state constitutional amendments to get them approved by the state Legislature. Wolf’s new lawsuit filed late last week in Commonwealth Court is similar to the litigation he previously tried to get the state Supreme Court to take up directly. The Democratic governor is arguing that combining the five proposed amendments runs afoul of state constitutional rules that prevent bundling changes with multiple, unrelated topics. A House Republican spokesperson says passage of the bill “met every legislative and constitutional standard" and they believe the bill passes constitutional muster.
wcn247.com
NAACP says Jackson's water problems are civil rights issue
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The NAACP on Tuesday accused Mississippi of discriminating against Black residents by denying badly needed federal funds for drinking water infrastructure in Jackson and instead diverting money to largely-white communities that needed it less. The group is asking the EPA to investigate the state’s alleged history of civil rights violations. The complaint was filed under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that forbids entities that receive federal funds from discriminating based on race or national origin. The Biden administration has said it will aggressively go after environmental discrimination and has opened several Title VI investigations. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, has blamed Jackson’s water problems on mismanagement by city leaders.
wcn247.com
Lawsuit says woman gave birth alone on Maryland jail floor
A woman who said she was left to give birth to her baby alone on the dirty floor of her jail cell in Maryland last year is suing, alleging that jail nurses ignored her screams and pleas for helps for six hours. Jazmin Valentine filed the lawsuit Tuesday against authorities in Washington County, Maryland as well as the jail's contracted medical provider. It alleges some jail nurses said she was withdrawing from drugs and not in labor while some staffers said she was just trying to get out of her cell. The lawsuit says her baby developed a type of staph bacteria infection that is resistant to many antibiotics.
wcn247.com
Pennsylvania spending $45M to establish 3 new state parks
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is spending $45 million to add three new state parks. Officials are set to announce Tuesday the parks will be at a nature preserve in Tunkhannock, on Big Elk Creek in the Philadelphia suburbs and along the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville. Together they'll add about 3,400 acres to Pennsylvania's existing system of 121 state parks. The three new parks' final names haven’t been determined. They are expected to be fully operational by the end of 2026. New state funding is also helping develop a park where people can use motorized vehicles south of Hazleton and to preserve the state’s large collection of geologic core samples.
RELATED PEOPLE
wcn247.com
Hawaii fines US Navy for unauthorized sewage release
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Department of Health is fining the U.S. Navy $8.8 million for repeatedly discharging untreated or partially treated sewage into state waters from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The department said Tuesday it recorded 766 counts of the Navy discharging pollutants in excess of limits established by a permit. The pollutants were released between January 2020 and July 2022 from the Hawaii Wastewater Treatment Pant operated by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command. The agency also found 212 counts of operation and maintenance failures. Navy Region Hawaii did not immediately respond to an email message seeking comment.
wcn247.com
California slaying suspect killed in high desert shootout
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The fugitive in a Southern California slaying was killed in a shootout with law enforcement in the high desert after he allegedly fled with his 15-year-old daughter. Authorities say 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano was pronounced dead at the scene in Hesperia. His female passenger was also struck by gunfire but authorities would not immediately say whether she is the missing teen.
wcn247.com
McIlroy returns to St. Andrews for Dunhill; LPGA in Texas
Rory McIlroy is headed back to St. Andrews. He didn't hold a 54-hole lead at the Old Course in the British Open this summer. Now he's playing the European tour's version of Pebble Beach. The Dunhill Links is a pro-am over three courses. The others are Carnoustie and Kingsbarns. Billy Horschel is going from the Presidents Cup to St. Andrews for the Dunhill Links. Also playing are a dozen regulars from LIV Golf. The PGA Tour is in Mississippi for the Sanderson Farms Championship. The LPGA Tour makes its way to the Dallas area for The Ascendant.
Comments / 0