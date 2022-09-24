ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

First Alert Forecast: Tracking lake effect rain, and Hurricane Ian

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Starting with Hurricane Ian – it strengthened into a major hurricane on Tuesday as it briefly impacted Cuba, then moved north, taking aim at the Sunshine State. Ian is still forecast to make landfall as a category 3 hurricane somewhere between Tampa and Fort Myers on Wednesday night/Thursday morning. The main impacts will be storm surge on the eastern side of the storm, along with damaging wind and flooding rain for a large portion of west central Florida. We’ll continue to track the latest changes on Ian on air on News10NBC.
First Alert Weather: Unsettled today and through the early part of the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Waking up this morning to milder weather but cloudier skies as rain is expected to arrive soon. Early this morning, we will see widespread rain that will be heavy at times before transitioning over to scattered showers this afternoon. No flooding is expected, but rain could limit visibility on roadways at times this morning.
First Alert Forecast: Damp, Cool and Soggy Weather to Start the Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Even when we do get a break from the showers, it will not last very long. This is a very soggy weather pattern for the next few days. Not a continuous rainfall, but periodic showers and thunder are expected until the middle of the week. Several areas of low pressure will pinwheel across the eastern Great Lakes and New England for the next 48 hours before finally clearing Thursday. In addition, locally, progressively colder air will enhance the rain coming in off Lake Erie.
First Alert Forecast: The Signs of Change are in the Air

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a beautiful September day in Western New York, but the weather pattern is set to change and it will not be a change for the better. An area of low pressure is set to move just to the north of Rochester in the coming days. This storm will slow down and stall-out for the first half of the week. This will bring occasional rain for at least the first half of the week, which will lead to damp and dreary conditions through Wednesday.
Morning News Brief

On Saturday around 12:50pm Amherst Fire responded to reports that a plane had crashed in Clarence. They found a single engine plane had gone down just south of Clarence Aerodrome. Mercy Flight responded and the pilot, who was trapped in the cockpit with serious injuries, was airlifted to ECMC. No details yet on what caused the crash or where the plane was going to at the time of the crash.
More than a thousand cyclocross racers worldwide competed in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Over one thousand cyclocross racers from all over the world were in Rochester on Sunday. They were here for the second annual US Cyclocross series which was held at Genesee Valley Park. The sport originated in Europe in the late 1800’s, and combined road cycling with mountain biking.
Hilton Apple Festival kicks off Saturday

HILTON, N.Y. — The 40th annual Hilton Apple Festival starts on Saturday. The festivities include the auto show, the farm market, an apple pie baking contest, and activities for the kids. Nearly 100 artisans will be selling their unique and handmade crafts. You can also enjoy music and a...
Ontario County Health Department Urges Residents to Get Flu Shot Soon

The Ontario County Health Department is encouraging residents to get their flu shot soon...preferably before Halloween. The department says the influenza virus is already circulating in Ontario County, and the vaccine can take up to two weeks to provide maximum immunity. Health officials look to the Southern Hemisphere to predict...
WHEC TV-10

Serious car crash on North Goodman and Bay Street Saturday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are investigating a serious car crash that happened Saturday night on the city’s northeast side. It happened on North Goodman and Bay Street around 8 p.m. Police say a 59-year-old city driver lost control of the car, and crashed into a utility pole....
