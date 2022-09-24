Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: Tracking lake effect rain, and Hurricane Ian
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Starting with Hurricane Ian – it strengthened into a major hurricane on Tuesday as it briefly impacted Cuba, then moved north, taking aim at the Sunshine State. Ian is still forecast to make landfall as a category 3 hurricane somewhere between Tampa and Fort Myers on Wednesday night/Thursday morning. The main impacts will be storm surge on the eastern side of the storm, along with damaging wind and flooding rain for a large portion of west central Florida. We’ll continue to track the latest changes on Ian on air on News10NBC.
First Alert Weather: Unsettled today and through the early part of the week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Waking up this morning to milder weather but cloudier skies as rain is expected to arrive soon. Early this morning, we will see widespread rain that will be heavy at times before transitioning over to scattered showers this afternoon. No flooding is expected, but rain could limit visibility on roadways at times this morning.
First Alert Forecast: Damp, Cool and Soggy Weather to Start the Week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Even when we do get a break from the showers, it will not last very long. This is a very soggy weather pattern for the next few days. Not a continuous rainfall, but periodic showers and thunder are expected until the middle of the week. Several areas of low pressure will pinwheel across the eastern Great Lakes and New England for the next 48 hours before finally clearing Thursday. In addition, locally, progressively colder air will enhance the rain coming in off Lake Erie.
First Alert Forecast: The Signs of Change are in the Air
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a beautiful September day in Western New York, but the weather pattern is set to change and it will not be a change for the better. An area of low pressure is set to move just to the north of Rochester in the coming days. This storm will slow down and stall-out for the first half of the week. This will bring occasional rain for at least the first half of the week, which will lead to damp and dreary conditions through Wednesday.
See the fall foliage on top of New York State mountains
Below are some mountains in the area that let you ride a chairlift to the top, so you can take in it all.
A convoy of trucks with all the equipment needed to provide storm support is heading to Central Florida: 155 of them from Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Right now, Floridians are bracing for a monster storm bearing down on the Sunshine State. As Hurricane Ian approaches Central Florida, so are hundreds of power line, and utilities professionals from Rochester’s O’Connell Electric. News10NBC talked to them about the task they face once...
First ever Fall Fest brings ‘farm to city’ in downtown Rochester
There will also be a 'Little Kids, Big Rigs' event, giving families a chance to interact and explore the city's fleet of vehicles.
Florida resident, and meteorologist’s sister, talks about how she’s preparing for Hurricane Ian
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The uncertainty, and anxiety continues to build for people living in Central Florida as the strong hurricane heads towards land. News10NBC talked to one person with ties to Rochester about the concerns she has as she prepares for the storm. If you’ve ever been through a...
Hundreds of runners participate in the Rochester Half Marathon on Sunday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hundreds of runners braved the morning rain during this year’s Rochester Half Marathon and 5K. This was the second year back since the start of the pandemic. More than 1,400 people were expected to participate in the race. Some of our own were even out...
WATCH: Family of bears break into home for a quick snack
POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t […]
Rochester’s gas prices fell by 10 cents this week while national average rose
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gas prices in Rochester have fallen by 10 cents or more for five straight weeks. This week, Rochester’s average gas price fell to $3.81 per gallon, a 10-cent drop from the last week. The state average also fell by 10 cents this week, landing on $3.67 per gallon on Tuesday.
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
On Saturday around 12:50pm Amherst Fire responded to reports that a plane had crashed in Clarence. They found a single engine plane had gone down just south of Clarence Aerodrome. Mercy Flight responded and the pilot, who was trapped in the cockpit with serious injuries, was airlifted to ECMC. No details yet on what caused the crash or where the plane was going to at the time of the crash.
More than a thousand cyclocross racers worldwide competed in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Over one thousand cyclocross racers from all over the world were in Rochester on Sunday. They were here for the second annual US Cyclocross series which was held at Genesee Valley Park. The sport originated in Europe in the late 1800’s, and combined road cycling with mountain biking.
Hilton Apple Festival kicks off Saturday
HILTON, N.Y. — The 40th annual Hilton Apple Festival starts on Saturday. The festivities include the auto show, the farm market, an apple pie baking contest, and activities for the kids. Nearly 100 artisans will be selling their unique and handmade crafts. You can also enjoy music and a...
Get in the fall spirit with these October and Halloween events in Rochester
Here's a local guide to everything Halloween in the greater Rochester region.
iheart.com
Ontario County Health Department Urges Residents to Get Flu Shot Soon
The Ontario County Health Department is encouraging residents to get their flu shot soon...preferably before Halloween. The department says the influenza virus is already circulating in Ontario County, and the vaccine can take up to two weeks to provide maximum immunity. Health officials look to the Southern Hemisphere to predict...
‘Tool Shed’ has saved $50K, 2 tons of waste in 6 months
$25 a year for tool rentals are available through SEAC's Tool Shed.
Funeral arrangements revealed for 20 year Rochester firefighter Elvis Reyes
His legacy lives on through his sons Reid and Remington Reyes, who are also firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department.
Serious car crash on North Goodman and Bay Street Saturday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are investigating a serious car crash that happened Saturday night on the city’s northeast side. It happened on North Goodman and Bay Street around 8 p.m. Police say a 59-year-old city driver lost control of the car, and crashed into a utility pole....
Lollypop Farm kicks off Barktober Fest fundraiser with special guest Noodle the Pug
Social media star Noodle the Pug and his owner Jonathan Graziano, a Rochester native, were present at the festival to do a reading of his new book "Noodle and the No Bones Day"
