ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a beautiful September day in Western New York, but the weather pattern is set to change and it will not be a change for the better. An area of low pressure is set to move just to the north of Rochester in the coming days. This storm will slow down and stall-out for the first half of the week. This will bring occasional rain for at least the first half of the week, which will lead to damp and dreary conditions through Wednesday.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO