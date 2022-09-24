Read full article on original website
Upcoming Overwatch 2 Hero Seemingly Hinted in Esperanča Reveal
One eagle-eyed Overwatch 2 fan has seemingly discovered a trail of clues left by Blizzard Entertainment in its Esperanča map reveal regarding who the next Hero could be. Right at launch, Season 1 of Overwatch 2 is set to feature the three new Heroes that have been revealed in full so far: Sojurn, Junker Queen and Kiriko. Additionally, it's already been revealed that nine weeks after that, Season 2 will bring with it a new Tank Hero.
Apex Legends Developer Explains Recent SMG Nerfs
In a Reddit AMA on Thursday, Apex Legends' recent SMG nerfs were addressed by senior game designer Eric Canavese. Apex Legends, which recently had its Season 14 update in August, underwent a major balance overhaul of weapons, specifically a vast change in weapon buffs and nerfs. Along with a new playable Legend, Vantage, the list of changes to weapons is extensive--but players have noticed some major nerfs in SMGs in the update.
Gifting Heading to Apex According to Leaks
New leaks have suggested that the long-awaited gifting function could finally be on its way to Apex Legends. As spotted by Dexerto, a data miner has uncovered some new in-game logos for what appears to be gifting. Being able to gift other players items and cosmetics has been something enabled across multiple online games like Fortnite. Respawn had confirmed some time ago that they had been working on the feature for Apex, too. Sadly, seasons came and went but still no gifting made its way into the game.
Overwatch 2 Dev Shares More information on the Genji Mythic Skin
As the release of Overwatch 2 approaches, more information about its features has been released. While Overwatch 1's servers will shut down prior to its release, the entirety of its original cast will return, accompanied by at least three new heroes, maps, and gameplay options. Most notably, it will also employ a new battle pass system, which will have both free and premium options in lieu of purchasable loot boxes.
Popular Twitch Steamer Believes Warzone 2 is Better Without Loadouts
Popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber TimTheTatman has been vocal about Warzone 2.0's choice to get rid of loadouts. In a recent video focused on the differences between the original Warzone and Warzone 2, TimTheTatman argued that Warzone 2's decision to get rid of loadouts was beneficial to the game as he believes that currently, the weapons found on the ground in Warzone are useless.
Infinity Ward to Begin Banning Modern Warfare 2 Beta Hackers
With about a full week of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta testing in the books, it's perhaps no surprise that cheaters and hackers have already found ways to disrupt the integrity of the game. One of the most recent viral clips regarding the beta displays one player using...
Will Modern Warfare II DMZ Have a Beta?
September has been filled with exciting Call of Duty news and reveals, but none more intriguing than the extraction mode known as DMZ. Infinity Ward looks to bring a slew of brand new experiences for Call of Duty fans with the launch of the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Alongside this title, fans can also look forward to the continuation of the Call of Duty: Warzone experience with its successor Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. New additions to the classic battle royale game will be introduced such as enemy A.I. combatants, upgraded Buy Stations, and much more.
Where to Find Birthday Presents in Fortnite
In light of Fortnite's fifth birthday, players have the chance to unlock exclusive rewards for completing limited-time quests. From Sept. 23 to Sept. 27, birthday presents will be scattered throughout the map as a part of their in-game celebration. Fortnite began celebrating its birthday back in 2018. Along with birthday...
Apex Legends Devs Acknowledge Mirage Bugs, Working on Fixes
Respawn Entertainment lead game designer, Devan McGuire, acknowledged various Mirage bugs in a Reddit AMA on Thursday. Several players have reported bugs associated with Mirage and his decoy ability since around 2020, ranging from the decoy getting stuck in place, decoys being easily identifiable, to enemies downed by the decoys self-reviving themselves. Several photos and videos which document the numerous occasions in which gameplay with Mirage is stifled by bugs can be easily found as players try to navigate through them.
Apex Legends Developer Explains Why They Haven't Added More Powerful Care Package Weapons
A recent Apex Legends Reddit AMA touched on multiple topics including why Respawn doesn't add more care package exclusive weapons, though that could change in the future. The Kraber .50-Cal sniper is a special case in Apex Legends as it can only be obtained through the game's care package system. While many guns come and go from being found only in supply drops, the Kraber is special as it has remained exclusive to being found in care packages only.
Dead by Daylight Leak Reveals Next Chapter is a Collaboration with For Honor
Dead by Daylight is taking players into the world of For Honor! According to leaker account, DBDLeaks, Dead by Daylight is going to be receiving a new map that
Is Bleach Coming to Fortnite?
Rumors have been circulating of a Bleach x Fortnite collaboration. But are any of them true?
Trombone Champ Playable Platforms Listed
Trombone Champ can only be played on PC through Steam.
Apex Legends Pro Slams Players Tap-Strafing on Controller
Apex Legends pro ImperialHal recently slammed players who tap-strafe on controller as he believes it should be banned. Tap-strafing is a movement technique that when mastered, will help make players make hard turns and have overall sharper movement. This technique is used mostly by Apex players who use KBM and while this is completely allowed, tap-strafing on a controller is not. Respawn Entertainment has gone so far as to ban it in competitive play though it is still allowed in regular modes. This is because controller players can only tap-strafe by abusing Steam Config.
Can You Still Play Rebirth Island After Warzone 2's Release?
Wondering whether or not Rebirth Island will still be playable after the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0? We've got you covered. Now that the next era of Call of Duty appears to be starting shortly, it's perhaps no surprise that many are concerned about what this means for Warzone 1, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare. As such, here's a breakdown of whether or not you can still play Rebirth Island after Warzone 2's release.
What Time Does Wrath of the Lich King Classic Launch?
One of World of Warcraft's most well-loved expansions, Wrath of the Lich King, is heading to WoW Classic in a matter of hours. Here's when the expansion is set to go live.
Pizza Party Fortnite Item Returns: What it Does
Pizza party items have returned to Fortnite! To celebrate Fortnite's fifth birthday and the fourth season of chapter three, this item was brought back for a limited time. Starting Sept. 23, pizza party items can be found at random in Chests, Supply Drops, Loot Llamas, and as floor loot. Though these items appear in different places at the start of each round, they are most common in high-traffic places such as Tilted Towers, and more specifically at the Tomatohead NPC.
Will Warzone 2.0 Have a Beta?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta Weekend 2 has begun and many players are left wondering whether a beta will be coming for the eagerly anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. During the Call of Duty: Next event, players were given a brief glimpse of the upcoming battle...
Splinter Cell Remake Will Update Story for 'Modern-Day Audience'
A job listing for the Splinter Cell remake suggests the game will have its story updated.
