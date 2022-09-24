ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twinsburg, OH

68 pairs of twins hit the runway for Gucci at Milan Fashion Week

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CzojG_0i8etaYN00

Gucci put on an artsy display at Milan Fashion Week, sending 68 pairs of twins down the runway to showcase their new collection.

They cast the models at a twin convention in Twinsburg, Ohio .

The audience was divided between two separate screens, and had no idea they were watching twins until it lifted at the end of the show, and they walked out hand-in-hand.

Creative director, Alessandro Michele, put on the display in dedication to his mum and aunt, who were so close that they seem “magically multiplied”.

Comments / 0

 

