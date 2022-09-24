Paris Hilton closes Versace’s Milan Fashion Week show in signature pink

Paris Hilton , famously a life-long lover of the colour pink, has walked down Versace ’s runway in Milan in her signature look to close the show.

The socialite and reality star surprised fans when she joined supermodels such as Bella and Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski on the catwalk.

Hilton, 41, strutted down the runway in a sparkly pink minidress with fingerless gloves, a pink wedding veil, and pink pointed stilettos.

The glittering cowl-neck dress worn by Hilton on the runway was reminiscent of the silver dress she wore during her 21 st birthday celebrations.

Meanwhile, the veil appeared to be a nod to Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum in November 2021.

During her “fairytale wedding” to the venture capitalist, Hilton wore no fewer than six custom dresses – including a highlighter-pink dress by Alice + Olivia, complete with a hot pink veil.

Her other wedding dresses, all of which were white, came from luxury designers including Oscar de la Renta, Galia Lahav, and Pamella Roland.

Fans were quick to praise the Cooking With Paris star, with many calling her runway appearance in the popular Barbiecore aesthetic “iconic”.

One person wrote: “Paris Hilton is the ultimate Versace Barbie.”

Another added: “Paris Hilton walking for Versace in a sparkly pink dress was the sensation. Thanks Donatella [Versace] for making it possible.”

Donatella and Hilton were last spotted together at Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari in June, as both were guests at the private ceremony in Los Angeles .

Both the designer and the socialite are long-time friends of Spears, who married her partner of six years on 9 June .

Sitting in the front row of the Versace show in Milan on Friday night (23 September) were Hilton’s sister Nicky, alongside Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Graham, Alessandra Ambrosio and Chloe Cherry.