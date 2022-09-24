Like magic! SW Parra opinion cartoon takes on Community Medical’s board and its ethics

Like a magician, some members of the Fresno-based Community Medical Centers board neatly cut their ethics into halves over involvement with the for-profit California Health Sciences University.

SW Parra’s opinion cartoon relates to an in-depth report by Bee staff writer Yesenia Amaro over the conflicted ethics and questionable spending by the CMC board when it came to supporting the downtown hospital and the newer one in Clovis.

The university is less than a mile from Clovis Community Medical Center, and the co-owner of the school is chair of the CMC board.