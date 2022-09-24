ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Like magic! SW Parra opinion cartoon takes on Community Medical’s board and its ethics

By Fresno Bee staff
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

Like a magician, some members of the Fresno-based Community Medical Centers board neatly cut their ethics into halves over involvement with the for-profit California Health Sciences University.

SW Parra’s opinion cartoon relates to an in-depth report by Bee staff writer Yesenia Amaro over the conflicted ethics and questionable spending by the CMC board when it came to supporting the downtown hospital and the newer one in Clovis.

The university is less than a mile from Clovis Community Medical Center, and the co-owner of the school is chair of the CMC board.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Jeremy Freitas inducted into Hanford 'Hall of Fame'

The Longﬁeld Center and the Hanford Parks and Recreation Department presented the 15th Annual Hall of fame program on Saturday morning. The awards, meant to be an inspiration to Hanford’s youth, are given out every year to individuals in the professional or athletic ﬁelds that have made signiﬁcant contributions to the City of Hanford and its youth.
HANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cartoon#Health Sciences#Sw Parra#Community Medical#Community Medical Centers#Cmc
YourCentralValley.com

Voters decide on Measure Y in Tulare County

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Voters in Tulare are being asked to decide if they want to pass a tax on cannabis in the form of Ballot Measure Y. “it’s only a tax on the consumption of cannabis. So those who would purchase cannabis will have to pay a tax for that consumption,” City Manager Marc […]
TULARE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Cartoons
YourCentralValley.com

These serial killers have Central Valley connections

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  The San Joaquin Valley has its fair share of links to state and nationally known multiple murderers. Joseph James DeAngelo (Golden State Killer/Visalia Ransacker) Joseph James DeAngelo is a convicted serial killer responsible for 13 murders and dozens of rapes throughout the state. DeAngelo preyed on the people of Visalia while […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Annual Pistachio Party in Clovis this Friday

CLOVIS (KSEE/KGPE) – The Old Town Farmers Market and American Pistachio Party present their annual Pistachio Party celebration on Friday, September 30. This year marks the 11th anniversary of their event. The Pistachio Party will feature pistachio samplings and food demonstrations offered by the chefs at the Institute of Technology culinary school. As well as […]
CLOVIS, CA
ems1.com

Health officials say TikTok NyQuil challenge could be deadly

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno County health officials warned residents Friday against taking part in an online challenge trend they said could easily lead to an overdose and even death. The NyQuil challenge — a video on TikTok showing users marinating or boiling chicken breasts in the liquid cold medicine...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
10K+
Followers
276
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy