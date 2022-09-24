CHICAGO - Seven people were killed and two teens were among at least 38 others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening. About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, two men were standing in a parking lot in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when a group of people fired shots at the pair, Chicago police said. One man, 37, was shot in the chest and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died, police said. The other man, 36, was shot in the abdomen and back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO