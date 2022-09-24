Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Man killed in South Side shooting
A man died in a shooting early Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. Just before 2 a.m., officers found a man, 34, inside a vehicle in the 9500 block of South University Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. He was transported to the Unversity of Chicago...
NBC Chicago
Days After Being Wounded in Road Rage Shooting, Chicago Cop No Longer With Department
An off-duty Chicago cop who was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting last week in Irving Park “is no longer a member of the department,” a police spokesman said Monday. The ex-cop, a 27-year-old woman, “was a probationary police officer at the time and we do not...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago weekend shootings leave 7 dead, 38 others wounded
CHICAGO - Seven people were killed and two teens were among at least 38 others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening. About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, two men were standing in a parking lot in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when a group of people fired shots at the pair, Chicago police said. One man, 37, was shot in the chest and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died, police said. The other man, 36, was shot in the abdomen and back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Video shows road rage shooting of ex-Chicago cop in Irving Park
CHICAGO - Surveillance video shows the moment a now former Chicago cop was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting last week in Irving Park. The ex-cop, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, "is no longer a member of the department," police spokesman Tom Ahern said Monday. Ahern said the 27-year-old woman was a "probationary police officer" at the time of the incident.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 55, shot while riding bike in Avalon Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding his bicycle Monday night in the Avalon Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 55-year-old was biking southbound around 11:15 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the calf, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Waukegan man charged with breaking into CPD facility through fire escape in Homan Square
CHICAGO - A Waukegan man has been charged with breaking into a CPD facility in Homan Square through a fire escape Monday and taking possession of firearms. Donald Patrick, 47, faces five felony counts of aggravated assault to a peace officer and three felony counts of burglary. At about 11:30...
Woman, 37, hit and robbed on West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was struck and robbed early Monday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 37-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2 a.m. when someone grabbed the cellphone from her hand and hit her on the head in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street, according to Chicago police.
Man found shot in car on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face and critically wounded Monday morning in Chicago's Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired just before 2 a.m. and discovered a shot-up car and a 24-year-old inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face in the 9500 block of South University Avenue.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 67, reported missing from Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 67-year-old woman who has been reported missing for days from her Austin home. Beverly Johnson was last seen Saturday evening at her home in the 5500 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shootings: 34 shot, 6 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say
CHICAGO -- At least 34 people have been shot, six fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said. Two men were shot and killed on the city's West Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said. Two men were found shot in the head at about 4:05 a.m. at a home in the Lawndale neighborhood's 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, police said. A 30-year-old man was found in front of the home and another man, 31 years old, was found inside the home, police said. Both victims were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Area Four Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
UPDATE: 1 man hospitalized after shooting breaks out at West Side CPD facility
Gunfire at a West Side Chicago police facility left a man critically wounded and a Chicago police officer hurt. According to police, shots were fired at around inside the Chicago Police Evidence and Recovered Property building in Homan Square.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 26, shot while riding in car in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Sunday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 26-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 11:10 p.m. when shots broke out in the 4100 block of West 21st Place, according to Chicago police. She was shot in the foot...
nypressnews.com
Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood
A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
theeastcountygazette.com
Chicago Teen Missing: Jaliyah Luckett, 15, last seen in Garfield Park
CBS Chicago reports Police in Chicago are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing adolescent girl last seen in the Garfield Park neighborhood on Monday. Jaliyah Luckett, 15, was last seen on September 19 in the 3800 block of West Maypole. She stands 5 feet 6 inches...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man arrested for the 14th time this year after “miniature crime spree” in Lakeview
Chicago police arrested Cary Mamola last week for, as a Cook County judge put it, a “miniature crime spree across [the] 3200 North Broadway area.” It was the 14th time CPD has arrested Mamola this year and the 40th time he’s been arrested since August 2014, according to police department records.
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
CFD: 2 seriously injured in South Side apartment building fire
Two people were seriously injured after a fire in a four-story apartment building in the Brainerd neighborhood Tuesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.
Chicago violence: Jury selection set to begin for Gage Park mass murder case
"In my 28 years, I haven't seen a case that has hit as close to home for myself and so many others in this department," then-CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said at the time.
2 shot dead at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen
POSEN, Ill. - Two people were shot to death early Sunday at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Officers responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of the bar about 4:30 a.m. at 14346 S. Western Ave, Posen police said in a Facebook post.
