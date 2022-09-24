ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Man killed in South Side shooting

A man died in a shooting early Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. Just before 2 a.m., officers found a man, 34, inside a vehicle in the 9500 block of South University Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. He was transported to the Unversity of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago weekend shootings leave 7 dead, 38 others wounded

CHICAGO - Seven people were killed and two teens were among at least 38 others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening. About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, two men were standing in a parking lot in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when a group of people fired shots at the pair, Chicago police said. One man, 37, was shot in the chest and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died, police said. The other man, 36, was shot in the abdomen and back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Video shows road rage shooting of ex-Chicago cop in Irving Park

CHICAGO - Surveillance video shows the moment a now former Chicago cop was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting last week in Irving Park. The ex-cop, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, "is no longer a member of the department," police spokesman Tom Ahern said Monday. Ahern said the 27-year-old woman was a "probationary police officer" at the time of the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man, 55, shot while riding bike in Avalon Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding his bicycle Monday night in the Avalon Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 55-year-old was biking southbound around 11:15 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the calf, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 37, hit and robbed on West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was struck and robbed early Monday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 37-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2 a.m. when someone grabbed the cellphone from her hand and hit her on the head in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man found shot in car on South Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face and critically wounded Monday morning in Chicago's Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired just before 2 a.m. and discovered a shot-up car and a 24-year-old inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face in the 9500 block of South University Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Rogers Park#Violent Crime#Mt Sinai Hospital#Holy Cross
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 67, reported missing from Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 67-year-old woman who has been reported missing for days from her Austin home. Beverly Johnson was last seen Saturday evening at her home in the 5500 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shootings: 34 shot, 6 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 34 people have been shot, six fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said. Two men were shot and killed on the city's West Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said. Two men were found shot in the head at about 4:05 a.m. at a home in the Lawndale neighborhood's 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, police said. A 30-year-old man was found in front of the home and another man, 31 years old, was found inside the home, police said. Both victims were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Area Four Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 26, shot while riding in car in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Sunday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 26-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 11:10 p.m. when shots broke out in the 4100 block of West 21st Place, according to Chicago police. She was shot in the foot...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nypressnews.com

Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Chicago Teen Missing: Jaliyah Luckett, 15, last seen in Garfield Park

CBS Chicago reports Police in Chicago are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing adolescent girl last seen in the Garfield Park neighborhood on Monday. Jaliyah Luckett, 15, was last seen on September 19 in the 3800 block of West Maypole. She stands 5 feet 6 inches...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 shot dead at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen

POSEN, Ill. - Two people were shot to death early Sunday at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Officers responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of the bar about 4:30 a.m. at 14346 S. Western Ave, Posen police said in a Facebook post.
POSEN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy