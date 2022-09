RANCHO CUCAMONGA– The Cougars dominated against Vista Murrieta in highlight fashion on Friday, making their 39-21 victory a homecoming game to remember.

In his starting debut, freshman QB Jacob Chambers threw for 3 touchdowns and over 300 yards. Jonah Dawson accounted for the majority of Rancho Cucamonga's receiving production, including a 98-yard score.

Here are all our photos from the game:

MORE: INTERVIEW WITH JONAH DAWSON