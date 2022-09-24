Read full article on original website
Patty
3d ago
You wouldn't have to do that if you didn't force Tent city out of there. They weren't hurting anyone. 😡
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!Ossiana TepfenhartLong Branch, NJ
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
Related
Bills BBQ Shack In Bayville, NJ Known For Amazing Food Is Going To Auction
I only remember it as it is now; a closed-up restaurant off route 9 in Bayville, but I wish I knew this place in its heyday. It seemed like such a cool spot with delicious wings, ribs, and mac and cheese that was somewhat legendary. I think the big question...
N.J. pets in need: Sept. 26, 2022
Northstar Pet Rescue will join with Holy Spirit Verona to host the Sixth Annual Celebration of Pets in the Verona Town Hall Square on Oct. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. The afternoon will feature pet-orientated activities, vendors, crafts, pet blessings, activities for kids, DJ music, food vendors, and more. There will also be a pet parade at 2:30 p.m. with prizes in several categories.
Staten Islanders are complaining that N.J. ‘boom parties’ keep them up all night
Staten Island residents are complaining about the steady thump-thump-thump from boom parties along the New Jersey waterfront that is keeping them awake at night. New Jersey residents who live in Burlington and Camden county towns along the Delaware River have their own beef with Philadelphia for allowing late-night boom parties that are too loud and too long.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Important Messages from Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer and Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr
Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer provided TLS with the following message:. As we approach Rosh Hashana and finish up our shopping and preparations for the holidays, I want to take a moment to remind you all of some important safety concerns. Please remember to lock your doors and windows at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OMG! The Best Roadside Sub Shop in New Jersey to Get a 3 Foot Hoagie
Whether you call it a "sub" "hoagie" "hero" or "grinder" etc, they all mean the same thing, a delicious sandwich. Let's face it we all enjoy a nice hoagie and if you are really hungry we have just the place for you!. How about a sub, a three-foot sub? According...
Body found in Staten Island water was a missing NJ resident
UNION BEACH – State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Staten Island Thursday morning as being from New Jersey. Susan Mikson, 65, was reported missing late Wednesday night to Monmouth County 911, which led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two Coast Guard helicopters and a boat crew.
This N.J. cafe is the No. 1 place to eat bingsoo, according to Yelp reviewers
North Jersey, more specifically the Fort Lee and Palisades Park area, is the prime destination for Korean barbecue. And now it is home to the best bingsoo in the state, according to Yelp reviewers. Cafe Leah in Palisades Park has been serving the community with its specialty coffee drinks, bubble...
The price of homes sold recently in Central Jersey. Deed transfers, Aug. 15-21, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Burlington, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Aug. 15-21, 2022. North Jersey real estate listings will appear on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime Policy
Recently, police warned residents in Monmouth county to lock their cars. In recent weeks, police have sent out advisories to people in the county due to a massive spate of car thefts.
BMW Driver Was Doing 'Burn Out' In H2oi Golf Cart Crash That Hurt Dad: Prosecutor
A 22-year-old man from Linden has been arrested in connection with a golf cart crash that left a 31-year-old dad hurt during the H2oi weekend meet-up in Wildwood, authorities said. Eryk R. Wnek was doing a "burn out" in his 2020 BMW when he collided with another vehicle and then...
Mountain lions in NJ? Dozens more come forward with sightings
I am sincerely amazed at the number of emails I continue to receive about mountain lion or cougar sightings in New Jersey. This all started in the spring with the report by a woman who swears she and her dog were approached by a cougar in Galloway Township. That story...
Toms River School District Denied Preschool Aid
TOMS RIVER – School District officials had hoped to take a small step toward expanding their preschool program, but were denied state aid. Superintendent Michael Citta said during a recent Board of Education meeting that they applied for a grant to convert two classrooms from half day to full day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wow! The Oldest Tree in New Jersey is Real American History
This is a story with deep roots! yes, pun intended. There may be no better way of judging time and history than when you are dealing with "trees". It is a way to estimate actual time and give age even when dealing with subjects that can be nearly 500 years old.
Lehigh Valley Couple Dies In Route 309 Crash: Authorities
A 73-year-old Lehigh Valley woman and her 83-year-old husband died after a crash on Route 309, authorities said. Judith Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, Sept. 23, the Bucks County Coroner told WFMZ. Robert E. Rutherford, of Coopersburg (Upper Saucon Township), meanwhile, was taken to St. Luke’s...
Ocean County Man Among 3 Pedestrians Killed In Crash
LACEY – A local man is dead, as well as two other pedestrians, after being hit by a car Saturday evening, State Police said. The crash occurred in Burlington County at around 11:25 p.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Chatsworth Barnegat Road (CR 532) in Woodland Township. The driver rear-ended a Ford Mustang and hit three pedestrians, police said.
Garden State Parkway to go all E-ZPass, while paying cash may remain an option on the N.J. Turnpike
The ritual of handing cash to a toll collector on the Garden State Parkway is headed for the history books, but paying cash might still be an option on the New Jersey Turnpike. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which runs both highways, followed the lead of the Atlantic City Expressway,...
Good News: This Popular New Jersey Grocer Is Cutting Prices
I went to the grocery store last week with my wife, and after getting a solid shopping cart full of meat, produce snacks, and other things it came out to be about $120. Not the craziest grocery bill we've ever had, but usually, we're able to keep it under $100 dollars.
Before NJ woman was shot in head, killer spent weeks Googling how, cops say
A Pennsylvania woman charged with murder in the shooting death of an Old Bridge woman she was staying with had looked up how to shoot people leading up to the killing, according to an affidavit filed in the case. Elizabeth Jackson, 61, performed at least 80 Google searches — for...
NJ Could Soon Be Seizing and Destroying Obnoxious ‘Boom cars’
TRENTON – "Boom cars" carrying souped-up sound systems that blast music heard through neighborhoods could be seized and destroyed, under new legislation developed by a group of Democratic lawmakers from South Jersey. The bill – S3047/A4686 – was proposed Thursday so hasn’t yet gotten scheduled for a hearing....
This Tree Tunnel in New Jersey is an Epic Fall Destination
From scenic drives to hikes through the woods, there are tons of different ways to take in all the beautiful fall foliage the Garden State has to offer. If you're looking for something completely unique, you're going to want to check out this stunning sculpture park in Mercer County. Keep reading to learn more.
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 6