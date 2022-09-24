On Monday, September 26 at 8:15 PM EDT, the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) will play the New York Giants (2-0). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Throughout the season, NFL+ will be streaming live NFL games and replays. With a subscription, you'll get live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, live game audio for every game, and on-demand NFL content without ads.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO