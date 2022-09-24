Read full article on original website
Related
Bruener Says 'We Have Confidence to Beat Every Single Team in Country'
The sophomore linebacker likes the mindset of this year's Huskies.
Centre Daily
Thunder Rookies Will Have Immediate Impact in Oklahoma City
With the NBA season right around the corner, training camps and media days are kicking into full gear. Oklahoma City players talked to the media yesterday, displaying new faces and personalities all over the Paycom Center. One thing that seemed evident yesterday, is that Oklahoma City plans to develop talent...
Comments / 0