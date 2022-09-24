Read full article on original website
Related
Crews respond to gyrocopter crash in Yankton County
Emergency crews are responding to a scene in Yankton County.
KELOLAND TV
Could more be done to ensure bike path safety?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police patrol the city’s bike paths on a regular basis, but Monday night’s alleged rape has shaken the community and left some wondering if more could be done to keep bikers and walkers safe. “This is gorgeous, it’s so open,...
KELOLAND TV
Arson arrest; Lakeside Dairy fire in Grant County; KELOLAND’s new meteorologist
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A 35-year-old man is behind bars facing two counts of arson. Crews from multiple departments were called to a Dairy near...
KELOLAND TV
School threat investigation; house fire; lake levels
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the central part of the city. The man accused...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Expect Packed Parking Lots at This Sioux Falls Location Saturday
A trio of big events in Sioux Falls this weekend could lead to some major parking headaches. Big crowds are expected to test the limits of the parking lots in and around the Convention Center, Premier Center, and Howard Wood Field, Saturday (October 1). The day starts at 9:45 AM...
KELOLAND TV
Officials investigate early morning fire in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 35-year-old man is behind bars, accused of trying to start a house on fire overnight. First responders were called to 209 S. Euclid Ave. just after 2 a.m. Monday. According to the Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue, one person was still inside the home when crews arrived. Firefighters were able to get them out. One person was able to safely get out of the home before first responders got to the scene.
KELOLAND TV
Cresten Capital acquires more of Phillips Avenue
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just five years, a Sioux Falls investment group has purchased six prime Phillips Avenue properties downtown. It started with the purchase of the historic Beach Pay building in 2017, now Cresten Capital owns the rest of block. “We just closed within the last...
more1049.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 71-year-old Lyle Schlaak of New Richland was eastbound on Interstate 90 a short distance from the Nobles County line around four o’clock when it left the roadway and rolled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnax.com
One Dead in Helicopter Crash Near Yankton
One person has died in a crash of a small helicopter northwest of Yankton. Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickels says the call came in just before 10AM….. Nickels says the craft was destroyed on impact….. Nickels says they are waiting for state and federal investigators….. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Two arson calls received hours apart for same Sioux Falls address
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no one was injured after police and fire personnel were called to the same address twice early Monday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the duplex is situated in central-east Sioux Falls, and the first call came in just after midnight for rug in flames outside in the back of the duplex. A witness noticed the flames and saw the suspect, the victim’s relative, run away.
KELOLAND TV
LCSO: Threat to Harrisburg High School investigated
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it is “confident” students in Harrisburg will be safe at school Monday after investigating a threat. The superintendent says the district administration worked with law enforcement to determine the viability and details. In a message to...
KELOLAND TV
‘Our Farm’ welcoming guests in rural Turner County
TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — There is an allure to spending time and working outdoors; it’s a point especially driven home by the feel, colors and mood of the fall season. These scenes are just about heaven for Lane Mellegaard. “It’s so peaceful down here,” Mellegaard said. “It’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kelo.com
Police presence to increase at Sioux Falls Regional Airport
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police presence will increase at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. That is a topic that will be covered at Tuesday’s Minnehaha County Commissioner’s meeting. The commissioners will Convert the Part-Time, Benefits Eligible Airport Deputy Sheriff Supervisor Position to Full-Time. Additionally, the commissioners...
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities searching for inmate missing from Yankton federal facility
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement officials are looking for an inmate who has been reported missing from the Federal Prison Camp in Yankton. Twenty-five-year-old Juan Ali Ramirez went missing Monday night, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Ramirez is serving a three-year sentence for dealing firearms without...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man’s handgun jams before aimed at Sioux Falls officers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after the suspect fired multiple shots into the air and then aimed his gun at officers. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 3 a.m. on Sunday near downtown Sioux Falls, witnesses captured video evidence of a man firing off a handgun into the air several times before walking a short distance where he encountered police. The suspect aimed the weapon at the officers before throwing the gun to the side. Authorities had not realized the weapon aimed at them was a gun until after they investigated the scene when they also discovered the handgun had been jammed with bullets still inside.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls School District sends alert on threat, arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District sent an alert to parents Monday morning regarding an arrest after a threatening photo was posted to social media. In a message to families and staff members, the SFSD says police in a neighboring school district investigated a threatening photo that did not originate in Sioux Falls.
kelo.com
One person rescued during early morning house fire in central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person was rescued Monday morning during a house fire in central Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to 209 S. Euclid Avenue shortly before 2:30 am for a report of a home on fire. The first arriving fire company confirmed that...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man arrested for phone theft
LARCHWOOD—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, on a Lyon County warrant for third-degree theft in connection with an incident at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Mhmd Kinan Altayyan stemmed from him taking an iPhone 13...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man accused of attempting to burn down home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man with a history of violent crimes is facing two counts of first-degree arson. 35-year-old Marian Brooks is charged with trying to burn down the same house twice overnight. Today in court prosecutors said the home belongs to a relative. The...
siouxcountyradio.com
One Person Hospitalized After Sunday Afternoon Accident
One man was sent to the hospital after two vehicles collided at an intersection three miles southwest of Maurice Sunday afternoon. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office investigated the accident at 480th St. and Garfield Ave. at around 2:10pm. 58-year-old Michael Johnson of Ireton was driving a Ford pick-up northbound...
Comments / 0