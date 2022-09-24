Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
State Police Calls: Pleasantville Woman Accused of Under-Ringing at Walmart Self Checkout Seven Times
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Area Police responded to the following calls:. On September 3 around 4:00 p.m., state police responded to Titusville Walmart in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, for a report of retail theft. Upon arrival, the Walmart Asset Protection Manager provided police with seven incidents, dating...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man accused of impersonating State Trooper
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a man was found impersonating a trooper at a Snyder County Buffalo Wild Wings. According to State Police, on September 5, around 6:00 p.m., police were called for a suspicious person claiming to be a state police trooper at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township.
wfft.com
Traffic stops lead to arrest of three Pennsylvania men
GAS CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Three men from Pennsylvania were arrested after traffic stops around 8 p.m. Thursday on State Road 22 near Gas City. Police say while out on patrol, Indiana State Trooper Edward Titus saw a Chevrolet and a Ford, which appeared to be traveling together, commit traffic infractions.
Pennsylvania State Police searching for motorcycle stolen out of Indiana County parking lot
WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a motorcycle that was stolen out of an Indiana County apartment complex parking lot on Thursday. According to officials, the motorcycle was reported stolen between 7:20 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. from Westgate Terrace Apartments in White Township. The motorcycle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennsylvania Driver Charged As 2 Die From Wildwood NJ Crash
A Pennsylvania man faces charges for being responsible for the deaths of two people as the result of a crash in Wildwood Saturday night. The accident was reportedly one of several which took place on the island during an unsanctioned H2O car rally. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland...
3 Lancaster County men arrested in Indiana for transporting illegal substances
LANCASTER, Pa. — Three Lancaster County men were arrested on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. by Indiana State Police. Jamarr Parker, 25, from Manheim, Radames Vargas Jr., 27, from Mountville, and Christopher Brown-Conroy, 29, from Lancaster were arrested on multiple criminal charges. Parker faces criminal charges for possession...
FOX43.com
2 women shot in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say two women were shot in Lancaster County in the early hours of Sunday. On Sept. 25, around 3:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Pitt Street in Manheim Borough for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found two...
Pennsylvania officers to face trial in girl’s death after high school football game
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three former police officers charged with killing a young girl when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game will face trial on manslaughter charges, a suburban Philadelphia judge ruled Monday. Prosecutors contend the Sharon Hill officers negligently fired at a car […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc16.com
Man sentenced to 60 months for throwing Molotov cocktail at Pennsylvania courthouse
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 60 months in prison and three years of supervised release for throwing a Molotov cocktail at the Adams County Courthouse in Dec. 2019. Samson Yohe was sentenced for malicious attempt to destroy a building by fire and explosives....
Pennsylvania inmate found unresponsive in cell, dies at hospital
An inmate died at a local hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell. KDKA reports that 57-year-old Anthony Talotta died last week after being found unresponsive in the mental health unit of the Allegheny County Jail Talotta died at UPMC Mercy, but the cause of death is unknown at this time. This is reported as […]
erienewsnow.com
Millcreek Police Search for Suspect in Millcreek Mall Theft
The Millcreek Township Police Department is investigating a theft of merchandise. The theft took place at the Millcreek Mall on September 13th, 2022. The suspect was observed on surveillance video concealing items on his person and leaving the store without making any attempt to legitimately purchase the items. The suspect...
lebtown.com
Blotter: DUI checkpoint, PFA violation, drug possession
Vehicle Accident – At 9:10 a.m. Sept. 9, a crash occurred on Mount Zion Road at Greble Road between a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old Manheim woman accompanied by a 5-year-old boy, and a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old Lebanon man. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and the juvenile was in a front-facing child safety seat at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 women shot during argument in central Pa., man in custody: police
Manheim Borough police say they have arrested a man for the non-fatal shooting of two women early Sunday. According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of South Pitt Street to find two women, ages 47 and 22, with hand and arm gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Single Car Crash Injures Two
On Saturday, September 24, at 7:52p.m.,, Boone County Communications received a 911 call of a motor vehicle accident on County Road 300 South and County Road 875 East Zionsville. Initial reports indicated that a GMC Envoy had left the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled. approximately 2 to 3 times.
Police: York County woman threw knife at man, 2-year-old child during confrontation
ETTERS, Pa. — A York County woman is facing multiple charges after police say she threw a knife at the father of her 2-year-old child and threatened to kill him during a confrontation earlier this month in Newberry Township. Jill Rachel Streavig, 42, of Etters, was intoxicated and under...
iheart.com
1 Dead In York Shooting
(York County, PA) -- One person is dead after a weekend shooting in York. Reports say that 28-year-old Akawame Anderson was wounded in an assault at around 1 a.m. at an area along Wallace Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. No suspect information has been released.
WGAL
4 people shot in Harrisburg
Officials in Harrisburg say four adults were shot at an after hours party early Sunday morning in Harrisburg. The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street around 5 a.m. According to officials, two of the four victims are in critical condition. They say the other two were also...
erienewsnow.com
4 Taken to Hospital after Driver Falls Asleep, Vehicle Hits 2 Trees in Warren County
Four people were taken to the hospital after a driver fell asleep and a vehicle hit two trees in Warren County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the 700 block of Route 957 in Pine Grove Township around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. A 16-year-old boy from Sugar Grove was...
WGAL
Man fatally shot in York
A man was shot and killed in York on Saturday. The shooting happened just after midnight on the 400 block of Wallace Street. Officers found the victim, Akwame Anderson, 28, wounded at the scene. Anderson was taken to the hospital, but he died from his injuries. An autopsy is scheduled...
Comments / 0