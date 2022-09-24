An inmate died at a local hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell. KDKA reports that 57-year-old Anthony Talotta died last week after being found unresponsive in the mental health unit of the Allegheny County Jail Talotta died at UPMC Mercy, but the cause of death is unknown at this time. This is reported as […]

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO