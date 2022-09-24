ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas City, IN

Comments / 0

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a man was found impersonating a trooper at a Snyder County Buffalo Wild Wings. According to State Police, on September 5, around 6:00 p.m., police were called for a suspicious person claiming to be a state police trooper at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
wfft.com

Traffic stops lead to arrest of three Pennsylvania men

GAS CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Three men from Pennsylvania were arrested after traffic stops around 8 p.m. Thursday on State Road 22 near Gas City. Police say while out on patrol, Indiana State Trooper Edward Titus saw a Chevrolet and a Ford, which appeared to be traveling together, commit traffic infractions.
Rock 104.1

Pennsylvania Driver Charged As 2 Die From Wildwood NJ Crash

A Pennsylvania man faces charges for being responsible for the deaths of two people as the result of a crash in Wildwood Saturday night. The accident was reportedly one of several which took place on the island during an unsanctioned H2O car rally. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland...
WILDWOOD, NJ
FOX43.com

2 women shot in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say two women were shot in Lancaster County in the early hours of Sunday. On Sept. 25, around 3:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Pitt Street in Manheim Borough for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found two...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Millcreek Police Search for Suspect in Millcreek Mall Theft

The Millcreek Township Police Department is investigating a theft of merchandise. The theft took place at the Millcreek Mall on September 13th, 2022. The suspect was observed on surveillance video concealing items on his person and leaving the store without making any attempt to legitimately purchase the items. The suspect...
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: DUI checkpoint, PFA violation, drug possession

Vehicle Accident – At 9:10 a.m. Sept. 9, a crash occurred on Mount Zion Road at Greble Road between a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old Manheim woman accompanied by a 5-year-old boy, and a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old Lebanon man. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and the juvenile was in a front-facing child safety seat at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.
LEBANON, PA
clintoncountydailynews.com

Single Car Crash Injures Two

On Saturday, September 24, at 7:52p.m.,, Boone County Communications received a 911 call of a motor vehicle accident on County Road 300 South and County Road 875 East Zionsville. Initial reports indicated that a GMC Envoy had left the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled. approximately 2 to 3 times.
LEBANON, IN
iheart.com

1 Dead In York Shooting

(York County, PA) -- One person is dead after a weekend shooting in York. Reports say that 28-year-old Akawame Anderson was wounded in an assault at around 1 a.m. at an area along Wallace Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. No suspect information has been released.
YORK, PA
WGAL

4 people shot in Harrisburg

Officials in Harrisburg say four adults were shot at an after hours party early Sunday morning in Harrisburg. The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street around 5 a.m. According to officials, two of the four victims are in critical condition. They say the other two were also...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Man fatally shot in York

A man was shot and killed in York on Saturday. The shooting happened just after midnight on the 400 block of Wallace Street. Officers found the victim, Akwame Anderson, 28, wounded at the scene. Anderson was taken to the hospital, but he died from his injuries. An autopsy is scheduled...
YORK, PA

