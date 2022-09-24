ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Give $100 in ‘democracy dollars’ to each voter and let them become the new donor class

By Joe Mathews
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O2m5S_0i8eqT9700

Would democracy work better if we all were campaign donors?

That’s the proposition posed by democracy vouchers, an idea that has reached the Golden State.

This fall, Oakland voters will decide whether to distribute four vouchers, worth $25 each, to every city voter ahead of future elections. Oaklanders would be free to give those vouchers to candidates for mayor, city council, city attorney, city auditor, or school board. Voters could split the vouchers among different campaigns, or give all four — the full $100 — to one candidate.

Not all campaigns could accept the vouchers. To qualify for vouchers, candidates would have to receive a certain number of traditional cash contributions, and to agree to campaign spending limits. But participating campaigns could redeem the vouchers for real money to spend on campaign activities, from polling to lawn signs. The money, estimated at $4 million per election, would come from the city’s general fund.

Democracy vouchers — or “democracy dollars,” as Oakland calls them — are gaining traction across California because of its pragmatic “if you can’t beat them, join them” logic.

Generally, a small number of mostly rich people — less than 1 percent of the population — donate to local political campaigns. This is the case in Oakland, too, where backers of “democracy dollars” have found that most election donations from Oakland residents come from a few wealthy neighborhoods. About half of the money doesn’t come from Oakland at all, but from people or business interests who want something from the city, but are located elsewhere. Candidates spend most of their time talking with wealthy and far-flung donors, and responding to their concerns. That doesn’t benefit most Oaklanders.

Democracy vouchers don’t challenge the dominance of money in local politics; in 2020, Oakland elections saw $5 million in donations, between candidate campaigns and independent expenditures. But they do allow regular people to get in the game, creating incentives for candidates and campaigns to go out and talk to all of us. If vouchers take off, might the concerns of everyday Californians receive more attention in our politics?

Democracy vouchers make sense in an era in which Americans are concerned — or at least pretend to be concerned — about racial equity and justice. Since Seattle pioneered democracy vouchers back in 2015, the concept has made the population of donors more representative of the city as a whole by race, income, and neighborhood. Studies also suggest it has boosted voter turnout, since voters who give vouchers are more likely to cast ballots.

Vouchers also have proven their worth in court. Attempts to reduce the influence of money in elections have run afoul of judges who rule that limits on campaign money are unconstitutional. The voucher approach — inviting the public to put money into politics — has survived legal attacks.

All of these reasons are why Oakland’s “democracy dollars” plan has drawn support from a coalition of race-oriented advocacy groups like Asian Americans Advancing Justice, civil liberties groups (such as the ACLU), and old-line good government organizations including California Common Cause and the League of Women Voters.

The next step is to build more support for the vouchers among voters and elected officials. The idea has a mixed record at the polls. In recent years, a ballot measure to establish a statewide democracy voucher system narrowly failed in Washington state. A similar measure in South Dakota won among voters, but was repealed by the Republican state legislature.

Still, the attention that those campaigns generated, along with the success in Seattle, has raised the idea’s profile, and inspired movements to enact democracy vouchers not just in Oakland but also in L.A. and San Diego .

And that’s just a start. If such vouchers work in candidate races, perhaps their uses could be expanded. Imagine if citizens could use democracy vouchers to fund signature-gathering campaigns to qualify their ideas for laws or policies as local or statewide ballot initiatives.

People present many objections to democracy vouchers, most focused on the money. Why inject more money into political campaigns, critics say — doesn’t that only produce more conflict, polarization, propaganda and misinformation? And why devote scarce local dollars to turning voters into campaign donors, instead of paying for essential services? Can’t systems of public finance for campaigns prop up candidates with extremist views?

These are valid questions. You might say vouchers fight fire with fire — money with money — because that’s the system we have. Democracy vouchers can’t fix the campaign systems in California or the U.S. Real fixes will require major changes to our constitutional structure.

In the meantime, what democracy vouchers can do is make those campaigns fairer, and give everyday people, and especially low-income people, a voice in our democracy that they don’t currently have.

Welcome to the donor class, everyone.

Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jMSQs_0i8eqT9700
Joe Mathews Fresno Bee

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arizonasuntimes.com

UC Berkeley Gave Hundreds of Thousands to Left-Wing Charity That Has Funded Groups Trying to Empty Prisons

The University of California, Berkeley gave hundreds of thousands of dollars in 2021 to a left-wing nonprofit funding groups that seek to empty prisons across the U.S., according to California financial records. Berkeley sent over $262,500 to the Heising-Simons Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity that opposes “mass incarceration” and backs prison...
BERKELEY, CA
foxla.com

These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California

LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Oakland, CA
Elections
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
KTLA

Newsom approves name change for San Francisco law school founded by racist

A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fleet Week returns to Bay Area steeped in military history

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- When Admiral "Bull" Halsey made a triumphant return under the Golden Gate Bridge after World War II, it was perhaps the most climactic Fleet Week in history. But the history of the military in the Bay Area started long before that, when the Spanish accidently wandered into the bay and instantly realized its value. In 1776, it was decided to establish a permanent Army post there. They called it "El Presidio de San Francisco." Historian John A. Martini says, with the mile-wide Golden Gate being the only opening to the Bay, it made for a perfect military situation."You...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Report raises questions about integrating Bay Area public transit

Bay Area transit agencies are making slow but steady progress toward a seamless system that puts users first. That’s according to a recent report—authored by Seamless Bay Area, SPUR, Bay Area Council, TransForm, Silicon Valley Leadership Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley—that examines factors like cost and accessibility for transit agencies including VTA, BART and Caltrain.... The post Report raises questions about integrating Bay Area public transit appeared first on San José Spotlight.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Election Local#Vouchers#Democracy Voucher
californiaexaminer.net

Sonny Barger Net Worth: What Happened To Him? Truth Behind His Death!

The following is a proclamation regarding the likely Sonny Barger Net Worth. Many people have opinions regarding how much money Sonny Barger possesses. Here you may find out more about Sonny Barger’s financial struggles. Sonny Barger’s recent commercial success has sparked widespread curiosity about his wealth. This article elaborates.
OAKLAND, CA
FOXBusiness

Concerns escalate over San Francisco's rising crime hurting business

There are concerns San Francisco's rising crime is negatively impacting the city's businesses. Hamid Moghadam, the CEO of the San Francisco-based real estate company Prologis, was robbed outside his home at gunpoint in broad daylight in June. He subsequently sent a letter to city and state officials about the incident. The letter, viewed by FOX Business, called for government leaders to take "action around crime in our city."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly violence in Oakland spikes, officials ask federal government for help

Violence in Oakland is rising, the city recorded nine homicides in the last seven day. The most recent shooting happened on Saturday. Police arrived at a shooting scene just after 7 a.m. on the 900 block of Brockhurst Street. A 36-year-old from Vallejo died from his injuries. Then later, around 6 p.m. a San Francisco man was shot and killed in Concordia Park.
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Many Neighborhoods in San Francisco Had Broken Traffic Lights Yesterday

A lot of traffic lights were either blinking red or outright not working Saturday in SF. Most of the affected intersections were in the Embarcadero, Nob Hill, and the Marnia — though inoperable lights were also reported in other neighborhoods in SF like the Richmond District and Pacific Heights; a City alert noted that most of the affected traffic lights were fixed by 6:45 p.m. Saturday. [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
ACLU
KRON4 News

Gas prices rise 30 cents over past week

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – If Mondays weren’t bad enough, drivers across the Bay Area are all waking up to exploding gas prices. Californians are paying as much as 40 cents more today than a week or two ago. The Golden State always pays more than other places in the county, where the national […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022

Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Goodbye Karl: why SF’s fog is disappearing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The morning fog will be chilling the morning air of San Francisco less and less over the next decades, as it is already disappearing, according to a UC Berkeley scientist and government records. Last week, KRON4 reported on why the City By The Bay’s fog is named Karl in the first […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland violence prevention efforts

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Officer’s Association is trying to bring attention to the city’s Department of Violence Prevention and the Mobile Assistance Community Responders of Oakland, or MACRO. The Department of Violence Prevention and MACRO are two separate non-police response programs. Both were established to reimagine public safety using non-police response models. […]
OAKLAND, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
10K+
Followers
276
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy