Elk Grove, CA

Sky River’s Wilton Rancheria to pay Elk Grove for casino police services

By Darrell Smith
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Wilton Rancheria will pay Elk Grove $50,000 for police services at its newly opened Sky River Casino , city officials said.

Police will provide services at the casino during peak hours for the next several months then later will be used as-needed, Elk Grove officials said in a September staff report .

Elk Grove police began contracting with Wilton Rancheria to provide officers on a temporary and part-time basis when Sky River opened its doors in August. Officers’ duties are classified as overtime work.

But city officials in a September staff report said the casino’s request for extra-duty police services has been “significantly higher than anticipated” and that the city expected to pass the $50,000 threshold needed for approval by Elk Grove City Council.

As part of Wilton Rancheria’s pact with Elk Grove, the tribe will fund the full overtime costs of officers working at Sky River Casino facilities and events.

CBS Sacramento

Man dead after shooting in Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Oak Park neighborhood Tuesday morning. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 3800 block of 6th Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. That man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but police say he has since died. The name of the man has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.The 6th Avenue shooting marks the third homicide investigation Sacramento police are dealing with within the past 12 hours. Late Monday night, police started investigating two separate shootings – including one at an apartment complex in South Natomas that left two people dead. Police have said the two late Monday night shootings are not related. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

