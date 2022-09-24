ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

kanecountyconnects.com

Fragments of a 26,000-year-old Glacier Unearthed in Kane County

A large tent and long tables lined with soil samples along the Kane/Dupage border became an outdoor classroom for dozens of researchers who were looking for remnants of a glacier. On property behind the gas station at Route 38 and Kirk Road, a hydraulic drill reached down approximately100 feet into...
KANE COUNTY, IL
Secret Chicago

These Cute Cabins With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Are Coming To Starved Rock State Park This Fall

Chicago’s wealth of opportunity and world-class social scene means that many of us become all too comfortable passing week on week in the Windy City and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony. With a plethora of parks and our wonderful lakefront, it can be easy to take in those little doses of nature and feel like we need not venture elsewhere while at the same time, in our digitally-dominated era, Netflix and other such platforms offer all the escapism we need after a long day at work. No matter how much we love Chicago, breaking away from...
CHICAGO, IL
marinelink.com

J.F. Brennan Tallies $23.5 Million Lock and Dam Contract

A tow enters the lock chamber from downstream at Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo: USACE Rock Island District) La Crosse, Wis. based marine construction firm J.F. Brennan Co. Inc. has secured a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for work at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Rockdale, Ill.
JOLIET, IL
WGN TV

The frost in September, 1995

The weather has turned chilly and I’m hearing that there is a possibility of frost later this week in the outlying areas. I remember a severe September frost back in the 1990s. We came home from a vacation to find our garden decimated. What year was that?. Thanks,. Betsy...
STREAMWOOD, IL
jazminmarie.co

7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois

I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
CHICAGO, IL
Tennessee Tribune

Paula Clark Consecrated 13th Bishop of Chicago

[Diocese of Chicago] The Rt. Rev. Paula E. Clark was ordained and consecrated as the 13th bishop of the Diocese of Chicago on Sept. 17 at the Westin Chicago Lombard in Lombard, Illinois. Clark is the first Black person and first woman to serve as Chicago’s diocesan bishop. She leads more than 30,000 Episcopalians in 124 congregations and campus ministries across northern and west central Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
jazminmarie.co

Looking for the Best Puerto Rican Food in Chicago 🍽️ My Review of Jibaritos y Mas near Logan Square in Chicago, Illinois

One of my favorite meals is a Jibarito and an Alcapurria. There’s something about the garlic, fried and delicious delicacy that has me on a search for the most perfect one in Chicago. I have tried several different Puerto Rican restaurants across the city, but this week I found myself at one of my new favorite establishments near Fullerton and Kimball in the Chicago neighborhood of Logan Square. Let me share with you a little bit about my experience and my review of the food at Jibaritos Y Mas in Chicago, Illinois:
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail

CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot

There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
CHICAGO, IL
Lashaunta Moore

CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications open

If you've dreamed of being a Chicago firefighter, now is your chance to apply. The largest fire department in the Midwest is looking for people to join their family as the application for Firefighter/EMT is now open. According to the city’s official website, candidates have until Monday, Oct. 17 to apply for the entry level positions.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoonthecheap.com

Chicago Halloween Cruises from $10

Celebrate the spooky season with a fun-filled cruise along Lake Michigan that combines costumes, dancing and drinks with views of the iconic Chicago skyline. 312 Cruises offers discounts for cruises as cheap as $10 on October 29 and 30, 2022. Hop aboard a three-story, 140-foot luxury yacht for the most...
CHICAGO, IL

