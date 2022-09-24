Read full article on original website
kanecountyconnects.com
Fragments of a 26,000-year-old Glacier Unearthed in Kane County
A large tent and long tables lined with soil samples along the Kane/Dupage border became an outdoor classroom for dozens of researchers who were looking for remnants of a glacier. On property behind the gas station at Route 38 and Kirk Road, a hydraulic drill reached down approximately100 feet into...
These Cute Cabins With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Are Coming To Starved Rock State Park This Fall
Chicago’s wealth of opportunity and world-class social scene means that many of us become all too comfortable passing week on week in the Windy City and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony. With a plethora of parks and our wonderful lakefront, it can be easy to take in those little doses of nature and feel like we need not venture elsewhere while at the same time, in our digitally-dominated era, Netflix and other such platforms offer all the escapism we need after a long day at work. No matter how much we love Chicago, breaking away from...
Meet the Ghosts Who Haunt This Former Bordello Near Joliet, Illinois
This Victorian home near Joliet, Illinois with quite a dark past is for sale. Before the home's construction in 1909, it was the site of a brothel that once may conceal a murder. Let me share a story about this home in Frankfort] for sale I believe will have a...
marinelink.com
J.F. Brennan Tallies $23.5 Million Lock and Dam Contract
A tow enters the lock chamber from downstream at Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo: USACE Rock Island District) La Crosse, Wis. based marine construction firm J.F. Brennan Co. Inc. has secured a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for work at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Rockdale, Ill.
The frost in September, 1995
The weather has turned chilly and I’m hearing that there is a possibility of frost later this week in the outlying areas. I remember a severe September frost back in the 1990s. We came home from a vacation to find our garden decimated. What year was that?. Thanks,. Betsy...
jazminmarie.co
7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois
I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Bivalent Booster Shot Latest
Chicago and Cook County are now in a new COVID community level, but could another shift be happening?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Where to Get Updated COVID Booster, Eligibility, Possible Side Effects and More. For the vast majority of the pandemic,...
These Chicago area high schools rank in Top 10 in the country for 2023, study shows
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
This is why gas prices in Illinois spiked over the last week
What is to blame for the sudden rise in gas prices?
Is your furnace ready for winter?
Price differences can often range over $1,500, so shopping around is a must if you need a replacement.
Tennessee Tribune
Paula Clark Consecrated 13th Bishop of Chicago
[Diocese of Chicago] The Rt. Rev. Paula E. Clark was ordained and consecrated as the 13th bishop of the Diocese of Chicago on Sept. 17 at the Westin Chicago Lombard in Lombard, Illinois. Clark is the first Black person and first woman to serve as Chicago’s diocesan bishop. She leads more than 30,000 Episcopalians in 124 congregations and campus ministries across northern and west central Illinois.
jazminmarie.co
Looking for the Best Puerto Rican Food in Chicago 🍽️ My Review of Jibaritos y Mas near Logan Square in Chicago, Illinois
One of my favorite meals is a Jibarito and an Alcapurria. There’s something about the garlic, fried and delicious delicacy that has me on a search for the most perfect one in Chicago. I have tried several different Puerto Rican restaurants across the city, but this week I found myself at one of my new favorite establishments near Fullerton and Kimball in the Chicago neighborhood of Logan Square. Let me share with you a little bit about my experience and my review of the food at Jibaritos Y Mas in Chicago, Illinois:
Cook County unveils first new flag since 1961 at Daley Plaza
Cook County officials raised a new flag for the first time on Saturday outside the county building in Daley Plaza. Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the winning submission was designed by a Glenbrook South High School senior.
Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail
CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Eater
Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot
There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderwoman seeks answers after supercell storm caused heavy flooding on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A supercell storm dumped four to six inches of rain earlier this month and caused heavy flooding on Chicago's Northwest Side. Now, a Chicago alderwoman is seeking answers. The storm damaged people’s basements, as well as water and sewer systems, flooded streets and backed up the city’s 311...
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications open
If you've dreamed of being a Chicago firefighter, now is your chance to apply. The largest fire department in the Midwest is looking for people to join their family as the application for Firefighter/EMT is now open. According to the city’s official website, candidates have until Monday, Oct. 17 to apply for the entry level positions.
Pet cockatiel named 'Rosie' missing in Chicago area; owner seeks help
People around the Chicago area have been helping to look for a missing pet. She's been spotted flitting about in Rogers Park on Chicago's North Side, even bathing in a gutter.
This Is Illinois' Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
chicagoonthecheap.com
Chicago Halloween Cruises from $10
Celebrate the spooky season with a fun-filled cruise along Lake Michigan that combines costumes, dancing and drinks with views of the iconic Chicago skyline. 312 Cruises offers discounts for cruises as cheap as $10 on October 29 and 30, 2022. Hop aboard a three-story, 140-foot luxury yacht for the most...
Comments / 0