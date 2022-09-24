Read full article on original website
Death in Paradise's Ben Miller joins new Christmas movie
Death in Paradise star Ben Miller has joined the cast for This Christmas, a festive film which is being released by Sky Cinema. Miller, who played DI Richard Poole on the BBC crime drama, will join Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter), Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) and Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner) in the film, which is being directed by Chris Foggin (Fisherman’s Friends).
EastEnders hints at a reunion for Ben and Callum
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lola has her heart set on reuniting the recently-separated Ben and Callum – and she's been trying to think of numerous ways to get them back on the same page. After her plans to get them to bond over Jay's birthday party backfire and leave...
💫 Molly Rainford & Carlos Gu Appreciation Thread 💫
I can’t believe no one has started a thread for them yet. Molly danced a wonderful samba in week one and it had lots of basic, so kudos to Carlos on his first show. I’m excited to watch them progress. Blimey, poor Molly. I had to dodge a...
Rihanna to Headline Super Bowl Half Time Show 2023
Rihanna has posted this to Instagram appearing to confirm her return to music. She will be headlining the Super Bowl Half Time Show in 2023. Discussion thread for the performance here and I guess start posting your dream set lists. She appeared in the studio this week. She appeared in...
Corrie 26/09/22: Can't Be Trusted
Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for us tonight. When Leo's dad Teddy warns him that he's mad to chuck his life...
Why is soap characters not staying for long term nowadays?
I've notice soap characters doesn't stay for long periods of time nowadays??? Janine is leaving after returning 18 months ago. Frankie left the soap the other day and she came into the show in 2020 two years. Coronation Street Kelly Neelan left the soap after three years after her first appearance. There are lots of different examples but what is the reason why no character in a soap stay for long term nowadays?
Emmerdale 50th Interviews
Emmerdale have released interviews with cast members from each generation on YouTube. They were with Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle), Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle), Chris Chittell (Eric Pollard), Rebecca Sarker (Manpreet Sharma, Claire King (Kim Tate) and Frazer Hines (Joe Sugden). Chris Chittell said he tried to get Sandie Merrick to...
Ted and Ted 2
Has anyone else in here seen these? If you have, which one’s your favourite? I think they’re both hilariously good and funny 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣. I remember quite enjoying the first one, but the second one felt a bit unnecessary. They're both typical Seth McFarlane fare, crude, childish but funny. But for some reason the sequel just didn’t click with me.
Jenny Leaving?
Sally Ann Matthews has tweeted she will be on Lorraine tomorrow to discuss “Jenny’s farewell to the cobbles” I had no idea she was leaving?. Sally Ann Matthews has tweeted she will be on Lorraine tomorrow to discuss “Jenny’s farewell to the cobbles” I had no idea she was leaving?
All Stars line up revealed
It's a pretty solid line up, Fatima is a very welcom addition. Most with their best days well behind them , i expect this to be a bit of a disaster for itv as there is never much appetite for “all star” shows in the uk. Posts: 22,565.
Corrie: Who else will Stephen kill?
Soap serial killers normally kill three before being arrested/bumped off themselves. I’ll have a guess at his wife and then someone with no relevance to him but a character that will be leaving in the next few months. Ryan maybe?. I also think that scaffolding outside No.1 has got...
EE - Ben still isn't working for me
There's just been too many recasts, he doesn't feel like Ben anymore. They need to either recast him back to someone less macho or Harry Reid (the whole point of Ben was that he was pretty much the opposite of Phil, that's why he worked) if not they need to kill off the character. I just find him hard to watch because he's not Ben at all.
EastEnders Episode Discussion 27.09.22 - The Scarlett PimperTell
BBC One - 19:30. Eve demands the truth from Suki, but will she admit what happened? Scarlett contemplates telling Linda the truth. Is Janine’s time with Mick finally up? Freddie goes all out to help Billy. On This Day... 2021 - Harvey gets in between Bobby and Dana, Janine...
2022 October Horror Challenge 🎃🎃🎃👻👻👻
It's that time of year again! 👻👻🤪 👻👻👻👻😱👻👻😱😱👻. (Yes, I have posted this two days earlier then last year, ) I was thinking of posting this 3 days ago.. It's the 1st October on Saturday , so Halloween...
Emmerdale – when will Sandra Flaherty be caught out?
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Sandra Flaherty has been plotting against her daughter Liv Dingle for weeks, but the story now seems to be nearing its endgame. Back in July, Sandra returned to the village on a secret mission to steal Liv's savings. Since then, the sly schemer has been laser-focused on manipulating her daughter to succeed with her masterplan.
Hollyoaks actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer welcomes second child
Hollyoaks actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer has welcomed into the world his second child, announcing the news in a sweet Instagram post. Thompson-Dwyer, who plays Prince McQueen in Hollyoaks, previously announced in August that he was expecting a baby with his girlfriend. He has one other child named Alexis, who he had with an ex-partner in 2017.
