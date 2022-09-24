The Norfolk softball team split a pair of games With Lincoln Pius X on Monday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. The Panthers won the opener 4-3 but dropped the nightcap 11-5. Norfolk hosts Columbus in a doubleheader on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m. WP- Jessica Schmidt 8 IP, 8 Hits, 3 Runs,...

NORFOLK, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO