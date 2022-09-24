ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KVCR NEWS

Linda Skeens, whose recipes swept awards at a Virginia county fair, joins TikTok

Linda Skeens, the woman who swept the awards at a Virginia county fair with her cookies, breads, and canned goods, has joined TikTok. In July, Skeens won first, second and third place for best cookies, and won all three awards for candy and for savory bread. She also won the blue ribbon for cake, pie, brownie, sweet bread and best overall baked good – strawberry fudge.
VIRGINIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

UC Riverside Summit - We Belong, IE Freedom Summer

The Center for Social Innovation at UC Riverside and the Chicano Studies Research Center at UCLA are partnering to provide a space for Inland Empire youth to learn more about the issues that are impacting their region and how they can better organize to catalyze the kind of social innovation they would like to see.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KVCR NEWS

California plans to phase out new gas heaters by 2030

The Golden State just became the first in the nation to begin making fossil-fuel furnaces and heaters a thing of the past. In its ongoing effort to slash ozone pollution, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) voted Thursday to ban the sale of new gas furnaces and water heaters beginning in 2030. Homes will be required to install zero-emissions alternatives, like electric heaters.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

September Inland Empire Economic Update with Daniel MacDonald

Professor Daniel MacDonald is the chair of Cal State San Bernardino's Economics department and the author of the weekly Inland Empire Economic Update email newsletter. You can subscribe to his newsletter here. Below is a transcript of the conversation between Professor MacDonald and KVCR's Jonathan Linden. The Transcript for this story will be uploaded by noon on Saturday, Sept. 24.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

