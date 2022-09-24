Read full article on original website
Telemedicine abortions just got more complicated for health providers
Allison Case, a family medicine physician, spends much of her time working in a hospital where she delivers babies and provides reproductive health care services, including abortions. Case lives and works in Indiana, where a ban on most abortions took effect for a week in late September until a judge...
Ian leaves 1 million without electricity in Cuba as it nears Florida's west coast
HAVANA — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Ian made landfall in Cuba's Pinar...
Ian is intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida
HAVANA — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida on Wednesday. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province, where...
Storm Ian strengthens into a hurricane as it heads towards Cuba and Florida
HAVANA — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Ian has strengthened into a hurricane as it moves closer to Cuba on a track expected to take it to Florida in the coming days. Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane as soon as late Monday. Authorities in...
Montana health officials call for more oversight of nonprofit hospitals
Montana health officials are proposing to oversee and set standards for the charitable contributions that nonprofit hospitals make in their communities each year to justify their access to millions of dollars in tax exemptions. The proposal is part of a package of legislation that the state Department of Public Health...
Hurricane Ian strengthens to a Category 3 storm as it takes aim at Florida
Hurricane Ian is projected to bring a perilous storm surge and winds as strong as 140 mph when it nears Florida's Gulf Coast in the middle of this week, the National Hurricane Center said on Monday. Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 storm as of 5 a.m. ET Tuesday,...
A Mississippi man burned a cross in a hate crime, the U.S. Justice Department alleges
A Mississippi man has been charged with a federal hate crime and arson violations after he burned a cross in his front yard in order to threaten and intimidate a Black family, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Axel C. Cox, 23, is charged with one count of criminal interference...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba as it takes aim at Florida as a major storm, forecasters say
Hurricane Ian is projected to bring a perilous storm surge and winds as strong as 140 mph when it nears Florida's Gulf Coast in the middle of this week, the National Hurricane Center said on Monday. Ian had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph as of 2 a.m. ET Tuesday...
Tropical Storm Ian is tracking toward Florida and may soon hit hurricane status
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida...
Linda Skeens, whose recipes swept awards at a Virginia county fair, joins TikTok
Linda Skeens, the woman who swept the awards at a Virginia county fair with her cookies, breads, and canned goods, has joined TikTok. In July, Skeens won first, second and third place for best cookies, and won all three awards for candy and for savory bread. She also won the blue ribbon for cake, pie, brownie, sweet bread and best overall baked good – strawberry fudge.
In recognition of California Native American Day, state court employees receive paid holiday
Last year, Highland assemblymember James Ramos had his bill AB-855 signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom. The law established that every fourth Friday of September would be recognized as California Native American Day and be a paid holiday for all statewide court employees. "Being a paid holiday is the...
Tropical Storm Ian threatens the Caribbean and Florida with hurricane conditions
Officials in the Caribbean and Florida are warning residents to prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Ian, an intensifying storm that's expected to grow into a hurricane over the weekend, with Florida's governor declaring a state of emergency for the entire state on Saturday. The weather system currently churning...
A second ancient canoe is found in Wisconsin — this time tracing back to 1000 B.C.
Tamara Thomsen was giving a scuba diving lesson in Wisconsin's Lake Mendota when she noticed a piece of wood peeking out of the sand. Her student didn't think much of it but Thomsen, who is a maritime archaeologist by trade, knew exactly what it was. "This is not a joke....
UC Riverside Summit - We Belong, IE Freedom Summer
The Center for Social Innovation at UC Riverside and the Chicano Studies Research Center at UCLA are partnering to provide a space for Inland Empire youth to learn more about the issues that are impacting their region and how they can better organize to catalyze the kind of social innovation they would like to see.
These young men catch more than lobsters. They also catch a break
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is one of the least diverse states in the nation, and the fishermen in its famed lobster industry reflect that demographic reality. But this summer, a small group of Black young men started to learn the trade. At 15, Cristiano Silva thought he might spend...
Musically Speaking Episode 205 Focused on Jazz with Two Southern California Artist-Educators
Summer is over and Jazz is happening in Southern California. This month on Musically Speaking, KVCR presents two Jazz artists: Nick Gomez and Josh Nelson. Both perform in the greater Inland Empire region and both are educators. Find more on these artists online:. Nick Gomez https://ngomezmusic.com/. Josh Nelson https://www.joshnelsonmusic.com/
California plans to phase out new gas heaters by 2030
The Golden State just became the first in the nation to begin making fossil-fuel furnaces and heaters a thing of the past. In its ongoing effort to slash ozone pollution, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) voted Thursday to ban the sale of new gas furnaces and water heaters beginning in 2030. Homes will be required to install zero-emissions alternatives, like electric heaters.
After Hurricane Fiona, avocados have become a currency of community in Puerto Rico
LAJAS, Puerto Rico — There's an old superstition in Puerto Rico that when the avocado trees are especially full of fruit, there's a hurricane coming. This summer, the avocado trees had been bursting with fruit, so speculation had been flying for weeks. A storm was on the way. Hurricane...
September Inland Empire Economic Update with Daniel MacDonald
Professor Daniel MacDonald is the chair of Cal State San Bernardino's Economics department and the author of the weekly Inland Empire Economic Update email newsletter. You can subscribe to his newsletter here. Below is a transcript of the conversation between Professor MacDonald and KVCR's Jonathan Linden. The Transcript for this story will be uploaded by noon on Saturday, Sept. 24.
