Read full article on original website
Related
boothbayregister.com
Selectmen get housing development presentation
Boothbay Region Development Corporation presented a workforce housing project to Boothbay Harbor selectmen Sept. 26. The nonprofit unveiled the plan to Boothbay selectmen Sept. 14 where they were met with a pledge of $50,000 in the town’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. BRDC vice president and treasurer Erin...
boothbayregister.com
‘Let’s Turn Up the Heat’ to benefit CRC Fuel Fund
If you have not had the chance to pop into Kerr/Jones Fine Art and Craft … and Uncommon Goods at 268 Ocean Point Road this summer, now is your chance! Diana and Kathleen are hosting “Let’s Turn Up the Heat,” a reception to benefit The Community Resource Council (CRC) and the Fuel Fund on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 4 to 6 p.m.
boothbayregister.com
Looking for a Full-Time Job in Boothbay Harbor?
All candidates please stop by Nathan’s for an application today!
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
Thank You Darrell Goodroe for another fun and challenging Trivia Night, our first since the pandemic. There was fierce competition, many attempts to trick one another (not that hard really) despite one correct answer broadcasted enthusiastically out loud. After all the toting furniture and moving stuff in the barn it was good to know we could still think and remember things. But, in the end there was a tie for the team with the best memory for Trivia. But, again it’s the friendship and fun that was the big prize.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boothbayregister.com
Democrats, Governor Mills got it done
This was me in 2017. My patient wife suggested an audiologist appointment to determine whether I needed hearing aids and to get an estimate of their cost. The resultant report was yes, I had significant hearing loss. The fee for the hearing aids that were recommended? $1,750 each - $3,500 for both – and that was with the $750 each that my generous (at that time) insurance would cover. We decided we couldn’t afford them.
boothbayregister.com
Historical Society annual cheese and treats sale
Mark your calendar! This year, Boothbay Region Historical Society will hold its popular cheese and treats fundraiser over two days. Friday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. until sold out. In addition to a variety of delicious baked goods, the society is pleased to...
boothbayregister.com
Re-elect Janet Mills
I am writing to you in support of the re-election of Janet Mills as Governor of Maine. As a father of five Maine residents and grandfather of seven (all of whom are in Maine public schools), I am delighted that Governor Mills administration made testing and vaccinations widely available especially for my grandchildren. These children range in age from 5 to 14 and are now fully vaccinated.
boothbayregister.com
We need LePage
Paul LePage did not fight to help himself and hurt Maine people. He loves the people here in Maine. He was a businessman and wants to help the working people and all people. Paul is out helping the lobstermen and fishermen to keep them working. He has said and will fight Biden about the environmental restrictions and NOAA for access to their fishing grounds. We need the food and to keep them in business.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boothbayregister.com
Deplorable
On May 16, 2022, I wrote a letter about the final chapter. As of today, our family house seems to be gone. It has been so hard to hear my mom go to the house, sit, and cry. The home is on 165 Atlantic Avenue in Boothbay Harbor, Maine. This has damaged our family, and we have lost our belief that anyone ever does the right thing. It has been four months, and we can't bear going there. It is hard to see a family house that meant so much disappear with a pen flick. It is deplorable.
boothbayregister.com
Inaccuracies in recent commentary re: Eastside Waterfront Park
A “commentary” recently posted by Boothbay Harbor Waterfront Preservation Board of Directors contains numerous inaccuracies regarding why the Eastside Waterfront Park has been delayed. The truth:. There were no appeals of BHWP’s initial approval only because notice of that meeting was not properly sent to abutters. As...
boothbayregister.com
Jeannie Rosier Smith at Black River Gallery
Come meet Jeannie Rosier Smith at a Meet and Greet at Black River Gallery, 16 McKown St., in Boothbay Harbor on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. She will be doing a demonstration as well. Master Pastel Artist Jeannie Rosier Smith belongs to several pastel associations. Smith is...
boothbayregister.com
Morton Mendes gets Boston Post cane
Westport Island officials and others gathered Saturday at Morton “Mort” and Patti Mendes’ home to honor Mort, 96, with the Boston Post cane as the town’s oldest resident. According to a recent press release from the town, the couple moved to town in 1979 and became...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boothbayregister.com
Annual Maine Playwrights Festival now open for submissions
Acorn Productions, producers of the annual Maine Playwrights Festival, announces that they have begun accepting scripts for this year’s 21st edition of the state’s long-running incubator for new plays by local playwrights. Anybody living in Maine is eligible to submit a new play between 8 and 30 minutes in length for consideration in the festival. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, Nov. 27. Submission information is available at www.acorn-productions.org.
boothbayregister.com
Deck Bar & Grill – NEW FALL HOURS!!
Just off Boothbay Harbor’s beaten path sits Linekin Bay Resort’s premier waterfront restaurant, The Deck Bar & Grill. We focus on Maine’s traditions, from preserving our wooded water view cabins to the fresh local flavors you taste in our food. We provide the best of what this region has to offer with creative, healthy and traditional Maine dishes.
boothbayregister.com
The big-money green-lie
It’s the big-money green-lie. Maine lobstermen are not killing whales. Progressive, woke Democrats climate change scams are killing the heart and soul of Maine. Zero whales have been killed in this century by lobster gear entanglements. Solar and wind equal a financial bonanza for politicians, long-standing innocuous traditions are standing (fishing) in their way.
boothbayregister.com
Hate has no place
My name is Tricia Warren and I am running for HD 48 as a Republican candidate. I am in support of trade schools, our fishing industry, sensible energy policies, fiscal stewardship and personal accountability. I don’t support the huge financial investment by special interests or political action committees (“PACs”) in politics.
boothbayregister.com
Closing the doors
Kitty and I would first and foremost like to thank you for your loyalty and your patronage with “The Greenhouse.” It has been an absolute pleasure being able to serve you for 40 years. On March 29, 1982, we started a new chapter of our lives as the...
boothbayregister.com
boothbayregister.com
This week at Harbor Theater
Starting Oct. 10 the theater will be open five days a week closing Monday and Tuesday, except for special events. Don’t miss Harbor Theater’s special October Food ‘n Film Series! Deadline for ticket purchase is Monday, Oct. 3. Look for information in this column. “See How They...
Comments / 0