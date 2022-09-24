ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley natives in Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian

The National Hurricane Center says Ian is expected to be a "life threatening" major hurricane when it makes landfall Wednesday. But Schnecksville native Shawn Dowdell, who now lives in Clearwater, Florida, says he's going to ride it out, even though he knows there will be some scary moments. "I'm going...
CLEARWATER, FL
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill County native living in Florida preps for Ian

Schuylkill County native Danny Dewald has been living in Cape Coral, south of Sarasota, for eight years, and he is already seeing some scary signs as Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. "The water level is way lower than it usually is," Dewald said. Dewald, his son, and...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Person
Ryan Reed
WFMZ-TV Online

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
FLORIDA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Upper Saucon couple dies after crash on Route 309

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley couple died after a crash on Route 309 in Upper Bucks County on Friday. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of 309 and Springfield Street/Hilltop Road, in Springfield Township, just outside of Coopersburg. Judith...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner searching for Reading woman's next of kin

BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Pamela Wagner, 68, lived in the 1900 block of Perkiomen Avenue in Reading, according to the coroner's office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the office in Bern Township by calling...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wilson's Kayla Maletto captures BCIAA girls golf title

LEESPORT, PA. - The Berks Girls Golf Championship took to the course at Willow Hollow on Monday afternoon with 2020 champion Kayla Maletto and reigning champ Emilee Barkley grouped together in the lead foursome. Wilson's Maletto had a strong return to the Berks Tournament after missing last season, shooting a...
WILSON, PA
Weather
Environment
WFMZ-TV Online

South Carolina lawmakers won't pass stricter abortion laws

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Abortion laws in South Carolina almost certainly won't get more restrictive, after Republicans in the General Assembly could not agree on a total ban on the procedure during a special legislative session Tuesday. South Carolina was for decades at the forefront of more restrictive abortion...
POLITICS

