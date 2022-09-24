Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley natives in Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian
The National Hurricane Center says Ian is expected to be a "life threatening" major hurricane when it makes landfall Wednesday. But Schnecksville native Shawn Dowdell, who now lives in Clearwater, Florida, says he's going to ride it out, even though he knows there will be some scary moments. "I'm going...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem couple leaves Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian, as flights get cancelled due to storm
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - "Good evening my friends from the Florida Keys. Absolutely beautiful sunset," Richard and Kathy Mindler of Bethlehem said in a video posted during their vacation. It would be the last sunset the Mindlers would enjoy before scrambling to get out of Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian....
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County native living in Florida preps for Ian
Schuylkill County native Danny Dewald has been living in Cape Coral, south of Sarasota, for eight years, and he is already seeing some scary signs as Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. "The water level is way lower than it usually is," Dewald said. Dewald, his son, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Economic growth in northeast Pennsylvania comes with coal mine cleanup
(The Center Square) – A rush of federal money will boost Pennsylvania’s ability to address abandoned mining land, but the commonwealth will not be able to rely on federal dollars for most of the funding. The Senate Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee met on Tuesday to discuss...
RELATED PEOPLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman dies after getting pinned underneath door of her vehicle in Upper Saucon
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County woman died Sunday after an accident in her driveway. Sharon Lee Pecka, 72, was found pinned underneath the driver’s door of her vehicle at the 3100 block of Fern Lane in Upper Saucon Township, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
WFMZ-TV Online
Upper Saucon couple dies after crash on Route 309
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley couple died after a crash on Route 309 in Upper Bucks County on Friday. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of 309 and Springfield Street/Hilltop Road, in Springfield Township, just outside of Coopersburg. Judith...
WFMZ-TV Online
See the former jobs of the governor of Pennsylvania
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Pennsylvania using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner searching for Reading woman's next of kin
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Pamela Wagner, 68, lived in the 1900 block of Perkiomen Avenue in Reading, according to the coroner's office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the office in Bern Township by calling...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Hit-and-run crash prompted lockdown of Southern Lehigh schools
U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Upper Saucon Township said a serious hit-and-run crash led to a lockdown of all Southern Lehigh School District schools Tuesday morning. The lockdown was lifted Tuesday afternoon. Police were sent to the crash involving injuries on Route 378 in the area of Preston...
WFMZ-TV Online
Beaker and Kip are up for adoption at the Animal Rescue League
CUMRU TWP., Pa. -- Check out the latest pets up for adoption at Berks Animal Rescue League on Furry Friends.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilson's Kayla Maletto captures BCIAA girls golf title
LEESPORT, PA. - The Berks Girls Golf Championship took to the course at Willow Hollow on Monday afternoon with 2020 champion Kayla Maletto and reigning champ Emilee Barkley grouped together in the lead foursome. Wilson's Maletto had a strong return to the Berks Tournament after missing last season, shooting a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Retired Pennsylvania firefighter pleads guilty in assault during Capitol riot
WASHINGTON - A retired Pennsylvania firefighter has admitted to assaulting police officers during the riots at the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. Robert Sanford Jr., 57, pleaded guilty Friday to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon, said the U.S. Attorney's Office. The Delaware County man threw a...
WFMZ-TV Online
71 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop in Monroe, police say
TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - A person is behind bars after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust in the Poconos, police say. State troopers pulled over a vehicle Saturday for traffic violations in Tobyhanna Township, Monroe County, police said in a news release. There were multiple indicators of criminal...
WFMZ-TV Online
South Carolina lawmakers won't pass stricter abortion laws
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Abortion laws in South Carolina almost certainly won't get more restrictive, after Republicans in the General Assembly could not agree on a total ban on the procedure during a special legislative session Tuesday. South Carolina was for decades at the forefront of more restrictive abortion...
Comments / 0