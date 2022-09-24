Read full article on original website
BC Festival of Lights acquires Tall Pines Forest of Lights
Last week, the Broome County Festival of Lights announced the acquisition of the Tall Pines Players Club Forest of Lights.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Elks begins Team Trivia nights
Trivia is back at the Owego Elks Lodge beginning on Wednesday Oct. 5, from 7 to 9 pm. Experts Jane and Maria will be spinning the facts and playing some tunes all evening. Grab your family, friends and anyone smart and join them for a great evening of challenges and friendly competition.
owegopennysaver.com
Experience craft therapy at Positive Vibes Tioga
A new woman-owned business in Owego has opened their doors to offer fun and relaxation while crafting. Positive Vibes Tioga, located at 928 Rte. 17C, started classes earlier this month. Jennifer Nickels and Lisa Coniglio bring many years of experience to the table, including knowledge of working with various learning...
City of Binghamton offers free firewood at Ely Park
With weather beginning to cool down and fall in full swing, now is a great time to sit outside and enjoy the brisk evenings next to a fire.
Binghamton looks to transform Memorial Bridge
The City of Binghamton is looking to devote half of an historic downtown bridge to walkers and cyclists.
Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival
DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
Get ghosted: Small Upstate NY inn named best haunted hotel in America (photos, video)
A small Upstate New York inn is winning big this year after being named the best haunted hotel in America by USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice awards. Fainting Goat Island Inn, located on the border between New York and Pennsylvania in Nichols, NY, has once again been put on the haunted map. This Southern Tier guesthouse has been in the top five on USA Today’s list for at least four years running and is part the New York state Haunted History Trail.
Humane Society to host Fall Rummage Sale
The Broome County Humane Society is giving supporters a chance to clean out their closets and/or find some new things at their rummage sale on Saturday, October 1st.
owegopennysaver.com
What’s Happening for the week of September 25, 2022
What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.
14850.com
Fall Creek and Northside host the 14th annual Porchfest, after a two-year delay
“It’s been three years since the last Porchfest in Ithaca, and we’ve all been through some stuff,” said organizers of the annual neighborhood music festival as they announced last month that Porchfest would return on Sunday, September 25th. “It feels like we need a nice, big, outdoor community celebration more than ever before.”
Best burger in Binghamton according to Tripadvisor
Burgers are a heavily debated topic in the Binghamton area with several top-notch burgers sold throughout the city. This list includes the top 10 burgers in the Binghamton area strictly according to Tripadvisor...so forward them your complaints.
Planned power outage today in Endicott
Many residents of Endicott will be without power for part of the afternoon.
Three roads will be closed today in Johnson City
Three roads in Johnson City will be closed today, September 27th, for scheduled paving.
Lanterns to be sent down Chemung River to honor 72′ flood
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Happening on Saturday, the Corning-Painted Post Historical Society is set to light commemorative lamps on the Chemung River. The lamps are part of a memorial floating lantern ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Agnes Flood of 1972. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, the lanterns will be […]
WETM
Top rated restaurants in Elmira according to Yelp
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira is home to some great local restaurants that are well-kept and hard to find unless you’re a native that’s been to every restaurant in the city. When it comes to the best places to eat in Elmira, Yelp is often a tool people go-to to see reviews and photos before deciding if they want to do business there.
The Story of the Man Broome County Was Named After
We toss around the name “Broome” County every day, but have you ever stopped to think about the name and where it originated from?. For that answer, we have to step back in time to 1806. When Broome County was created 216 years ago, it was given its name in honor of a man called John Broome.
NewsChannel 36
Meet Chad, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Chad, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Chad is a four-year-old male terrier mix who is naturally playful and curious. He is choosy his canine friends, Chad gets along best with females. He is not into cats, and it is best if he joins a household with kids who are 10 years old and older.
Horseheads roads closing for water main repairs
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Some roads in the Village of Horseheads will be closed later this week as crews repair water mains. The Village Water Department said that it will be replacing water mains and water valves on Grand Central Avenue starting at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27. Grand Central will be closed from […]
Broome County Clerk warns Veterans of current scam
Broome County Clerk Joseph Mihalko and Veterans Services Director Brian Votjisek released a statement today warning veterans about a scam that has been circling trough the area.
Winning ticket bought in Binghamton
One of two winning tickets for the Take 5 midday drawing on Saturday was purchased on the Eastside of Binghamton.
