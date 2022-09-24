ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nichols, NY

owegopennysaver.com

Owego Elks begins Team Trivia nights

Trivia is back at the Owego Elks Lodge beginning on Wednesday Oct. 5, from 7 to 9 pm. Experts Jane and Maria will be spinning the facts and playing some tunes all evening. Grab your family, friends and anyone smart and join them for a great evening of challenges and friendly competition.
OWEGO, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Experience craft therapy at Positive Vibes Tioga

A new woman-owned business in Owego has opened their doors to offer fun and relaxation while crafting. Positive Vibes Tioga, located at 928 Rte. 17C, started classes earlier this month. Jennifer Nickels and Lisa Coniglio bring many years of experience to the table, including knowledge of working with various learning...
OWEGO, NY
City
Owego, NY
City
Nichols, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival

DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
DRYDEN, NY
Syracuse.com

Get ghosted: Small Upstate NY inn named best haunted hotel in America (photos, video)

A small Upstate New York inn is winning big this year after being named the best haunted hotel in America by USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice awards. Fainting Goat Island Inn, located on the border between New York and Pennsylvania in Nichols, NY, has once again been put on the haunted map. This Southern Tier guesthouse has been in the top five on USA Today’s list for at least four years running and is part the New York state Haunted History Trail.
NICHOLS, NY
#Arts Council#Design#Stanton Hill Studios#Tioga Arts Council
owegopennysaver.com

What’s Happening for the week of September 25, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.
OWEGO, NY
14850.com

Fall Creek and Northside host the 14th annual Porchfest, after a two-year delay

“It’s been three years since the last Porchfest in Ithaca, and we’ve all been through some stuff,” said organizers of the annual neighborhood music festival as they announced last month that Porchfest would return on Sunday, September 25th. “It feels like we need a nice, big, outdoor community celebration more than ever before.”
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Lanterns to be sent down Chemung River to honor 72′ flood

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Happening on Saturday, the Corning-Painted Post Historical Society is set to light commemorative lamps on the Chemung River. The lamps are part of a memorial floating lantern ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Agnes Flood of 1972. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, the lanterns will be […]
CORNING, NY
WETM

Top rated restaurants in Elmira according to Yelp

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira is home to some great local restaurants that are well-kept and hard to find unless you’re a native that’s been to every restaurant in the city. When it comes to the best places to eat in Elmira, Yelp is often a tool people go-to to see reviews and photos before deciding if they want to do business there.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Meet Chad, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Chad, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Chad is a four-year-old male terrier mix who is naturally playful and curious. He is choosy his canine friends, Chad gets along best with females. He is not into cats, and it is best if he joins a household with kids who are 10 years old and older.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads roads closing for water main repairs

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Some roads in the Village of Horseheads will be closed later this week as crews repair water mains. The Village Water Department said that it will be replacing water mains and water valves on Grand Central Avenue starting at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27. Grand Central will be closed from […]
HORSEHEADS, NY

