Read full article on original website
Related
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk softball splits with Lincoln Pius X
The Norfolk softball team split a pair of games With Lincoln Pius X on Monday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. The Panthers won the opener 4-3 but dropped the nightcap 11-5. Norfolk hosts Columbus in a doubleheader on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m. WP- Jessica Schmidt 8 IP, 8 Hits, 3 Runs,...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk boys tennis wins one, ties one at Fremont
No. 1: Michael Foster, Norfolk def. Tanner Adams, 8–3 No. 2: Alex Bauer, Norfolk def. Bryce Ripley, 8–3 No. 3: Drake Dieter, Norfolk def. Casey Schreck, 8–2 No. 1: Peyton Lemmon/Tanner Hosick, Bellvue West def. Taylem Hinze/Nick Speidel, 8–1. No. 2: Cooper Moore/Keen Zimmerman, Bellevue West...
norfolkneradio.com
Noecker blows away XC field at UNK invite
Three-time defending state champion Carson Noecker of Hartington-Newcastle blew away the field yesterday at the UNK High School Cross Country Invitational at the Kearney Country Club. Noecker, a Cedar Catholic student, finished the 5,000 meter course in 14 minutes, 51 seconds, nearly two minutes ahead of second-place Class C finisher,...
KSNB Local4
Two central Nebraska manufacturers advance to final four in “Coolest Things” contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska manufacturers entered their products into the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament, and they now are one step away from the finals. Grain Weevil Robotics of Aurora entered their grain weevil, and Chief Fabrication of Grand Island entered their pivot walker.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
norfolkneradio.com
Monday's local sports results; Tuesday's schedule
Norfolk softball split with Lincoln Pius X at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. The Panthers won the opener 4-3 then lost the nightcap 11-5. The Norfolk boys tennis team won one and tied one in a tennis triangular in Fremont. The Panthers drew with Bellevue East, winning all of the singles matches, but losing the three doubles matches. Norfolk rebounded to defeat the host Tigers 5-1.
Kearney Hub
Minden first stop on Jim Pillen's Nebraska Values Tour
COLUMBUS — Republican nominee for governor Jim Pillen of Columbus will visit Minden as part of a six-stop town hall tour across central and western Nebraska. Pillen is expected to discuss his vision for bringing Nebraska values to Lincoln. However, Pillen has refused opportunities to debate his Democrat opponent, state Sen. Carol Blood of Lincoln, saying debates are political theater.
kscj.com
WARHORSE & HO-CHUNK BRING CASINO GAMING TO NEBRASKA
THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC, THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ARM OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, AND C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THERE WERE LONG LINES WAITING FOR THE DOORS TO OPEN:
klkntv.com
Downtown Norfolk welcomes new escape room
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Downtown Norfolk is getting a new attraction this upcoming weekend. Encrypt Escape Rooms will open to the public for the first time on Saturday and will include two storylines for guests to explore. Those two challenges will give teams 60 minutes to find the missing...
RELATED PEOPLE
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State remains No. 1 in latest coaches poll
The Wayne State volleyball team was a unanimous No. 1 selection with all 47 first place votes in the latest AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon. The 16-0 Wildcats, tied for the best start in school history (2010), collected 1150 points in...
News Channel Nebraska
Retired colonel from Nebraska rides his bike across the country to honor his lost soldiers
SPALDING, Neb. – A Nebraska man is headed to Arlington National Cemetery to honor fallen troops, and he’s getting there on his bicycle. Col. Chris Kolenda, who served as a battalion commander in Afghanistan in 2007, established the Fallen Hero Honor Ride to commemorate the six soldiers he lost under his airborne unit command.
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State's Syvrud named NSIC soccer offensive player of the week
Annika Syvrud of Wayne State College was named the Northern Sun Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week Monday afternoon following her performance over the weekend in a home win over Minnesota Crookston and home tie vs. Bemidji State. Syvrud, a 5-10 junior midfielder from Rock Springs, Wyoming,...
KSNB Local4
Midwest Barbecue Association holds Championship Cookoff
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you love barbecue, Kearney was the place to be. Midwest Barbecue Association hosted their championship cookoff from 5-8 p.m. at the Eagles Club . Grill teams were stationed on 24th Street between First and Central Avenue. The event featured four types of meat: smoked ribs,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
norfolkneradio.com
Defense carries No. 1 Wayne State in sweep of No. 9 Minnesota-Duluth
No.1 Wayne State forced 24 attack errors with 12 blocks and held No.9 Minnesota Duluth to a .100 hitting percentage as the Wildcats posted a 25-20, 25-16, 25-15 Northern Sun Conference volleyball road sweep in Duluth, Minnesota Saturday. The win for the 16-0 Wildcats, now 6-0 in the NSIC, matches the best start to a season in school history (2010) while handing the home Bulldogs (13-1, 5-1 NSIC) their first loss of the season.
norfolkneradio.com
"Vote Yes For Norfolk" Launching Campaign Wednesday
Local business leaders, youth coaches and community residents will gather at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce to launch their “Vote Yes For Norfolk” on Wednesday, September 28th. They are working to improve safety, streets, and sports opportunities in Norfolk with the goal of bringing much needed infrastructure and improvements to the city.
doniphanherald.com
$6.8 million pledged for Catholic elementary school in Grand Island
Supporters of a new Catholic elementary school in Grand Island say they’re delighted with the progress of the campaign so far. More than $6.8 million in pledges has been received, and supporters are just beginning the public portion of the campaign. The campaign, called “Grounded in Faith — Building...
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State's Beller, Brahmer collect NSIC Volleyball Player of the Week honors
Taya Beller and Maggie Brahmer of Wayne State College collected Northern Sun Conference Volleyball Player of the Week honors announced Monday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota following their play over the weekend in NSIC road sweeps at No.4 St. Cloud State and No.9 Minnesota Duluth. Beller, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk remembers: 20th anniversary of U.S. Bank robbery, murders
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Monday marks the 20th anniversary of a day in northeast Nebraska that will never be forgotten. On September 26th, 2002, five Nebraskans were gunned down in a bank in Norfolk during an attempted robbery. Four men were involved in the shooting and robbery at the U.S. Bank...
WOWT
Police search for man in northeast Nebraska
OAKLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Police in the northeastern Nebraska town of Oakland on Monday were asking the public to be on the lookout. They were attempting to locate Daniel Hanna, 58, from Oakland, describing him as approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pound; with blonde hair and blue eyes. He had last been seen shirtless and wearing white pants.
norfolkneradio.com
Remembering Norfolk Bank Shooting Victims 20 Years Ago
This is a week that Norfolk residents will never forget. It was 20 years ago, September 26th 2002, when five people lost their lives during the robbery of the U.S. Bank located at 13th and Pasewalk Avenue. The Norfolk Daily news reports that five people, Samuel Sun, Lola Elwood, Jo...
KSNB Local4
Injury accident leads to road closure in south Hastings Saturday afternoon
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An injury accident led to road closures in south Hastings Saturday afternoon. First responders were dispatched to the scene of an accident around 2:40 pm. at Idlewild Rd. and Wabash Ave. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, at least two agencies— including the sheriff’s office...
Comments / 0