ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Former Omaha police captain's law enforcement license unlocked

OMAHA, Neb. — A former Omaha police officer will be allowed to work in law enforcement again. The Omaha Police Department had initially filed a report that locked Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez's license. In a letter to Belcastro-Gonzalez, the director of the law enforcement training center said, "no further revocation action...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha parents frustrated over learning about high school fight from social media

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frustrated parents reach out to 6 News On Your Side over a fight at school. They get letters from the principal all the time when something happens. The disturbing video of a fight inside Central High School has been circulating on social media for a week now. Parents want to know why the school never told them about it.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Shenandoah football season canceled due to injuries

(Shenandoah) -- Due to injuries and a lack of remaining available varsity players, Shenandoah’s football season is over. Shenandoah activities director Jon Weinrich announced the news in a release on Tuesday morning. "Ultimately, our top priority was the health, safety and well-being of our football players," Weinrich's statement said....
kjan.com

SWIPCO hires Jensen as Communications Coordinator

ATLANTIC, IOWA — The Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) is happy to welcome Mindy Jensen to our staff in the role of Communications Coordinator. Mindy will oversee community outreach, public engagement, and media communications for SWIPCO and SWITA. She will work to increase awareness of public transit services in order to better connect the people of the Southwest Iowa region to employment, school, and wherever they need to go.
ATLANTIC, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Red Oak, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Education
City
Red Oak, IA
WOWT

Student taken to ER after Omaha high school fight

After just over a year on the road, Omaha's only protected bike lane will soon be removed. Nebraska Rep. Flood calling for Chinese tech investigation. A Nebraska congressman is trying to find out if some cell towers in the state could be a national security risk. OPS battles learning loss...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Douglas County inmate goes missing from Community Corrections Center

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old female inmate did not return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Sunday. According to authorities, 33-year-old Krista Foley disappeared after a preapproved visit to a church in the community. Foley is a 5'1'', 145 lbs. white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
kjan.com

Help Atlantic Win Cities Walking Challenge by Registering to Participate in Local Walk by Midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27

Atlantic has entered the Iowa Cities Walking Challenge as part of Iowa’s October 5 Healthiest State Walk. However, to be counted in the challenge, all walk participants must be registered by midnight, Tuesday, September 27. To register for a walk visit http://www.iowahealthieststate.com/events/annual-walk/. To incentivize walk participation and registration, area businesses and organizations are donating door prizes. Winners will be drawn from all people who have registered for the walk by midnight, Tuesday, September 27.
ATLANTIC, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak#Linus K12#Linus High School#Administrative Leave#Nutrition#Senior High School#Highschool#Red Oak Junior#Board Policies
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: best place to have ring resized?

My wife needs to get her wedding band resized as we ordered it a bit too big. Has anyone had experience with a specific location in town that would do a good job? Price is less of an issue compared to quality of work being done.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Power outage affects north central Omaha residents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A power outage has impacted more than 1,000 people, according to OPPD. OPPD says a power outage began at 12:52 p.m. and has affected 1,121 customers in north central Omaha. The outage is roughly from 88th to 108th Streets, and Bedford Avenue to Hamilton Street. OPPD...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WOWT

Police arrest felon for having rifle on Omaha school grounds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police make an arrest of someone who allegedly had a gun on school property. That doesn’t tell the whole story. Last week, Omaha police gave chase to a black Cadillac, they say, was tearing through a neighborhood. According to investigators, the vehicle came to...
OMAHA, NE
kjan.com

One arrest and four recent accidents in Mills County

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports one recent arrest and a few accidents. On Friday, September 24th Deputies arrested 39-year-old Christopher Patrick Schoening of Glenwood on a charge of Domestic Abuse Assault. He was arrested at 9:32 p.m. on Hershey Avenue and booked in to the Mills County Jail on no bond.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Metro official's stormy summer ends quietly

A personally somewhat stormy summer for a top Omaha city official appears to be ending quietly. City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson's ex-boyfriend had planned to seek a second protection order against Johnson after a judge threw out the first order. But nearly two months have passed, no new order is being...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

FOUND: Council Bluffs PD searching for missing 11-year-old

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs police said a child reported missing has been found. Officials first reported Jameson Borden, 11, missing Friday night around 11:15 p.m. The Council Bluffs Police Department initially said the child was last seen at his home, but when his parents returned home from...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Officer on Paid Administrative Leave during investigation

(Atlantic/Lake City) Two former Lake City police officers and the Lake City City Administrator were arrested Wednesday after an Iowa Attorney General’s Office investigation. The charges against 57-year-old Eric Clifford Wood, 46-year-old Aaron Lee Alspach, and 45-year-old Anthony Robert Snyder are accused of providing fraudulent information to obtain Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) certification. The Lake City City Council fired Alspach in October 2021 after he repeatedly failed to attend the ILEA academy. Snyder left the Lake City Police Department earlier this year after accepting a patrol officer position with the Atlantic Police Department. All three men were charged with misconduct in office and perjury. Wood faces an additional charge of obstruction of prosecution.
ATLANTIC, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy