Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KETV.com
Former Omaha police captain's law enforcement license unlocked
OMAHA, Neb. — A former Omaha police officer will be allowed to work in law enforcement again. The Omaha Police Department had initially filed a report that locked Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez's license. In a letter to Belcastro-Gonzalez, the director of the law enforcement training center said, "no further revocation action...
WOWT
Omaha parents frustrated over learning about high school fight from social media
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frustrated parents reach out to 6 News On Your Side over a fight at school. They get letters from the principal all the time when something happens. The disturbing video of a fight inside Central High School has been circulating on social media for a week now. Parents want to know why the school never told them about it.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah football season canceled due to injuries
(Shenandoah) -- Due to injuries and a lack of remaining available varsity players, Shenandoah’s football season is over. Shenandoah activities director Jon Weinrich announced the news in a release on Tuesday morning. "Ultimately, our top priority was the health, safety and well-being of our football players," Weinrich's statement said....
kjan.com
SWIPCO hires Jensen as Communications Coordinator
ATLANTIC, IOWA — The Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) is happy to welcome Mindy Jensen to our staff in the role of Communications Coordinator. Mindy will oversee community outreach, public engagement, and media communications for SWIPCO and SWITA. She will work to increase awareness of public transit services in order to better connect the people of the Southwest Iowa region to employment, school, and wherever they need to go.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Student taken to ER after Omaha high school fight
After just over a year on the road, Omaha's only protected bike lane will soon be removed. Nebraska Rep. Flood calling for Chinese tech investigation. A Nebraska congressman is trying to find out if some cell towers in the state could be a national security risk. OPS battles learning loss...
News Channel Nebraska
Douglas County inmate goes missing from Community Corrections Center
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old female inmate did not return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Sunday. According to authorities, 33-year-old Krista Foley disappeared after a preapproved visit to a church in the community. Foley is a 5'1'', 145 lbs. white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
Ask Omaha: do you agree to vote on Voter ID in Nebraska?
Nebraska does not require voters to present identification while voting, in most cases. A first-time voter who registered by mail and did not provide identification will be asked for an ID on election day.
kjan.com
Help Atlantic Win Cities Walking Challenge by Registering to Participate in Local Walk by Midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27
Atlantic has entered the Iowa Cities Walking Challenge as part of Iowa’s October 5 Healthiest State Walk. However, to be counted in the challenge, all walk participants must be registered by midnight, Tuesday, September 27. To register for a walk visit http://www.iowahealthieststate.com/events/annual-walk/. To incentivize walk participation and registration, area businesses and organizations are donating door prizes. Winners will be drawn from all people who have registered for the walk by midnight, Tuesday, September 27.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ask Omaha: best place to have ring resized?
My wife needs to get her wedding band resized as we ordered it a bit too big. Has anyone had experience with a specific location in town that would do a good job? Price is less of an issue compared to quality of work being done.
Glenwood man arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Christopher Patrick Schoening, of Glenwood, on Saturday for Domestic Abuse Assault. Schoening was held on no bond.
KETV.com
Serving Up Success: DC West volleyball player becomes program's first D-I commit
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Nora Wurtz is an opponent's worst nightmare. The 6'4" junior middle blocker has put up impressive numbers at Douglas County West all season. That progress paid off and landed her a scholarship offer to play collegiately in Omaha, an opportunity Wurtz had no intention of passing up.
WOWT
Power outage affects north central Omaha residents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A power outage has impacted more than 1,000 people, according to OPPD. OPPD says a power outage began at 12:52 p.m. and has affected 1,121 customers in north central Omaha. The outage is roughly from 88th to 108th Streets, and Bedford Avenue to Hamilton Street. OPPD...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Police arrest felon for having rifle on Omaha school grounds
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police make an arrest of someone who allegedly had a gun on school property. That doesn’t tell the whole story. Last week, Omaha police gave chase to a black Cadillac, they say, was tearing through a neighborhood. According to investigators, the vehicle came to...
WOWT
Incarcerated man found unresponsive, dies in custody of Douglas County Department of Corrections
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man who was put in the custody of the Douglas County Department of Corrections last week died Sunday morning. According to the director of the Douglas County Department of Corrections Mike Myers, 69-year-old Ecclesiastes Oliver was found unresponsive Sunday morning at 5:14 a.m. Myers says...
kjan.com
One arrest and four recent accidents in Mills County
The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports one recent arrest and a few accidents. On Friday, September 24th Deputies arrested 39-year-old Christopher Patrick Schoening of Glenwood on a charge of Domestic Abuse Assault. He was arrested at 9:32 p.m. on Hershey Avenue and booked in to the Mills County Jail on no bond.
News Channel Nebraska
Metro official's stormy summer ends quietly
A personally somewhat stormy summer for a top Omaha city official appears to be ending quietly. City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson's ex-boyfriend had planned to seek a second protection order against Johnson after a judge threw out the first order. But nearly two months have passed, no new order is being...
Regents to vote on project to expand Neb. medical center campus
OMAHA — A favorable vote this Friday would trigger full-throated transformation of an old steel mill operation into the Catalyst, a $60 million entrepreneurial tech hub meant to expand the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. Various enterprises are to be housed at the retrofitted, enlarged and infilled structure...
Douglas County Department of Corrections reports death of an inmate on Sunday
Officials said that they have no further comment pending the resolution of a grand jury investigation as required by state law.
KETV.com
FOUND: Council Bluffs PD searching for missing 11-year-old
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs police said a child reported missing has been found. Officials first reported Jameson Borden, 11, missing Friday night around 11:15 p.m. The Council Bluffs Police Department initially said the child was last seen at his home, but when his parents returned home from...
Atlantic Police Officer on Paid Administrative Leave during investigation
(Atlantic/Lake City) Two former Lake City police officers and the Lake City City Administrator were arrested Wednesday after an Iowa Attorney General’s Office investigation. The charges against 57-year-old Eric Clifford Wood, 46-year-old Aaron Lee Alspach, and 45-year-old Anthony Robert Snyder are accused of providing fraudulent information to obtain Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) certification. The Lake City City Council fired Alspach in October 2021 after he repeatedly failed to attend the ILEA academy. Snyder left the Lake City Police Department earlier this year after accepting a patrol officer position with the Atlantic Police Department. All three men were charged with misconduct in office and perjury. Wood faces an additional charge of obstruction of prosecution.
Comments / 0