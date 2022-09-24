Read full article on original website
Humane Society to host Fall Rummage Sale
The Broome County Humane Society is giving supporters a chance to clean out their closets and/or find some new things at their rummage sale on Saturday, October 1st.
City of Binghamton offers free firewood at Ely Park
With weather beginning to cool down and fall in full swing, now is a great time to sit outside and enjoy the brisk evenings next to a fire.
BC Festival of Lights acquires Tall Pines Forest of Lights
Last week, the Broome County Festival of Lights announced the acquisition of the Tall Pines Players Club Forest of Lights.
It is Corn Chopping Time Again—Share the Road!
Summer is over and it is the time farmers get out in their fields to harvest their corn and soybean crops. That means there will be large-sized slow moving vehicles all over our county roads. Slow moving vehicles are marked with an orange triangle that should be visible from the rear. Slow moving vehicles (SMV) typically drive slower than 25 miles per hour. If you come up behind a SMV you have only a few seconds to react and keep both you and the farmer safe.
Experience craft therapy at Positive Vibes Tioga
A new woman-owned business in Owego has opened their doors to offer fun and relaxation while crafting. Positive Vibes Tioga, located at 928 Rte. 17C, started classes earlier this month. Jennifer Nickels and Lisa Coniglio bring many years of experience to the table, including knowledge of working with various learning...
Planned power outage today in Endicott
Many residents of Endicott will be without power for part of the afternoon.
Pet of the Week: Kenzie, Schuyler County Humane Society
(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a sweet girl in need of help treating a serious heart condition. Kenzie is a spayed 1-year-old Bull Terrier Mix. She came to the shelter after she was living as a stray near the National Forest in Hector. She was eventually able to be captured and taken to safety.
Arnot Health Holds Hiring Event for New Rehab Unit
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Arnot Health will be holding an in-person hiring event with open interviews. The event will take place on Wedneday, October 5th, from 4-7 PM on the Saint Joseph's Campus on 555 Saint Joseph's Boulevard in Elmira. A member of the Human Resources team will be on hand to direct attendees.
Cortland County Sheriff: Staff positions open, vehicle fleet “best it’s ever been”
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland County Sheriffs Office has several job openings. Sheriff Mark Helms tells us staffing levels have been up and down for the last few years. One area that doesn’t need improvement is the department’s fleet of vehicles. Sheriff Helms adds their vehicle...
Anxiety and Depression Workshop in the Southern Tier
SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WENY) -- For people who suffer from anxiety and depression, Carla Cain has ways to help. She has a workshop for people to help themselves and overcome their struggles with mental health. These workshops take place all around the Southern Tier. Cain, a retired, professional counselor, has...
Binghamton looks to transform Memorial Bridge
The City of Binghamton is looking to devote half of an historic downtown bridge to walkers and cyclists.
Lanterns to be sent down Chemung River to honor 72′ flood
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Happening on Saturday, the Corning-Painted Post Historical Society is set to light commemorative lamps on the Chemung River. The lamps are part of a memorial floating lantern ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Agnes Flood of 1972. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, the lanterns will be […]
Owego Elks begins Team Trivia nights
Trivia is back at the Owego Elks Lodge beginning on Wednesday Oct. 5, from 7 to 9 pm. Experts Jane and Maria will be spinning the facts and playing some tunes all evening. Grab your family, friends and anyone smart and join them for a great evening of challenges and friendly competition.
Meet Chad, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Chad, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Chad is a four-year-old male terrier mix who is naturally playful and curious. He is choosy his canine friends, Chad gets along best with females. He is not into cats, and it is best if he joins a household with kids who are 10 years old and older.
Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival
DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
Fall Creek and Northside host the 14th annual Porchfest, after a two-year delay
“It’s been three years since the last Porchfest in Ithaca, and we’ve all been through some stuff,” said organizers of the annual neighborhood music festival as they announced last month that Porchfest would return on Sunday, September 25th. “It feels like we need a nice, big, outdoor community celebration more than ever before.”
Local business fined over $15K for selling illegal nicotine products
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira business has been fined by the Chemung County Board of Health after it was discovered they were selling banned nicotine products, according to meeting minutes from the CCBH. In the minutes taken from the Sept. 8 meeting, it was discovered that in March and May of 2022, multiple instances […]
Horseheads roads closing for water main repairs
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Some roads in the Village of Horseheads will be closed later this week as crews repair water mains. The Village Water Department said that it will be replacing water mains and water valves on Grand Central Avenue starting at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27. Grand Central will be closed from […]
Get ghosted: Small Upstate NY inn named best haunted hotel in America (photos, video)
A small Upstate New York inn is winning big this year after being named the best haunted hotel in America by USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice awards. Fainting Goat Island Inn, located on the border between New York and Pennsylvania in Nichols, NY, has once again been put on the haunted map. This Southern Tier guesthouse has been in the top five on USA Today’s list for at least four years running and is part the New York state Haunted History Trail.
Police asking for help to find Athens bank robber
Police said the man handed the teller a note, demanding money.
