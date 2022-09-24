Summer is over and it is the time farmers get out in their fields to harvest their corn and soybean crops. That means there will be large-sized slow moving vehicles all over our county roads. Slow moving vehicles are marked with an orange triangle that should be visible from the rear. Slow moving vehicles (SMV) typically drive slower than 25 miles per hour. If you come up behind a SMV you have only a few seconds to react and keep both you and the farmer safe.

TIOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO