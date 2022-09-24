Read full article on original website
Windsor Twp. residents fed up with stormwater property damage
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A stormwater system in Windsor Township, York County is causing headaches for people in a nearby neighborhood. "It's very frustrating," resident Bill Simms said. "We just keep dealing with it.”. Simms has lived in his Windsor Township home since 1992. He says he’s experienced damage...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
WGAL
Route 462 Bridge in York County closes for replacement project
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A bridge in York County is closed for the next month and a half for a replacement project, according to PennDOT. The Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge over Mill Creek in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships shut down at 6 a.m. Tuesday. PennDOT said the...
Police: Contractor took Camp Hill resident's money to install fence, didn't install fence
CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Central Pennsylvania contractor is facing theft by deception charges after an investigation by Lower Allen Township Police. Jeffrey Fritz, 52, is also charged with home improvement fraud after allegedly taking a customer's money to install a new fence and then failing to do the work, police claim.
Families sought for unclaimed bodies being sent to Lancaster County cemetery: coroner
The Lancaster County Coroner’s office is looking for the families of 90 people whose bodies have been unclaimed and will be interred at a cemetery next month. In a post to the coroner’s office, Facebook officials said 48 are Lancaster County residents, while the other 42 are remains that were taken into custody from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, where mishandling of bodies led to jail time for Scheid.
Eagle Scout project goes ‘gaga’ at community park in central Pa.
James Rinehart Jr. recently completed his Eagle Scout project after planning and constructing a gaga ball pit in Carroll Twp. Community Park, Shermans Dale, Perry County. The 17-year-old Shermans Dale resident explained his project during an August meeting of the Carroll Township supervisors. “There was a bare area in Carroll...
Central Pennsylvania gets one of three new state parks
New state parks will be created in York, Chester and Wyoming counties, Governor Tom Wolf announced today. The 1,100-acre Susquehanna Riverlands will be in Hellam Township, York County; the 1,712-acre Big Elk Creek in Elk Township, Chester County; and the 669-acre Vosburg Neck in Washington Township, Wyoming County. While the...
lebtown.com
Elias Avenue, Emma Road residents voice their Walmart traffic concerns
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. Some 90 minutes of the two-hour meeting of the North Lebanon Township Board of Supervisors meeting on Sept. 19 were taken up by public comment, much of it dealing with a new Walmart facility. Over...
Harrisburg School District starts process to reopen Steele Elementary
Harrisburg School District approved contracts Tuesday night to start what is expected to be a two-year project to renovate the abandoned Steele Elementary School in uptown Harrisburg and bring it back into use. The district’s court-appointed receiver moved Tuesday to allocate $21.6 million of the district’s remaining federal stimulus funds...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial to close for renovations
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial is going to be closed to the public due to upcoming repairs to the structure. On Friday, October 7 the memorial that is located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Lebanon County, will be closing temporarily to the public. This memorial is nationally recognized as the largest veteran’s memorial located in any of the national cemeteries.
Convoy escorting large transformer expected to cause traffic delays in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — Authorities in Lancaster County announced that several roadways in the area could be congested on Tuesday as PPL moves a large transformer from Columbia to Penn Township. It will take anywhere from four to eight hours for the gigantic piece of equipment to complete its 19.4-mile...
WGAL
Lancaster General Hospital to open expanded emergency department
LANCASTER, Pa. — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will unveil part of its ongoing $183 million investment. This week, it will open its expanded emergency department. The first change patients might notice is added security. "Having metal detection is a way to really make sure that all of our...
WGAL
Row home fire displaces 15 residents
Fifteen people are out of their homes Monday night after a fire ripped through row homes in York City. According to the deputy fire chief, the fire started in an upstairs bathroom and quickly traveled through the shared attic. The fire was just before six and the scene cleared three...
Two dead, another hurt in crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County
Two people were killed and another was injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County. The southbound lanes of the road were closed between the turnpike interchange and the exit for Route 322 for several hours. Two vehicles were involved in the crash...
Chick-fil-A was blocked from opening at this prominent location; here’s what’s coming to this busy corner
A piece of land in Camp Hill that for years was the proposed space for a Chick-Fil-A restaurant that was ultimately rejected, has been leased to another company. Chase Bank has leased space at the corner of Chestnut and 32nd Streets, according to Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate. A land...
abc27.com
‘Woofstock’ held at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dogs were the main theme of an event that was held on Sunday at Riverfront Park In Harrisburg. The annual Woofstock celebration is one of the largest events for dogs and their humans on the east coast. The day is filled with food, music, contests,...
wdac.com
Crews Battle York Rowhome Fire
YORK – Units battled a rowhouse fire in York. Crews responded yesterday around 6 p.m. to the 200 block of Fulton Street. The fire extended into three other units. No injuries were reported. A cause of the fire is being investigated.
abc27.com
Franklin County bank robbed, Pennsylvania State Police investigating
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Franklin County. Troopers say on Sept. 19 around 10:17 a.m. a woman walked into the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West with a black duffle bag. The woman told the teller to put all the money in the bag, placed her right hand in her right front coat pocket, placed it on the counter and stated to the teller, “don’t make me use what I have in here.”
Renovated Isaac’s restaurant adds new craft brewery, menu items at Cumberland County location
A freshly renovated Isaac’s Restaurant in Lemoyne is adding a few new twists to the midstate sandwich shop. For starters, the store (located in the West Shore Plaza at 1200 W. Market Street) is branded as Isaac’s Craft Kitchen & Brewery, and now has a dozen craft beers on tap, created by Isaac’s own brewmasters.
lebtown.com
Blotter: DUI checkpoint, PFA violation, drug possession
Vehicle Accident – At 9:10 a.m. Sept. 9, a crash occurred on Mount Zion Road at Greble Road between a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old Manheim woman accompanied by a 5-year-old boy, and a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old Lebanon man. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and the juvenile was in a front-facing child safety seat at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.
PennLive.com
