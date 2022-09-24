ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shermans Dale, PA

Comments / 0

FOX 43

Windsor Twp. residents fed up with stormwater property damage

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A stormwater system in Windsor Township, York County is causing headaches for people in a nearby neighborhood. "It's very frustrating," resident Bill Simms said. "We just keep dealing with it.”. Simms has lived in his Windsor Township home since 1992. He says he’s experienced damage...
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 462 Bridge in York County closes for replacement project

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A bridge in York County is closed for the next month and a half for a replacement project, according to PennDOT. The Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge over Mill Creek in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships shut down at 6 a.m. Tuesday. PennDOT said the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Shermans Dale, PA
PennLive.com

Families sought for unclaimed bodies being sent to Lancaster County cemetery: coroner

The Lancaster County Coroner’s office is looking for the families of 90 people whose bodies have been unclaimed and will be interred at a cemetery next month. In a post to the coroner’s office, Facebook officials said 48 are Lancaster County residents, while the other 42 are remains that were taken into custody from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, where mishandling of bodies led to jail time for Scheid.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pennsylvania gets one of three new state parks

New state parks will be created in York, Chester and Wyoming counties, Governor Tom Wolf announced today. The 1,100-acre Susquehanna Riverlands will be in Hellam Township, York County; the 1,712-acre Big Elk Creek in Elk Township, Chester County; and the 669-acre Vosburg Neck in Washington Township, Wyoming County. While the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
#United Methodist
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial to close for renovations

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial is going to be closed to the public due to upcoming repairs to the structure. On Friday, October 7 the memorial that is located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Lebanon County, will be closing temporarily to the public. This memorial is nationally recognized as the largest veteran’s memorial located in any of the national cemeteries.
ANNVILLE, PA
WGAL

Lancaster General Hospital to open expanded emergency department

LANCASTER, Pa. — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will unveil part of its ongoing $183 million investment. This week, it will open its expanded emergency department. The first change patients might notice is added security. "Having metal detection is a way to really make sure that all of our...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Row home fire displaces 15 residents

Fifteen people are out of their homes Monday night after a fire ripped through row homes in York City. According to the deputy fire chief, the fire started in an upstairs bathroom and quickly traveled through the shared attic. The fire was just before six and the scene cleared three...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

‘Woofstock’ held at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dogs were the main theme of an event that was held on Sunday at Riverfront Park In Harrisburg. The annual Woofstock celebration is one of the largest events for dogs and their humans on the east coast. The day is filled with food, music, contests,...
HARRISBURG, PA
wdac.com

Crews Battle York Rowhome Fire

YORK – Units battled a rowhouse fire in York. Crews responded yesterday around 6 p.m. to the 200 block of Fulton Street. The fire extended into three other units. No injuries were reported. A cause of the fire is being investigated.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Franklin County bank robbed, Pennsylvania State Police investigating

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Franklin County. Troopers say on Sept. 19 around 10:17 a.m. a woman walked into the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West with a black duffle bag. The woman told the teller to put all the money in the bag, placed her right hand in her right front coat pocket, placed it on the counter and stated to the teller, “don’t make me use what I have in here.”
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: DUI checkpoint, PFA violation, drug possession

Vehicle Accident – At 9:10 a.m. Sept. 9, a crash occurred on Mount Zion Road at Greble Road between a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old Manheim woman accompanied by a 5-year-old boy, and a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old Lebanon man. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and the juvenile was in a front-facing child safety seat at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

