092222_wen_crime

Martin County

Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:

Sept. 13

Wire Fraud and all other larceny was reported at 430 South West Ave. in Oak City.

Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at NC 903 / Grimes Rd. in Robersonville.

Drug/Narcotic violations was reported at NC 903 / Grimes Rd. in Robersonville.

Sept. 14

Warrant service was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

Impersonation was reported at 1130 Harrison Ln. in Williamston.

All other larceny was reported at 1414 Bear Grass Rd. in Williamston.

Simple assault was reported at 1000 Elijah Lee Rd. in Jamesville.

Sept. 15

Failure to appear was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

Sept. 16

Possession of marijuana was reported at US Hwy 64 Expressway, Mile Marker 501, in Robersonville.

Simple assault and assault on a female was reported at 1115 Grey Farm Rd. in Jamesville.

Sept. 18

Overdose was reported at 1043 Zeke Rhodes Ln. in Williamston.

All other offenses was reported at 1012 Paradise Ln. in Williamston.

Arrests

Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:

Sept. 13

Brittany Lee Nunn was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.

Brittany Lee Nunn was charged with drug/narcotic violation.

Sept. 14

Tahjay Joyner was charged with breaking/entering and all other offenses larceny break/enter.

Justin Alec Mills was charged with assault by strangulation.

Sept. 15

Tikela Q. White was charged with order for arrest.

Sept. 16

Richard Michael Counts was charged with possession of marijuana.