Colleen M. Gavigan
Colleen M. Gavigan, 59, of the Town of Kewaskum, was called home and welcomed into the arms of Jesus, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at her home. Colleen was born on March 22, 1963, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Phillip and Rita (nee Rieckhoff) Gavigan. Colleen attended Custer High School in Milwaukee and furthered her education at MATC for small business management as well as attending Blue Sky where she obtained her state and national license in massage, specializing in therapeutic massage. Colleen was proud of her Irish heritage. Colleen was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Bend. She was a devout Christian and shared her faith and praised Jesus daily. Colleen cared for all animals and welcomed them all into her home. Above all else she loved her family especially her granddaughter, Ingrid, and was very excited for her expected grandchild.
Janet I. Loeschmann
Janet I. Loeschmann of Waukesha died on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, on April 28, 1940, the daughter of Irwin and Iola (nee Gilbertson) Johnson. She was a 1958 graduate of Black River Falls High School and on February 9, 1963, she married the love of her life, Milton Loeschmann.
Douglas C. Sorenson, 90
Douglas C. Sorenson, age 90, of Cedarburg went to his eternal home on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Douglas was born in Sturgeon Bay on June 4, 1932, son of Henrietta Werkheiser and Vernon Sorenson. He married Janis Rae Worden of Plover on August 13, 1955, and just celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.
Sandra ‘Sandy’ A. Senn
Jan. 29, 1947 - Sept. 20, 2022. After a brave and more than 2-year battle with pancreatic cancer, Sandra peacefully entered into eternal life on September 20, 2022, at the age of 75. Sandra was the beloved daughter of the late Rolland and Ruth (nee Campbell) Senn, and granddaughter of the late Peter and Amelia (nee Dins) Senn and the late Joseph and Katherine (nee Kudek) Campbell.
Gary L. Hartley Jr.
Feb. 13, 1965 - Sept. 23, 2022. Gary L. Hartley Jr. of Waukesha died on September 23, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice after a short battle with lung cancer. He was born in Milwaukee on February 13, 1965, to Gary and Jean (nee Burton) Hartley. He will be sadly missed by...
Gladys E. Adams, 101
Gladys E. Adams, of Cedarburg, passed away at Anita’s Gardens, in Grafton, on September 18, 2022, at the age of 101 years. Gladys was born on April 8, 1921, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Ray Schultz and the late Dorothea (nee Bannenberg) Schultz. Shortly thereafter, the family relocated to the Cedarburg area, where Gladys attended Cedarburg schools and later graduated from Cedarburg High School, with the class of 1939.
Janette ‘Jan’ Lois Mahaney (Racette)
June 15, 1938 - Sept. 24, 2022. Janette “Jan” Lois Mahaney (Racette) of Hartland joined the angels and was called to her heavenly home, with her family by her side, on September 24, 2022. Janette was born in Winter, Wisconsin, on June 15, 1938, daughter of the late...
Lloyd Ralph Gatzke
Lloyd Ralph Gatzke, age 88, passed away and went to his eternal home on September 26, 2022. Lloyd was born on March 19, 1934, in the Town of Auburn in Fond du Lac County to Walter and Lorinda (nee Ramel) Gatzke. He was adopted into God’s family of believers through the waters of Holy Baptism and his faith was confirmed on May 25, 1947, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in New Fane.
Former YMCA training director opens Body Ignite in Cedarburg
CEDARBURG - Self care has been in the spotlight ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, but for Dawn Coleman, it has been a lifelong passion. Coleman owns and operates Body Ignite, which caters to a variety of client needs. Whether at her studio in Cedarburg, in home visits, or in virtual sessions, Coleman has been serving as a resource for many people in their physical and spiritual recoveries.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home moves to new location in Summit
OCONOMOWOC — Pagenkopf Funeral Home has been at its existing facility in Oconomowoc since 1967 when Kevin Pagenkopf’s grandparents built it. His great-grandparents started the funeral home in 1913 in the Town of Ashippun. Now the funeral home has moved into a bigger location in Summit at 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane. There will be an open house from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.
Mequon moving dispatch services to county
MEQUON - The city of Mequon is working to consolidate its emergency dispatch services with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office. Expected to occur by Jan. 1 next year, the city will join all other Ozaukee County communities, except for Cedarburg, in transferring its services over to the Sheriff’s Office. Cedarburg, while having moved its overnight hours to the Sheriff’s Office, still maintains its first and second dispatch shifts.
Waukesha South High School hosts Marchfest
WAUKESHA — On Saturday, 15 marching bands from across southeast Wisconsin competed in the 32nd annual Marchfest at Waukesha South High School. Competing bands included Cudahy, New Berlin Eisenhower, New Berlin West, Merrill, Sauk Prairie, Wauwatosa West, Wauwatosa East, Cedarburg, Waukesha West, Milton, Waukesha North, Mukwonago, Germantown, Franklin and Middleton.
The Barry Company announces Pewaukee Lake properties sale
PEWAUKEE — The Barry Company, a commercial real estate company headquartered in downtown Milwaukee, announced Monday the sale of a series of properties located along Prospect Avenue, with frontage on Pewaukee Lake to a private investor. Jim Barry, Kurt Van Dyke, and David Buckley of The Barry Company represented...
Forum held about $55 million referendum to fund improvements
WEST BEND — Moraine Park Technical College held a community forum Monday, getting out information to residents about a referendum to fund $55 million in improvements for MPTC, which is on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. MPTC President Bonnie Baerwald made a presentation on the referendum and the...
Music, food and more at Mukwonago Fall Fest
The Mukwonago Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center held its annual Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Mukwonago. The event featured a chili cook-off, animal rides, pumpkin painting, music from local artists, vendors and more. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels attended the...
Commerce State Bank to officially become Summit Credit Union Saturday
CEDARBURG - The former Commerce State Bank, which has branches in Cedarburg and West Bend, will become Summit Credit Union on Saturday. A spokeswoman with the bank said accounts will not be converted until April of next year. In March, Summit Credit Union and Commerce State Bank jointly announced a...
Former colleague welcomes Ukrainian woman, family to Pewaukee
PEWAUKEE — On Sept. 7, Anna Ismailova, her husband Euguene Borys, their two daughters and soon-to-be-born son, arrived from Ukraine in Pewaukee Lake under the sponsorship of Jennifer Raml, a former work colleague of Ismailova’s from 12 years ago, and her husband, Timothy Raml. On Feb. 24, Ismailova...
Flippin' Fabulous: New business selling refinished furniture and décor opens downtown
WAUKESHA — A new business, Flippin’ Fabulous LLC, 234 W. Main St., has made its way to downtown Waukesha. Born and raised in Muskego, owner Jessica Smith put together a collection of her own work and that of 60 local artisans, combining everything she considers “flippin’ fabulous.”
Oconomowoc boys run to victory in Midwest Invitational
JANESVILLE — The Oconomowoc High School boys cross country team continued its 2022 rampage by winning the 45-team Midwest Invitational at Blackhawk Golf Course on Saturday. The Raccoons scored 78 points to finish 72 ahead of runner-up Gurnee (Ill.) Warren. Seniors Zach Vance and Hayden Triebold led Ocon by finishing second and third, respectively.
Southeastern Wisconsin marching bands compete in Marchfest at Waukesha South
Hundreds of students fought off the rain drops to compete in Marchfest at Waukesha South High School on Saturday. The all-day competition had area high school marching bands competing to be the best on the field. Area schools that participated include Mukwonago High School, Cedarburg, Waukesha West, Waukesha North, Waukesha...
