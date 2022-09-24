Watch now: Overmountain Heritage Day at East Middle marks 1780 mustering for Battle of Kings Mountain

Read full article on original website
Science Hill celebrating Homecoming with parade, football game on Thursday
It’s Homecoming Week for Science Hill High School, and the school has a number of exciting events lined up leading up to the big game on Thursday. Science Hill kicked off Homecoming Week with fun-filled events for students and the community as a whole.
Grammy Award-winning Jason Crabb to appear in Abingdon
ABINGDON — Cornerstone Christian Academy is expanding its yearly Vision Dinner by hosting “An Evening with Jason Crabb,” on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. The 12th annual dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature a performance by Crabb, a two-time Grammy...
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 27
Sept. 27, 1888: The Comet reported, “Unicoi county (sic) votes next Thursday on the proposition to subscribe $25,000 to the 3C’s road. If the proposition carries work will begin on the road in earnest in a short time and continue until the road is completed through the county. It is not likely the people of Unicoi will vote against their own interests, and we may expect to hear of a big majority. ‘For the subscription.’”
Steele Creek Park’s Annual Wildlife Weekend set for Oct. 7-8
BRISTOL — Plants and pollinators will be the focus of the 25th annual Wildlife Weekend, a fun and educational event that allows nature lovers to explore the diverse plant and animal species available within Steele Creek Park. Sponsored by Bristol, Tennessee’s Department of Parks and Recreation and Friends of...
Crews work throughout Sunday night and Monday morning to clear storm damage, restore power
ELIZABETHTON — A Sunday evening storm rolled through Carter County, causing lots of trees to fall, resulting in power outages and blocked roads. Workers from the Carter County Highway Department and the Elizabethton Electric Department worked throughout the night to make repairs before the Monday workday started. The storm...
Ricky Skaggs draws big crowd to Covered Bridge Days
ELIZABETHTON — Great music and fireworks highlighted the second day of the 2022 Covered Bridge Days in downtown Elizabethton on Saturday. There were also lots of fun things for kids, as well as arts and crafts vendors and food vendors. The music took place on two stages. The main...
Lakeway Christian Schools has high bid of $2.3 million for Colonial Heights Middle
KINGSPORT — Colonial Heights Middle Schools sold to Lakeway Christian Schools in an online auction for $2.3 million, according to unofficial results on the Sullivan County Schools website. The only two bidders were Lakeway and Kingsport City Schools, the latter via the city and Kingsport Economic Development Board.
Science Hill boys, D-B girls capture Region 1-AA golf titles
ELIZABETHTON — The Science Hill boys and Dobyns-Bennett girls continued to dominate the postseason in Monday’s Region 1-AA championships at Elizabethton Golf Course. With all five golfers in the 70s, the Hilltoppers won 304-316 over runner-up Tennessee High. Greeneville finished third with a 319 and Cherokee was fourth at 320 in the team total. Behind McKenzie Hauk’s low round of 1-over 73, Dobyns-Bennett won 150-166 over second-place Science Hill in the girls’ competition.
Mount Carmel plans to apply for grant to create pedestrian path
MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed a resolution at its last meeting to apply for a state grant that would allow it to create a pedestrian path that would eventually connect to the Kingsport Greenbelt. The BMA voted on the resolution at its...
Overmountain Men will cross the Watauga today at 2 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON — The annual crossing of the Watauga River by historical renactors who are depicting Overmountain Men will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. The event commemorates the crossing of the river on Sept. 25, 1780, by 400 Virginia militiamen who rode in...
Former Times News reporter, columnist Osborne goes to work for Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE — Veteran Kingsport Times News reporter John H. Osborne III has become the first assistant to the Sullivan County Commission. The 24-member commission voted to create the position, to be supervised by the commission chairman, at its monthly meeting Aug. 18.
MPCC offers Johnson City, Washington County Schools fall break camps
Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer fall break camps for Johnson City and Washington County school students ages 6-12 during October. Washington County Fall Break Camp will be held Monday, Oct. 3-Friday, Oct. 7. Registration is open through Friday, Sept. 30.
More than 1,000 electric customers without power in Kingsport area
More than 1,000 customers are still without power in the Kingsport area after storms swept through the area Sunday night. Teresa Hall, spokeswoman for Appalachian Power, said Monday that more than 3,700 customers lost power initially from the storms.
NWS: Funnel cloud spotted in Washington County Sunday was likely a 'landspout'
A funnel cloud spotted by some residents of southern Washington County on Sunday was likely a “landspout,” a National Weather Service meteorologist said Monday, but it did not touch down. NWS Morristown Meteorologist Andrew Moulton said they reviewed photo evidence, radar and consulted with other local meteorologists to...
Roundup: Pendland hits milestone in Lady Vikings’ win
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sydnee Pendland reached a milestone in leading the Tennessee High volleyball team an easy 25-14, 25-10, 25-13 victory over visiting Patrick Henry on Monday. Pendland, a junior libero, collected her 1,000th career dig and finished the match with 14, also recording six aces.
Letters: What do you think of Johnson City's murals?
With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers for their thoughts on some of the newer murals that have been painted around Johnson City. Here are some of the responses we received. Try local artists.
TCAT Hawkins County sets tentative start date for truck driving class
SURGOINSVILLE — An administrator with the Hawkins County campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology spoke to the Hawkins County Industrial Board about the status of the new truck driving course. Charles Johnson, the interim coordinator for the Hawkins County Extension campus for TCAT Morristown, gave updates about...
New $4 million boat ramp coming to Johnson County
MOUNTAIN CITY — A new $4 million boat ramp is coming to the Sink Mountain section of Johnson County. Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter announced the project after he met Thursday with officials from the Tennessee Forest Service, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Valley Authority to view the site and plans for the boat ramp at Sink Mountain.
Woman dies after tree strikes SUV during storm
A 51-year-old Kingsport woman died Sunday after a tree fell on her car. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Capt. Andy Seabolt said Monday that Kingsport resident Laura Castle died around 6:36 p.m. after a tree fell on her 2005 Jeep Liberty.
Brown runs first official practice as ETSU women’s coach
With a new head coach and nine new players, the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team is more or less starting over, and Tuesday was the day it officially all began. With new coach Brenda Mock Brown running the show, the Bucs hit the practice court for the first day of preseason practice at Brooks Gym.
