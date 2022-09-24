Watch now: Overmountain Heritage Day at East Middle marks 1780 mustering for Battle of Kings Mountain

Sept. 27, 1888: The Comet reported, “Unicoi county (sic) votes next Thursday on the proposition to subscribe $25,000 to the 3C’s road. If the proposition carries work will begin on the road in earnest in a short time and continue until the road is completed through the county. It is not likely the people of Unicoi will vote against their own interests, and we may expect to hear of a big majority. ‘For the subscription.’”

