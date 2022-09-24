Read full article on original website
Hilltop
Quinton Williams Is Shining on the Howard University Football Team
Howard University students are getting back into the football spirit as their football team returns to the field. The feel of cold weather and the sights of early nightfall mean that football is officially back to being the main topic of conversation for many. After a disappointing 3-8 season last year, the Bison football team was hoping to bounce back in 2022 with higher expectations.
Flowers blows out Bowie 54-7
BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — After trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, the Flowers Jaguars scored 54 unanswered points to get a statement victory over the Bowie Bulldogs. The Jags remain unbeaten, while Bowie suffers their first loss on the season.
Michigan State at Maryland opening point spread released
On Saturday, Michigan State had a golden opportunity to bounce back from a tough loss at Washington as they hosted Minnesota in East Lansing. Unfortunately, things did not go at all as planned for the Spartans as they were absolutely annihilated by the Golden Gophers. Up next for Michigan State...
Raleigh News & Observer
Milk run to 7-Eleven leads to $1 million lottery win for ‘lucky’ Maryland woman
A 22-year-old Maryland woman was on her way home when she remembered she needed milk. While she was picking some up at a 7-Eleven, she decided to try her luck at the lottery and bought a $20 ticket. It ended up being the $1 million top prize winning scratch-off, according...
PhillyBite
5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland
Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
mocoshow.com
7 of Top 10 Public High Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo; All MCPS High Schools In Top Half of Rankings, According to Niche
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 7 of the top 10 public high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Poolesville High School earning the top spot (All MCPS schools listed can be seen below and there are 282 public high schools in the state).
skyandtelescope.org
Falcon 9 over Lake Linganore
I snapped this pic from my boat Saturday night 9/24 about 7:40 pm. Saw the rocket moving quick across the sky and just managed to snap this pic in time. Really like that you can see the reflection in the lake. It was only visible for 20 seconds or so. Pic taken from Frederick County, MD.
Bay Net
Milk Run Leads Bowie Woman To $1 Million Lottery Win
LANHAM, Md. – A Bowie woman’s trip to the store to buy milk led to a Lottery scratch-off win so big that she could, if she wished, buy her own herd of dairy cows. The lucky lady scored a $1 million top prize on a Million Dollar Mega Multiplier scratch-off.
WTOP
Va.-based Stratford University to close down
Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
Veterans Administration denies grave marker for enslaved vet from War of 1812
FREDERICK, Md. — An attempt in Maryland to recognize a patriot who fought the British in the War of 1812 has ignited a modern debate about race and military recognition. The unmarked grave in question is in the St. John's Cemetery in Frederick. The Veterans Administration (VA) is denying a formal request for a marker to honor Samuel Neale, who was likely enslaved while serving as a fully armed soldier in the defenses of Washington and Baltimore against British attacks in 1814.
Several Thousand to Cross the Bay on Foot in 2022 Bay Bridge Run
Some people are afraid to drive across the Bay Bridge, as it stretches 4.3 miles across the open Chesapeake Bay and reaches a height of 186 feet above the water. And then there are those who tackle the entire bridge—from Annapolis to Kent Island—on foot. That unique experience...
Bay Net
Maryland State Record Albacore Caught In Atlantic Ocean
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Thomas “Tad” Bodmer of Poolesville has been recognized by the Maryland Department of Resources as the new state record holder Atlantic Division for albacore, or long-fin tuna (Thunnus alalunga), with his 77-pound catch. Bodmer, a recent convert to saltwater fishing, was aboard the...
Eater
LA-Born Fatburger Makes a D.C. Area Debut — and More Openings
Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there’s lots of exciting dining options popping up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing dc@eater.com.
exoticspotter.com
Lamborghini Huracan | Spotted in Poolesville, Maryland
Not sure who would park their Huracan on a farm next to a Camry and a Grand Cherokee but there you go. Spotted at Butler’s Orchard. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
Stratford University to shut down, students voicing concerns
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Stratford University, a private, for-profit college that has campuses in Alexandria and Woodbridge in addition to Baltimore, announced that it will be shutting down after the U.S. Department of Education decertified its accreditor. The announcement following the accreditation and financial difficulties sparked worries among students, many of whom were […]
foxbaltimore.com
2 stores in Baltimore County sell winning lottery tickets worth $100,000
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Two stores in Gynn Oak and Parkville sold winning lottery tickets worth $100,000 each last week, the Maryland Lottery said. A player claimed a $100,000 prize after they bought a Money Rush scratch-off from the ING Wireless store in the 7000 block of Liberty Road. Meanwhile, the 8 Days A Week Liquor in the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue sold a Keno ticket on Sept. 22 also worth $100,00. The ticket was also claimed, the lottery said.
lafamilytravel.com
Unforgettable Family Trip to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia
Thomas Jefferson described it as “worth the voyage across the Atlantic.” While he was referring to the fantastic view of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers from a large shale rock formation, the same could be said about the charming town of Harpers Ferry itself. If your family includes any history buffs, nature lovers, train enthusiasts, or adventure seekers, this is a town you will want to explore.
Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
weaa.org
Baltimore shares plans for Druid Hill Park's reservoir lake
(Baltimore, MD) -- The Baltimore Department of Recreation and Parks is sharing plans for Druid Hill Park's reservoir lake. According to officials, the department would make the reservoir the centerpiece of the historic west Baltimore park's renovations. Renderings from designers show a lake where city residents can swim and boat...
Bob Turk is leaving WJZ after five decades
BALTIMORE -- Weather man Bob Turk, the "Sunshine Kid" and a presence in Baltimore homes for years, is leaving WJZ after five decades with the station.In a message shared on his Twitter account, Turk said his long career allowed him to combine two of his loves: weather and the city of Baltimore."When I look back, it wasn't just my passion for weather, it was the love I have for the people of Baltimore," he wrote. "This is the city where I was born and raised. This is where I raised my family. There is no other city in the world...
