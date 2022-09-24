Colleen M. Gavigan, 59, of the Town of Kewaskum, was called home and welcomed into the arms of Jesus, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at her home. Colleen was born on March 22, 1963, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Phillip and Rita (nee Rieckhoff) Gavigan. Colleen attended Custer High School in Milwaukee and furthered her education at MATC for small business management as well as attending Blue Sky where she obtained her state and national license in massage, specializing in therapeutic massage. Colleen was proud of her Irish heritage. Colleen was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Bend. She was a devout Christian and shared her faith and praised Jesus daily. Colleen cared for all animals and welcomed them all into her home. Above all else she loved her family especially her granddaughter, Ingrid, and was very excited for her expected grandchild.

KEWASKUM, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO