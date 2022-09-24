ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 27, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central. Imperial and Riverside Counties through 530 PM PDT... At 437 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 23. miles northeast of Brawley, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind...
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly. cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly. sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60....
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy