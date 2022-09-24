Read full article on original website
3 arrested in deadly shooting at Upstate pool hall
Three men have been arrested following a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured at a pool hall late Friday evening in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Baby girl found dead in Greenville County home was victim of homicide, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A baby girl who was found unresponsive and died last month was the victim of homicide, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said in a release that 1-year-old Abigail Nicole Kiser died on Aug. 15 from blunt force trauma to the head.
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating after man robbed at gunpoint in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating after a man reported that he was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday night. Officers said they spoke to the victim about the incident at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim told officers that he was in...
FOX Carolina
Officers looking for suspect accused of stealing victim’s financial information
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville City Police Department said officers are searching for a suspect accused of stealing someone’s financial information to buy things from Greenville businesses. Officers said they believe the suspect could be driving a newer maroon/red 4-door Chevy Silverado. Anyone with information regarding this...
FOX Carolina
Gaffney PD investigating after man shot, airlifted to hospital
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot ran into the “Welcome to Gaffney” sign on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to a “possible fight” at Tumeby’s Taproom located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway around 1:50 a.m.. Several minutes later, Gaffney Police were called to a shots fired call in the area of 720 South Granard Street.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County baby’s death ruled a homicide
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the death of a 1-year-old baby is being investigated as a homicide. EMS was called to a home on Caleb Drive in Greer on Aug. 15 for a 1-year-old girl who was not breathing. The coroner said paramedics...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police looking for woman believed to be homeless
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a missing woman last seen over a week and a half ago. 31-year-old Amanda Cain was reported missing on Sept. 16 and last known to be in Greenville, according to police. Cain is described as five foot five...
FOX Carolina
Murder trial underway for man accused of dragging deputy with car
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The man charged with murder in the death of Sgt. Conley Jumper made it clear from the start that he would conduct himself as he pleased and represent himself. Jumper, 52, died in the line of duty after a traffic stop along Interstate 85 near...
FOX Carolina
Coroner releases cause of death for 4-year-old killed in July
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office released new details on the 4-year-old who was allegedly killed by her half-brother in July. Deputies said Joanna Lockaby was tragically found dead inside a plastic bin near her house on July 20, 2022. Shortly after the discovery, her half-brother, 17-year-old William Micah Hester, was taken into custody and charged with murder.
Deputies find missing teen in Greenville Co.
Deputies need the public's assistance in finding a teen who was last seen Sunday evening in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
At least one injured during early morning shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at a business on Sunday morning. Deputies said they responded to Matthew’s Entertainment at 6320 Augusta Road just after the shooting was reported at 5:15 A.M. When deputies arrived,...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County deputies investigating after altercation leads to shots fired
PIEDMONT, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after shots were fired. It happened Saturday evening around 8 on Highway 86. The Sheriff's office says it seemed like an altercation happening in a parking lot, which led to the shots being fired. We're told...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding after train collides with truck in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Emergency Management said a part of Nazareth Church Road is shut down after a train collided with a truck in Spartanburg County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m near CMC Metals on Nazareth Church Road.
1 injured in shooting along Augusta Rd. in Greenville Co.
One person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at a Greenvillle County business.
WYFF4.com
Trial begins for man accused of killing Upstate deputy
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The trial began Monday for the man accused of killing an Upstate deputy during a traffic stop. Ray Kelly is charged with murder in the death of Sgt. Conley Jumper, of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in October 2020. The sheriff's office said deputies pulled Kelly...
FOX Carolina
Man accused of killing deputy during traffic stop stands trial
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. in the trial of a man accused of killing a Greenville County deputy during a traffic stop in 2020. Ray Kelly faces 10 charges including murder, resisting arrest with assault, and drug trafficking. The solicitor’s office...
One dead, two others injured in shooting at Upstate pool hall
A weekend shooting at an Upstate pool hall left one person dead and two others injured. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting just after 11 PM Friday night at World Cup Billiards on White Horse Road in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Police called to Travelers Rest library branch to investigate 'obscene material'
The latest details on the string of cheer coach lawsuits in the Southeast. Sunny and cool conditions continue today through Thursday. Impacts from Hurricane Ian including heavy rain and strong winds will occur late Friday into Saturday. SC Governor, emergency officials give update on Hurricane Ian. Updated: 6 hours ago.
FOX Carolina
Officials investigate threat at West-Oak High School in Oconee
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee Announced that they recently investigated a threat written on the bathroom stall at West-Oak High School. Officials said the message was found on Friday and threatened violence on Monday morning. According to officials, the threat was investigated, and they...
wspa.com
Teen dies in Laurens Co. crash, coroner says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified Jayden Bailey, 16, of Gray Court as the victim. The crash happened on Old Laurens Road in Gray Court. Bailey was pronounced dead at...
